Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Escola Santa Maria Professora Mary Alvarenga Saneamento básico Saneamento básico é a atividade relacionada ao abasteciment...
Agora é sua vez! Complete a cruzadinha com as informações a seguir. 1. São as medidas adotadas sobre o meio ambiente que t...
RESPOSTA Complete a cruzadinha com as informações a seguir. 8. São as medidas adotadas sobre o meio ambiente que têm como ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Atividade de Ciência - Saneamento básico texto e atividade

29 views

Published on

Atividade de Ciência Saneamento básico

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Atividade de Ciência - Saneamento básico texto e atividade

  1. 1. Escola Santa Maria Professora Mary Alvarenga Saneamento básico Saneamento básico é a atividade relacionada ao abastecimento de água potável, o manejo de água pluvial, a coleta e tratamento de esgoto, a limpeza urbana, o manejo de resíduos sólidos e o controle de pragas e qualquer tipo de agente patogênico. São as medidas adotadas sobre o meio ambiente que têm como objetivo promover a saúde dos cidadãos, garantir sua qualidade de vida, e preservar os recursos naturais. Os serviços de saneamento básico são ferramentas poderosas contra a disseminação de doenças veiculadas através de águas contaminadas ou pelo contato direto com fezes e detritos, além de impedir a proliferação de animais transmissores de doenças. A falta de saneamento básico pode gerar inúmeros problemas de saúde. Portanto, o conjunto de fatores que reúnem o saneamento levam a uma melhoria de vida na população na medida que controla e previne doenças, combatendo muitos vetores. A leptospirose é uma das doenças mais severas que está relacionada a lugares com saneamento básico precário, onde os roedores se proliferam em períodos chuvosos, devido às enchentes associadas às condições inadequadas de saneamento e à alta infestação de ratos infectados. A limpeza do ambiente e o correto manejo do lixo doméstico ajudam a evitar a presença desses roedores e de outras pragas. Quais são os serviços de saneamento básico?  Distribuição de água potável A água potável é necessidade de todos os seres vivos. É constituído por todo sistema de captação, tratamento e distribuição de água, e tem como objetivo proporcionar às comunidades água com qualidade e quantidade suficiente para os diversos usos exigidos.  Coleta e tratamento de esgoto Rede de esgoto é composta de canos subterrâneos que levam todo o esgoto das casas, indústrias e escolas para as estações de tratamento. No esgoto existe todo tipo de lixo, fezes, urina e muita sujeira misturada. Nas estações de tratamento, esse esgoto é tratado antes de ser jogado em rios, mares ou lagos. Em alguns lugares, onde não há rede de esgoto, é necessário construir fossas.  Coleta de resíduos sólidos A coleta de lixo é responsável por conduzir todo o lixo da população para locais de tratamento e disposição final. Todo lixo que produzimos em casa deve ser separado em lixo orgânico e lixo reciclável. O lixo que você não mandar para a reciclagem, para ser reaproveitado como plástico, papel, vidro, metal, será levado para os aterros sanitários ou lixões. Cada tipo de lixo precisa ser tratado e disposto de maneira diferente, o que é a chamada coleta seletiva.  Drenagem urbana É constituído de todo sistema de captação de águas pluviais, é composto basicamente pelas sarjetas, bocas de lobo e galerias pluviais. Como você pode perceber, todos os serviços de saneamento tem ligação direta com a saúde. Estudos mostram que quanto maior o acesso ao saneamento, menor a mortalidade infantil, menor a taxa de internações por doenças gastrointestinais e maior a longevidade da população.
  2. 2. Agora é sua vez! Complete a cruzadinha com as informações a seguir. 1. São as medidas adotadas sobre o meio ambiente que têm como objetivo promover a saúde dos cidadãos, garantir sua qualidade de vida, e preservar os recursos naturais. Saneamento 2. É responsável por conduzir todo o lixo da população para locais de tratamento e disposição final. Coleta de lixo 3. É constituído de todo sistema de captação de águas pluviais, é composto pelas sarjetas, bocas de lobo e galerias pluviais. Drenagem urbana 4. Termo utilizado para o recolhimento dos materiais que são possíveis de serem reciclados, previamente separados na fonte geradora. Dentre estes materiais recicláveis podemos citar os diversos tipos de papéis, plásticos, metais e vidros. Coleta seletiva 5. A doença transmitida pelos ratos. Leptospirose 6. É composta de canos subterrâneos que levam todo o esgoto das casas, indústrias e escolas para as estações de tratamento. Rede de esgoto 7. Animal transmissor da leptospirose devido às enchentes associadas às condições inadequadas de saneamento. Rato 5 1 3 4 2 6 * * * 7 Encontre no diagrama as palavras destacada no texto e pinte -as de cores diferentes S A N E A M E N T O W R I O S W X P W J X H K L Ç P T M V B S D F G Z R R Q C T P A T O G Ê N I C O X M P O E R O Z Q K V N M P Q W Q M B F L B S Y N X D I S S E M I N A Ç Ã O B L Í P T V W M U Z X V E O S V R X N E D L R W L E P T O S P I R O S E W M U B O L H P Y X Z B F G D L J Z X A O N L K M R T I N F E S T A Ç Ã O W S X E W R O E D O R E S W K H M Z X
  3. 3. RESPOSTA Complete a cruzadinha com as informações a seguir. 8. São as medidas adotadas sobre o meio ambiente que têm como objetivo promover a saúde dos cidadãos, garantir sua qualidade de vida, e preservar os recursos naturais. Saneamento 9. É responsável por conduzir todo o lixo da população para locais de tratamento e disposição final. Coleta de lixo 10. É constituído de todo sistema de captação de águas pluviais, é composto pelas sarjetas, bocas de lobo e galerias pluviais. Drenagem urbana 11. Termo utilizado para o recolhimento dos materiais que são possíveis de serem reciclados, previamente separados na fonte geradora. Dentre estes materiais recicláveis podemos citar os diversos tipos de papéis, plásticos, metais e vidros. Coleta seletiva 12. A doença transmitida pelos ratos. Leptospirose 13. É composta de canos subterrâneos que levam todo o esgoto das casas, indústrias e escolas para as estações de tratamento. Rede de esgoto 14. Animal transmissor da leptospirose devido às enchentes associadas às condições inadequadas de saneamento. Rato 5 1 L S 3 E 4 A D P C N R T 2 C O L E T A D E L I X O L A N S E M A P T E G I A N 6 E R * T R M O S O E * S E * D U E L B E R E A D B T S E A I I E N V C S A A O G O 7 R A T O S O Encontre no diagrama as palavras destacada no texto e pinte -as de cores diferentes S A N E A M E N T O W R I O S W X P W J X H K L Ç P T M V B S D F G Z R R Q C T P A T O G Ê N I C O X M P O E R O Z Q K V N M P Q W Q M B F L B S Y N X D I S S E M I N A Ç Ã O B L Í P T V W M U Z X V E O S V R X N E D L R W L E P T O S P I R O S E W M U B O L H P Y X Z B F G D L J Z X A O N L K M R T I N F E S T A Ç Ã O W S X E W R O E D O R E S W K H M Z X Mary Alvarenga

×