Aluminum Gantry Crane

EC&MW, Inc.

2203 Industrial Way,

Elko, NV 89801

(775) 778-9112



https://www.ecmw.com/



EC&MW, Inc. designs and manufactures a complete line of portable aluminum gantries, stainless steel gantry cranes, crane accessories and more. Capacities range from 500 to 8,000 pound capacity. In conjunction with our line of gantry cranes, we also manufacture, at our Elko Nevada Facility, our own line of machinery moving skates.