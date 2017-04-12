Why is Intellectual Property Important?

Why is IP Important? Altug Yalcintas Ankara University altug.yalcintas@politics.ankara.edu.tr
Innovation and (economic) growth
Source: World Intellectual Property Report: Breakthrough Innovation and Economic Growth. WIPO. 2015.
Source: OECD Science, Technology, and Innovation Outlook 2016. OECD Publications. 2016. (Figure 1)
Source: IP rights intensive industries: Contribution to economic performance and employment in the European Union Industry...
IP Related Industries - An Overview (a) TRADEMARKS: Leasing of intellectual property, computer and communications equipmen...
IP Related Industries - An Overview (c) DESIGN: Watches and clocks, jewellery, clothing, ceramics (d) COPYRIGHTS: Publicat...
Classifications by Sources (1): Several reports by World Intellectual Property Organisation, US Patent and Trademark Offic...
For an economist Importance / significance of an issue is: • A matter of observation and measurement • How much? / how man...
Intellectual Economy Markets of Goods and Services Markets of Ideas IPInfringementatUniversities Type X: photocopying, vio...
Global Economy “National” Economy Intellectual Economy
Size Matters! (the US) • “America’s IP is worth $5.8 trillion, more than the nominal GDP of any other country in the world...
Source: http://data.worldbank.org/data-catalog/GDP-ranking-table (Accessed April 2017)
Size Matters! (the US) • “The average worker in an IP-intensive industry earned about 30% more than his counterpart in a n...
Size Matters! (the US) • “IP-intensive industries employ over 40 million Americans, and hundreds of millions of people wor...
Size Matters! (the US) Source: Intellectual Property and the US Economy: 2016 Update. Economics and Statistics Administrat...
Size Matters! (Europe) Source: IP rights intensive industries: Contribution to economic performance and employment in the ...
Size Matters (World) “The 10 Most Valuable Brands in the World” by businessinsider.com (2017) • Google ($109.4 Billion), A...
Size Matters (World) “The World’s Most Valuable Brands” by forbes.com (2016) • Apple ($154.1 Billion), Google ($82.5 Billi...
Why is Intellectual Property Important?
Why is Intellectual Property Important?

Intellectual Property Infringement at Universities, Ankara University, World Intellectual Property Organization, Turkish Patent and Trademark Office

Why is Intellectual Property Important?

  2. 2. Innovation and (economic) growth
  6. 6. Source: OECD Science, Technology, and Innovation Outlook 2016. OECD Publications. 2016. (Figure 1)
  8. 8. IP Related Industries - An Overview (a) TRADEMARKS: Leasing of intellectual property, computer and communications equipment, electromedical equipment, semiconductors, pharmaceutical and medicine production (b) PATENTS: Production of power driven hand tools, electric domestic appliances, electromedical equipment; production of pharmaceuticals and chemicals; research and experimental development on biotechnology
  9. 9. IP Related Industries - An Overview (c) DESIGN: Watches and clocks, jewellery, clothing, ceramics (d) COPYRIGHTS: Publications (newspapers, books, periodicals etc.), software production, music, cinema, theatre, TV and radio performances, library services (e) GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONS: Wine, agricultural products, foodstuffs, spirits
  11. 11. Classifications by Sources (1): Several reports by World Intellectual Property Organisation, US Patent and Trademark Office, European Intellectual Property Organisation, EUIPO Observatory, UK Intellectual Property Office etc. Sources (2): Several books and articles published by scholars * No single study is sufficient to comprehend the size of the IP-related economy. Pluralistic methods of calculation is required. The figures should be constantly updated.
  12. 12. For an economist Importance / significance of an issue is: • A matter of observation and measurement • How much? / how many? • A question of size
  13. 13. Intellectual Economy Markets of Goods and Services Markets of Ideas IPInfringementatUniversities Type X: photocopying, violation of the registered university names (such as Mülkiye) Type 1, Type 2, and Type 3
  14. 14. Global Economy “National” Economy Intellectual Economy
  15. 15. Size Matters! (the US) • “America’s IP is worth $5.8 trillion, more than the nominal GDP of any other country in the world.” [Revision: Except China, by A Yalcintas] • “IP-intensive industries account for over 1/3 – or 38.2% – of total U.S. GDP.” • “IP accounts for 74% of all U.S. exports- which amounts to nearly $1 trillion.” • “The direct and indirect economic impacts of innovation are overwhelming, accounting for more than 40% of U.S. economic growth and employment.” Source: “Why is IP Important?” Global Intellectual Property Center (GIPC) US Chamber of Commerce, 2016 http://www.theglobalipcenter.com/resources/why-is-ip-important/ [Accessed November 2016]
  16. 16. Source: http://data.worldbank.org/data-catalog/GDP-ranking-table (Accessed April 2017)
  17. 17. Size Matters! (the US) • “The average worker in an IP-intensive industry earned about 30% more than his counterpart in a non-IP industry” • “The average salary in IP-intensive industries pay $50,576 per worker compared to the national average of $38,768” Source: “Why is IP Important?” Global Intellectual Property Center (GIPC) US Chamber of Commerce, 2016 http://www.theglobalipcenter.com/resources/why-is-ip-important/ [Accessed November 2016]
  18. 18. Size Matters! (the US) • “IP-intensive industries employ over 40 million Americans, and hundreds of millions of people worldwide.” (1) • Trademark-intensive industries (2014): 23,7 million jobs (2) • Copyright-intensive industries (2014): 5,6 million jobs (2) • Patent-intensive industries (2014): 3,9 million jobs (2) • Also: “indirectly supported 17.6 million more supply chain jobs” (2) Source (1): “Why is IP Important?” Global Intellectual Property Center (GIPC) US Chamber of Commerce, 2016. [Accessed November 2016]. Source (2): Intellectual Property and the US Economy: 2016 Update. Economics and Statistics Administration and US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)
  29. 29. Size Matters (World) “The 10 Most Valuable Brands in the World” by businessinsider.com (2017) • Google ($109.4 Billion), Apple ($107 Billion), Amazon ($106.3 Billion), AT&T ($87 Billion), Microsoft ($76.2 Billion), Samsung ($66.2 Billion), Verizon ($62.4 Billion), Walmart ($62.2 Billion), Facebook ($61.9 Billion), ICBC ($36.3 Billion) Source: http://nordic.businessinsider.com/the-10-most-valuable- brands-in-the-world-2017-4/ (Accessed April 2017)
  30. 30. Size Matters (World) “The World’s Most Valuable Brands” by forbes.com (2016) • Apple ($154.1 Billion), Google ($82.5 Billion), Microsoft ($75.2 Billion), Coca Cola ($58.5), Facebook ($52.6 Billion), Toyota ($52.1 Billion), IBM ($41.4 Billion), Disney ($39.5 Billion), McDonald’s ($39.1 Billion), GE ($36.7 Billion) Source: https://www.forbes.com/powerful-brands/list/ (Accessed April 2017)

