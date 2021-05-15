Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE LEGEND OF MOUNT MAYON
Once upon a time, in the Kingdom of Albay, there is one powerful Rajah. He has a beautiful daughter, she was known as Dara...
Who are you? I don’t know who you are? Your horrible! ONE DAY.... Beautiful lady, I came from a far place. I went here to ...
But they continued seeing each other and she fall in love to Gat Malaya.
And the two fight on each other. But....... She wait for a long time till Gat Malaya return, but he did not come. On the w...
Daragang Magayon died because she protect Gat Malaya. Because of that Gat Malaya didn't fight back to Kauen and he choose ...
Rajah and the whole kingdom were sad of what happened. Rajah told the people to bury them together. Days passed and the to...
THE END
Submitted By: Veronica Nunez Grade 12-Diamond Submitted To: Mr. Bryl John Lawrence Villamar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
45 views
May. 15, 2021

The Legend of Mouth Mayon

Pptlegend nunez veronica_grade-12-diamond

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Legend of Mouth Mayon

  1. 1. THE LEGEND OF MOUNT MAYON
  2. 2. Once upon a time, in the Kingdom of Albay, there is one powerful Rajah. He has a beautiful daughter, she was known as Daragang Magayon that means Beautiful Lady. She has many suitor who wants to be with her.
  3. 3. Who are you? I don’t know who you are? Your horrible! ONE DAY.... Beautiful lady, I came from a far place. I went here to personally see your beauty.
  4. 4. But they continued seeing each other and she fall in love to Gat Malaya.
  5. 5. And the two fight on each other. But....... She wait for a long time till Gat Malaya return, but he did not come. On the wedding day of Kauen and Daragang Magayon, he suddenly came to stop the wedding. And he ask for fight.
  6. 6. Daragang Magayon died because she protect Gat Malaya. Because of that Gat Malaya didn't fight back to Kauen and he choose to die. Kauen regret what happened and feel so sad.
  7. 7. Rajah and the whole kingdom were sad of what happened. Rajah told the people to bury them together. Days passed and the tomb of Daragang Magayon and Gat Malaya got bigger and raised till it became a mountain. It was called “Mayon” in honor to daragang Magayon.
  8. 8. THE END
  9. 9. Submitted By: Veronica Nunez Grade 12-Diamond Submitted To: Mr. Bryl John Lawrence Villamar

×