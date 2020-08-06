Q2 20 ER Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Q2-20 Earnings Presentation August 6, 2020
This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as ame...
3% 48% 49% FSO Shuttle Tanker FPSO $4.4bn(1) Forward Revenue (1) As of June 30, 2020. Based on existing contracts; but exc...
Recent Highlights Q2-20 Results Adjusted EBITDA of $143 million in Q2- 20, $11 million lower than previous quarter due to ...
• We continue to focus on the safety of operations and have implemented a number of proactive measures to protect the heal...
Q2-20 Results Adjusted EBITDA of $143 million in Q2- 20, $11 million lower than previous quarter due to non-recurring item...
FPSO Segment Voyageur Dispute Court RulingEconomic Uptime Adjusted EBITDA (US$ millions) In July 2020, a dispute over amou...
Shuttle Tanker Segment E-Shuttle NewbuildsContracts Update Technical Uptime Adjusted EBITDA (US$ millions) In June, a 5-ye...
FSO Segment Dampier Spirit FSO Technical Uptime Adjusted EBITDA (US$ millions) Operations expected to cease in September 2...
Towage Segment Q2-20 Operations Fleet utilization decreased to 25% in Q2-20 compared to 34% in Q1-20 from slower market ac...
Financing Update Knarr Refinancing In June 2020 the Partnership completed the extension of the $40 million commercial bank...
End Q2 2020 Debt Maturity Schedule Including both scheduled amortizations and balloon payments • Revolving Credit Faciliti...
2020 Priorities • Maintain safety standards and operational excellence • Maintain efficient operations in the new business...
Appendix
End Q2 2020 Shuttle Charter Summary Vessel 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Peary Spirit Samba Spirit Lambada Spirit Bossa Nova Sp...
OptionsFirm Available Please also refer to Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. End Q2 2020 FPSO Charter...
(1) As of June 30, 2020 OptionsFirm Available Please also refer to Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. ...
  2. 2. This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including, among others, the timing of the commencement of charter contracts. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: delays in the commencement of charter contracts; unanticipated market volatility (such as volatility resulting from the recent COVID-19 outbreak); and other factors discussed in the Partnership’s filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Forward Looking Statement
  3. 3. 3% 48% 49% FSO Shuttle Tanker FPSO $4.4bn(1) Forward Revenue (1) As of June 30, 2020. Based on existing contracts; but excluding extension options and oil-tariff revenue. ~2,000 Employees 54 Vessels Blue-Chip Customers Altera Infrastructure
  4. 4. Recent Highlights Q2-20 Results Adjusted EBITDA of $143 million in Q2- 20, $11 million lower than previous quarter due to non-recurring items E-Shuttle Newbuilds Aurora Spirit and Rainbow Spirit commenced operations in the North Sea in April 2020 and May 2020, respectively Tide Spirit delivered in July 2020 Kraken CoA Contract In June, EnQuest awarded us a 5-year CoA contract for the Kraken field. The vessel requirement is equivalent to half a shuttle tanker Randgrid FSO Contract Extension In June, Equinor exercised an option to extend the time-charter contract for one year until minimum October 2021
  5. 5. • We continue to focus on the safety of operations and have implemented a number of proactive measures to protect the health and safety of vessel crews, as well as onshore employees • No material business interruptions or financial impact in Q2 2020 from the COVID-19 pandemic • Our towage business continue to suffer from general travel restrictions, resulting in low utilization • A majority of our revenues are secured under medium-term contracts that should not be materially affected by a short-term volatility in oil prices • We continue to closely monitor counterparty risk associated with our vessels under contract and a potential prolonged lower oil price environment to mitigate potential impact on the business COVID-19 Response Update
  6. 6. Q2-20 Results Adjusted EBITDA of $143 million in Q2- 20, $11 million lower than previous quarter due to non-recurring items FPSO Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $2 million to $74 million in Q2- 20 mainly due to temporary lower uptime on the Petrojarl I FPSO Shuttle Tanker Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by $4 million to $66 million in Q2- 20 mainly reflecting contribution from the two newbuildings, higher earnings from the conventional market, partly offset by lower utilization following a disputed off-hire situation for a shuttle tanker FSO Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $13 million to $11 million in Q2- 20, primarily due to a $7 million one-time non-cash adjustment and a $4 million one-time provision, both related to the Dampier Spirit FSO expected earlier end of contract Towage Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $2 million to $(6) million in Q2- 20 mainly due to lower fleet utilization
  7. 7. FPSO Segment Voyageur Dispute Court RulingEconomic Uptime Adjusted EBITDA (US$ millions) In July 2020, a dispute over amounts owed to us under the Voyageur FPSO contract, has been concluded with a court ruling in our favor. This ruling entitles us to the full claim of $12 million and contractual interest. The ruling may be appealed In April 2020, we entered into a partly paid concept study with Equinor for the possible redeployment of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO on the UK Rosebank field In May 2020, we entered into a partly paid, competitive pre-FEED with Santos for an FPSO for the Australian Dorado field Pre-FEED ActivityOperations Economic uptime decreased to 97% in Q2- 20 from 99% in Q1-20 due to temporary lower uptime on Petrojarl I as certain oil wells were temporarily shut in while a new water treatment plant was being installed and commissioned Voyageur Decommissioning The Voyageur Spirit FPSO completed its final commercial offloading at the Huntington UK field at the end of June 2020 and the FPSO is in the process of being decommissioned
  8. 8. Shuttle Tanker Segment E-Shuttle NewbuildsContracts Update Technical Uptime Adjusted EBITDA (US$ millions) In June, a 5-year CoA contract was signed with EnQuest for the Kraken field, equivalent to half a vessel In April, an 18-month extension was signed with Transpetro, a subsidiary of Petrobras, to extend the Navion Stavanger bareboat contract until October 2021 In April, a four-month time-charter contract was signed with Suncor for Navion Anglia, which commenced in May 2020 The E-shuttles Aurora Spirit and Rainbow Spirit successfully commenced operation in April and May 2020 Tide Spirit was delivered in July 2020 and is expected to commence operations in October 2020 The remaining three E-Shuttle newbuilds are expected to be delivered between August 2020 and January 2021 Capex Total capex for the six E-Shuttles and the fourth East Coast Canada shuttle tanker is approximately $920 million, excluding capitalized interest, of which $728 million is funded with secured financing Remaining capex at June 30, 2020 is approximately $459 million, of which $398 million will be drawn on committed, secured financing * Q4-18 figures excludes impact of Petrobras settlement Operations Technical uptime decreased to 91% in Q2- 20 from 98% in Q1-20 reflecting deemed off-hire by the customer for a shuttle tanker The off-hire is disputed and we are in discussion with the customer
  9. 9. FSO Segment Dampier Spirit FSO Technical Uptime Adjusted EBITDA (US$ millions) Operations expected to cease in September 2020, resulting in a $7 million non-recurring non-cash adjustment related to the earlier end of contract expectation and a $4 million non- recurring provision Trion FSO Pre-FEED for BHP Awarded a paid, competitive pre-FEED to develop a newbuild FSO for BHP for the Trion oil field in the Gulf of Mexico. The FEED will be awarded in 2021 and first oil is expected in 2025 Randgrid FSO Option Exercised In June, Equinor exercised the first of twelve options to extend the time-charter contract for one year until minimum October 2021
  10. 10. Towage Segment Q2-20 Operations Fleet utilization decreased to 25% in Q2-20 compared to 34% in Q1-20 from slower market activity reflecting the global impact of COVID-19 Utilization Adjusted EBITDA (US$ millions) Market Development Market activity has generally picked up in Q3 as travel restrictions has eased and projects have been restarted
  11. 11. Financing Update Knarr Refinancing In June 2020 the Partnership completed the extension of the $40 million commercial bank tranche related to the financing of the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO with an extension to June 2023 The extension was a condition for the $390 million ECA tranche not to mature in June 2020. The related interest rate swap portfolio was extended to June 2022 In relation to these extensions, certain deposit arrangements and reductions in negative mark-to-market values of the interest rate swaps were agreed with the lenders Brookfield RCF The Partnership has agreed to amend the existing credit agreement for an unsecured Revolving Credit Facility provided by Brookfield by increasing the available amount by $75 million to $200 million and extending the maturity to 31 October 2024. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary documentation
  12. 12. End Q2 2020 Debt Maturity Schedule Including both scheduled amortizations and balloon payments • Revolving Credit Facilities and debt related to newbuilds shown as fully drawn • FPSO JV debt is excluded, in line with the Balance Sheet representation • Including upsizing and extension of the Brookfield RCF from $125 to 200 million $156 $386 $661 $1,191 $673 $134 $0 $200 $400 $600 $800 $1,000 $1,200 $1,400 Remaining 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 MILLIONS Brookfield RCF Scheduled Amortization Secured Debt Balloons Unsecured Debt
  13. 13. 2020 Priorities • Maintain safety standards and operational excellence • Maintain efficient operations in the new business environment • Continue to identify opportunities to reduce non-essential expenditures • Optimize the offshore and onshore organizations, tax and cost structure • Limit capital expenditures to the committed shuttle tanker newbuilding program and mandatory vessel dry-dockings • Secure FPSO charter extensions and redeployments • Continue to optimize capital structure
  14. 14. Appendix
  15. 15. End Q2 2020 Shuttle Charter Summary Vessel 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Peary Spirit Samba Spirit Lambada Spirit Bossa Nova Spirit Sertanejo Spirit Beothuk Spirit Norse Spirit Dorset Spirit Altera Thule Nansen Spirit Petroatlantic Petronordic Aurora Spirit Rainbow Spirit Navion Oceania Time-charter CoA Bareboat Spot Vessel 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Tide Spirit Current Spirit Wind Spirit Wave Spirit Amundsen Spirit Scott Spirit Stena Natalita (50% JV) Heather Knutsen (in-charter) Ingrid Knutsen (in-charter) Navion Oslo Navion Anglia Navion Gothenburg (50% JV) Nordic Rio (50% JV) Nordic Brasilia Navion Stavanger Navion Bergen Please also refer to Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
  16. 16. OptionsFirm Available Please also refer to Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. End Q2 2020 FPSO Charter Summary Unit Location 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Libra Brazil Petrobras Itajai Brazil Petrobras Knarr Norway Shell Petrojarl 1 Brazil Enauta Piranema Brazil Petrobras Voyageur UK Premier Oil Varg Norway
  17. 17. (1) As of June 30, 2020 OptionsFirm Available Please also refer to Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. End Q2 2020 FSO Charter Summary Unit Location 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Randgrid Norway Equinor Suksan Salamander Thailand Salamander Energy Dampier Spirit Australia Jadestone Energy Falcon Spirit Qatar Qatar Petroleum Apollo Spirit UK Teekay Corporation

