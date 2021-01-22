_E-Books herunterladen Sanctum (Blackwater Pack, #1)

A survivor on the runBarely escaping with her life, Skye Markham and her mother flee their sadistic pack and seek sanctuary within Blackwater. Against all odds, Skye tries to create a new life for herself. A life she thought only existed in dreams is now within reach.An alpha with a pack to protectRemy Holt has spent years guarding his pack - his family - from threats as the next alpha in line. When the Blackwater pack decides to help the Markhams, Skye becomes one of his own ? In more ways than one, if his wolf has anything to say about it.A bond unlike any otherAs Skye and Remy?s lives collide, the shifter world starts to implode. Missing shifters, a dying population, and pack wars are causing their sanctuary to crumble around them. Skye thought she was finally safe ? but maybe there?s no such thing. .

