TYPES OF PLATE BOUNDARIES
DIVERGENT PLATE BOUNDARIES •TWO PLATES MOVE AWAY FROM EACH OTHER.
MID OCEANIC RIDGE • DIVERGENT BOUNDARIES BETWEEN OCEANIC PLATES
CONVERGENT PLATE BOUNDARIES •OCCUR WHEN TWO PLATES SLIDE TOWARD EACH OTHER AND FORM EITHER A SUBDUCTIVE ZONE.
TRANSFORM PLATE BOUNDARIES •THE PLATES SLIDE AGAINST ONE ANOTHER IN OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS. •NO MOUNTAINS OR VOLCANOES ARE PR...
EARTHQUAKES •REFERS TO THE SHAKING OF THE EARTH AS A RESULT OF THE BREAKING OR SHIFTING OF THE ROCKS OF THE TECTONIC PLATE...
FAULTS •ARE CRACKS ON THE EARTH’S CRUST •THREE TYPES: •NORMAL FAULT, REVERSE FAULT, AND STRIKE-STRIP FAULT
NORMAL FAULT •A NORMAL FAULT IS A DIP SLIP FAULT WHERE A BLOCK THAT SITS ON A FAULT PLANE.
REVERSE FAULT •THE BLOCK OF THE EARTH’S CRUST PUSHES UPWARD AND ALONG A DIP ANGLE
STRIKE SLIP FAULT • NEARLY VERTICAL FAULT PLANES OR SURFACES SLIDE IN A PARALLEL BUT OPPOSITE DIRECTION. • THE PLATES MOVE...
Science Lesson

