KISA ÇALIŞMA UYGULAMASI ÖZET SUNUM ALP ÖZ İNSAN YÖNETİMİ ÇALIŞMALARI https://www.linkedin.com/in/alpozz/
KISA ÇALIŞMA ÖDENEĞİ UYGULAMASI • Kısa Çalışma Uygulaması Genel ekonomik, sektörel, bölgesel kriz veya zorlayıcı sebeplerl...
İŞVEREN• BAŞVURU Kısa çalışma başvurusunda bulunacak işverenler kısa çalışma talep formu ve kısa çalışma uygulanacak çalış...
FORM 1 FORM 2
İŞÇİ • KİMLER ALABİLİR? Son 60 gün hizmet akdine tabi olmak kaydıyla son 3 yıl içinde 450 gün prim ödemiş olanlar ve Prim ...
ÖRNEK HESAPLAMA Kısa çalışma ödeneği için alt ve üst limit de belirlenmiştir. Alt limit asgari ücretin %60’ının altında ol...
ÖRNEK HESAPLAMA ÖRNEK İŞLETME Kırmızı Tic San Ltd Şti 14 işçi çalışmaktadır. Bu işçilerden; 2 işçi SGDP kapsamında (SGDP S...
ÖRNEK HESAPLAMA İşçinin son 12 aylık ücret ortalamasının brüt 3.000₺ olduğunu varsayalım. 4857 sayılı İş Kanunun 24 ve 40’...
ÖRNEK HESAPLAMA Kısacası; Aylık toplam 225 Saat üzerinden (7,5 Saat x 30 Gün) çalışılan saatler 7,5’a bölünür. Örneğin 225...
ÖRNEK SORU-CEVAP SORU CEVAP
ÖRNEK SORU-CEVAP SORU CEVAP 16 Mart tarihi itibariyle kısa çalışmaya geçtiğini beyan ederek İŞKUR’a müracaat eden ve 20 iş...
KAYNAKÇA • https://www.bbdas.com.tr/2020-67-kisa-calisma- odenegi-basvurusunda-dikkat-edilecek-hususlar-g- 1165 • http://w...
Kisa calisma uygulamasi

Kısa Çalışma Uygulaması hakkında özet bilgiler

Published in: Recruiting & HR
Kisa calisma uygulamasi

  1. 1. KISA ÇALIŞMA UYGULAMASI ÖZET SUNUM ALP ÖZ İNSAN YÖNETİMİ ÇALIŞMALARI https://www.linkedin.com/in/alpozz/
  2. 2. KISA ÇALIŞMA ÖDENEĞİ UYGULAMASI • Kısa Çalışma Uygulaması Genel ekonomik, sektörel, bölgesel kriz veya zorlayıcı sebeplerle işyerindeki haftalık çalışma sürelerinin geçici olarak en az üçte bir oranında azaltılması veya süreklilik koşulu aranmaksızın işyerinde faaliyetin tamamen veya kısmen en az dört hafta (4) süreyle durdurulması hallerinde, işyerinde üç ayı (3) aşmamak üzere sigortalılara çalışamadıkları dönem için gelir desteği sağlayan bir uygulamadır. Cumhurbaşkanlığı kararı ile 6 aya kadar uzatılabilir. Şu an böyle bir karar verilmedi.
  3. 3. İŞVEREN• BAŞVURU Kısa çalışma başvurusunda bulunacak işverenler kısa çalışma talep formu ve kısa çalışma uygulanacak çalışanlara ilişkin listeyi bu duruma ilişkin kanıtlarla birlikte bağlı oldukları İŞKUR birimine e-posta yoluyla göndererek başvurularını gerçekleştirebilirler. Son başvuru tarihi diye bir şey yoktur. Lakin örneğin Covid-19 ‘un bu kapsamdan çıkarılmasıyla bu uygulamaya başvurmak için geçerli sebep ortadan kalkmış olacaktır. • Kısa çalışma başvurusunda bulunan işverenlerin başvuru sonuçları e-posta yoluyla bildirilir. Kısa çalışma başvurusu uygun bulunan işveren, İŞKUR tarafından bildirilecek sürede, kısa çalışmaya tabi çalışanlara ilişkin bilgilerin yer alacağı bildirim listesini güncelleyerek başvuru yaptığı İŞKUR biriminin e-posta adresine göndermelidir. Geçici 23.Madde kapsamında yapılan başvurular, başvuru tarihinden itibaren uygunluk tespitleri hariç olmak üzere 60gün içinde sonuçlandırılır. • ŞARTİşverenlerin kısa çalışma uygulamasından yararlanmaya devam edebilmeleri için iş yerinde kısa çalışma uygulanan dönemde, 4857 sayılı Kanunun 25 inci maddesinin birinci fıkrasının (II) numaralı bendinde belirtilen “ahlak ve iyi niyet kurallarına uymayan haller” nedeniyle derhal haklı fesih halleri dışında, işveren tarafından işçi çıkarılMAMAsı gerekecektir. • BİLDİRİM-1 Uygunluk tespiti sonuçlanan işveren, durumu işyerinde işçilerin görebileceği bir yerde ilan etmeli ve varsa toplu iş sözleşmesinin tarafı olan işçi sendikasına bildirmelidir. Sonucun ilan yoluyla çalışanlara duyurulamadığı durumlarda kısa çalışmaya tabi çalışanlara yazılı bildirim yapılmalıdır. • BODROLAMA Kısa çalışmaya dahil edilen çalışanlar adına gerçekleştirilecek sigortalılık bildirimlerinde kısa çalışma yapılan süreler için eksik gün gerekçesi “18- Kısa Çalışma Ödeneği” olarak bildirilmelidir. • BİLDİRİM-2 İşverenin, kısa çalışma uygulaması devam ederken, normal faaliyetine başlamaya karar vermesi halinde söz konusu durumu İŞKUR’ a, varsa toplu iş sözleşmesi tarafı işçi sendikasına ve çalışanlara altı işgünü (6) önce yazılı olarak bildirmesi zorunludur. • BİLDİRİM-3 Kısa çalışma başvurusuna konu edilen toplam çalışan sayısında meydana gelecek değişikliklerin 10 gün içinde gerekçesi ile birlikte İŞKUR ’ a bildirilmesi zorunludur. • TAMAMLAMA ÖDEMESİ Bir işverenin hem kısa çalışma başvurusu yapması hem de çalışanlarına ödeneğe ilave menfaatler sağlaması mümkündür. Bu menfaatleri sağlaması sebebiyle kısa çalışmanın şartlarının ihlal edildiği ileri sürülemez. Kısa çalışma bakımından işverenin tamamlama ödeme yapması kısa çalışmaya negatif etki yapacak, kısa çalışma ödeneğinin şartlarını ortadan kaldıracak, ödenmiş ödenekleri işverenden geri almaya sebebiyet verecek herhangi bir etki doğurmaz. İşveren isterse kapsam dışı kalanlarla ilgili yoksun kaldıkları ücretler karşılığı tam ödeme yapabilir. Ancak hiç çalışma olmadan yapılacak ödeme teknik anlamda ücret kabul edilemeyeceğinden bu ödemelerin “ön ödeme” şeklinde yapılıp çalışmaya geçildiğinde düzenlenecek ilk bordroda arızi ek ödeme olarak gösterilmesi doğru olur. Detaylar için araştırınız. Çalışma olmadan yapılacak tamamlama ya da tam ödemeler ücret değil sosyal destek ödemesi niteliğindedir.
  4. 4. FORM 1 FORM 2
  5. 5. İŞÇİ • KİMLER ALABİLİR? Son 60 gün hizmet akdine tabi olmak kaydıyla son 3 yıl içinde 450 gün prim ödemiş olanlar ve Prim ödeme şartını sağlamadığı için kısa çalışma ödeneğine hak kazanamayanların daha önce çeşitli nedenlerle kesilmiş (yeni işe başlama vs.) son işsizlik ödeneği hak sahipliğinden varsa kalan süre kısa çalışma süresini geçmemek üzere kısa çalışma ödeneği olarak ödenebilir • ÜCRET HESAPLAMA 4857 sayılı İş Kanunun 24 ve 40’ıncı maddelerinde öngörülen bir haftalık süreden sonra başlar. Örneğin 60gün için kısa çalışma ödeneği başvurusu onaylanan bir iş yerinde çalışan işçiye 60Gün-7Gün=53Gün Kısa Çalışma Ödemesi yapılır. Günlük kısa çalışma ödeneği; sigortalının son oniki aylık (12) prime esas kazançları dikkate alınarak hesaplanan günlük ortalama brüt kazancının % 60’ıdır.(Alt Limit) Bu şekilde hesaplanan kısa çalışma ödeneği miktarı, aylık asgari ücretin brüt tutarının % 150’sini geçemez.(Üst Limit) Ödemelerden sadece damga vergisi kesilir. • NASIL ÖDENİR? Kısa çalışma ödeneği, işyerinde uygulanan haftalık çalışma süresini tamamlayacak şekilde çalışılmayan süreler için, işçinin kendisine ve aylık olarak her ayın beşinde(5) ödenir. Ödemeler PTT Bank aracılığı ile yapılmaktadır. Ödeme tarihini öne çekmeye Aile, Çalışma ve Sosyal Hizmetler Bakanı yetkilidir. • ÖDENEĞİN KESİLMESİ Kısa çalışma ödeneği alanların işe girmesi, yaşlılık aylığı almaya başlaması, herhangi bir sebeple silâh altına alınması, herhangi bir kanundan doğan çalışma ödevi nedeniyle işinden ayrılması hallerinde veya geçici iş göremezlik ödeneğinin başlaması durumunda geçici iş göremezlik ödeneğine konu olan sağlık raporunun başladığı tarih itibariyle kısa çalışma ödeneği kesilir. • İŞSİZLİK ÖDENEĞİ Öncelikle kısa çalışma ödeneği devlet tarafından yapılan bir hibe değildir. İşçinin hak etmiş olduğu ödeneğin bir kısmının işsiz kalmadan önce kendisine ödenmesidir. Bunun anlamı, kısa çalışma ödeneği aldıktan sonra bir işçi, yeniden tam ödenek şartlarını sağlamadan işsiz kalırsa kısa çalışma ödeneği mahsup edildikten sonra kalan tutarı işsizlik ödeneği olarak alacak demektir. Yani eksik işsizlik ödeneği söz konusu olacaktır. • EXPATLAR İşçi olarak gerekli yeterlilikleri sağlıyorsa Türk vatandaşı olan işçilerden bir farkı yoktur.
  6. 6. ÖRNEK HESAPLAMA Kısa çalışma ödeneği için alt ve üst limit de belirlenmiştir. Alt limit asgari ücretin %60’ının altında olamaz ve üst limit ise asgari ücretin 1,5 katını geçemez. Ödemelerden sadece damga vergisi kesilir. (Damga Vergisi : 0,00759) Alt Limit Asgari Ücret Brüt : 2.943,00₺ (2020) Günlük: 2.943,00₺ /30Gün=98,10₺ %60 ‘ı : 98,10₺x0,6 = 58,86₺ Damga Vergisi Kesintisi Sonrası 58,41₺ Aylık : 58,86₺ x30Ggün= 1765,80₺ Damga Vergisi Kesintisi Sonrası 1.752,40₺ Üst Limit Asgari Ücret Brüt : 2.943,00₺ Günlük: 2.943,00₺ /30Gün=98,10₺ 1,5 Katı : 98,10₺ x1,5 = 147,15₺ Damga Vergisi Kesintisi Sonrası 146,04₺ Aylık : 147,15₺ x30Ggün= 4.414,50₺ Damga Vergisi Kesintisi Sonrası 4.380,99₺ ALT LİMİT ÜST LİMİT GÜNLÜK 58,41₺ 146,04₺ AYLIK 1.752,40₺ 4.380,99₺ ALT LİMİT GÜNLÜK 98,10₺*1 *1)’’SGK’nın yayınlamış olduğu 29.01.2020 tarihli ve 2020/2 No’lu Genelge’’ gereği Sigorta Primine Esas Günlük Kazanç Alt Sınırı olan 98,10₺ ‘nin altına düşmemesi gerekmektedir BODRO(ÖDEME)AYLIKPRİM
  7. 7. ÖRNEK HESAPLAMA ÖRNEK İŞLETME Kırmızı Tic San Ltd Şti 14 işçi çalışmaktadır. Bu işçilerden; 2 işçi SGDP kapsamında (SGDP Sosyal Güvenlik Destek Primi - Emekli çalışan) 12 işçi de 4/A sigortalısı olarak çalışmaktadır. İşveren Covid-19 nedeniyle 24.03.2020 tarihinde işyerinin faaliyetine devam edemeyeceğine karar veriyor. Şirket Yönetim Kurulu Kararı ile 24.03.2020 tarihinden itibaren faaliyetin durdurulduğuna dair karar alıyor.Bu kararı sendika kurulunu yazılı şekilde ve işçilerini duyuru veya yazılı şekilde bilgilendiriyor. 24.03.2020 tarihinde bu işyeri Kısa çalışma Ödeneğinden yararlanmak için öncelikle Kısa Çalışma Başvuru Formu ile Kısa Çalışma Uygulanacak İşçi Listesini hazırlayarak İŞKUR’a başvuruda bulunuyor.(Formlar için Bknz 3 No’lu Slayt) Kısa Çalışma Uygulanacak işçi listesine SGDP'li çalışan 2 işçi dışında kalan 12 işçinin yazılması gerektiğinden eksiksiz dolduruluyor. (İşçilere ait bilgiler adres ve kimlik bilgileri eksiksiz tamamlanması gerekmektedir.) İŞKUR işletmenin bu talebini 15.04.2020 tarihinde onaylıyor ve 3 aylık kısa çalışma uygulaması onaylanıyor. İşveren 24-31 Mart 2020 tarihleri arası zorlayıcı nedenle bir hafta süre için APHB (Aylık Prim ve Hizmet Bildirgesi) düzenleyecek ve işçinin bu döneme ait ücretini ve primini ödeyecektir. Yani ilk hafta için 7 Gün x Günlük Ücret x 0.5 (BODROLAMA) Günlük Ücret < 98,10₺ ise 98,10₺ olarak alınacak x 7 Gün = 686,70₺ (APHB) 01 Nisan - 30 Haziran 2020 tarihleri için kısa çalışma ödeneği talebinde bulunabilecektir. 01.04.2020 ila 30.06.2020 dönemi için Eksik gün nedeni 18 ... Kısa çalışma Ödeneği seçerek SGK'na bildirimde bulunacaktır.
  8. 8. ÖRNEK HESAPLAMA İşçinin son 12 aylık ücret ortalamasının brüt 3.000₺ olduğunu varsayalım. 4857 sayılı İş Kanunun 24 ve 40’ıncı maddelerinde öngörülen bir haftalık süreden sonra başlar. Örneğin 30gün için kısa çalışma ödeneği başvurusu onaylanan bir iş yerinde çalışan işçiye 30Gün-7Gün=23Gün Kısa Çalışma Ödemesi yapılır. . İşletme KISMEN durmuşsa, İlk ay 23 Gün üzerinden hesaplanacak. Hesaplama; Örneğin İşletme işçinin haftada 45 Saat olan çalışma saatini 30’a indirirse, 30 Saat / 7,5 Saat = 4 Gün (Çalışılan Gün Sayısı) 7 Gün – 4 Gün = 3 Gün (Çalışılmayan Gün Sayısı) Not: Neden 7,5 Saat’e bölünür. İŞ Kanuna’a göre ortalama günlük çalışma saati 7,5 Saat kabul edilir. Bu saati 6 Gün ile çarptığınızda Haftalık 45 Saate ulaşırsınız. Günlük Ortalama Brüt Kazanç: 100,00 TL İlk 7 Gün için : 100,00 TL x 0,5 x 7 Gün = 350 TL Bodrolaşır (1) Kısa Çalışmalı Günler İçin : (100,00 TL x 4 Gün ) + (100,00 TL x 0,5 x 3 Gün) Prim Gösterme İlk 7 Gün için : 98,10 TL x 7 Gün = 686,70 TL Kısa Çalışmalı Günler İçin : 3 Gün x 98,10₺ = 294,30₺ 4 Gün x 100,00₺ = 400,00₺ İşletme TAMAMEN durmuşsa, İlk ay 23 Gün üzerinden hesaplanacak. Hesaplama; 3.000₺/30Gün= 100₺ Günlük brüt kazanç İŞKUR Günlük Ortalama Brüt Kazanç: 100,00 TL Günlük Brüt Kısa Çalışma Ödeneği: 60,00 TL (%60’ı) Günlük Damga Vergisi Kesintisi (%0,759): 0,46 TL Günlük Net Kısa Çalışma Ödeneği: 59,54 TL Aylık Brüt Kısa Çalışma Ödeneği: 1.800,00 TL (60,00TL x 30Gün) Aylık Damga Vergisi Kesintisi (%0,759): 13,66 TL Aylık Net Kısa Çalışma Ödeneği: 1.786,34 TL 23 Günlük Brüt Kısa Çalışma Ödeneği : 1.380,00 TL Aylık Damga Vergisi Kesintisi (%0,759): 10,47 TL 23 Günlük Net Kısa Çalışma Ödeneği : 1.369,53 TL (Yaklaşık) İŞVEREN İlk 7 Gün için : 100,00 TL x 0.50 x 7 Gün = 350,00 TL (Bodrolaşır) İlk 7 Gün için : 100,00 TL x 0.50 = 50 TL < 98,10 TL olduğu için 98,10 TL x 7 Gün = 686,70 TL (PRİM GÖSTERİLİR) Kalan günler için : Eksik gün nedeni 18 ... Kısa çalışma Ödeneği seçerek SGK'na bildirimde bulunacaktır
  9. 9. ÖRNEK HESAPLAMA Kısacası; Aylık toplam 225 Saat üzerinden (7,5 Saat x 30 Gün) çalışılan saatler 7,5’a bölünür. Örneğin 225 Saatten 150 saate düştü. 150 / 7,5 Saat = 20 İş günü . Kalan 10 gün için eksik gün bildirilir. Sonuç olarak 20 günlük ücretini işverenden tam olarak alır, 10 günlük ücretini ise İŞKUR’dan kısa çalışma ödeneği olarak alır. Eğer çalışma işçiler arasında haftanın belli günlerinde dağıtılmışsa , ücret çalıştıkları günler üzerinden ödenip, çalışılmayan günler kısa çalışma ödeneği için eksik gün olarak bildirilmelidir. Örneğin, iş yerindeki işçilerin 2 grup halinde haftada 2,5 gün çalıştığını varsayalım. Ay sonunda her bir grubun toplam çalıştığı gün 15 olsun. İşçilerin çalıştıkları 15 prim günü için ücreti işveren tarafından ödenirken kalan 15 gün kısa çalışma ödeneği için eksik gün gösterilir. Kısa çalışma ödeneği işçinin günlük ücreti üzerinden hesaplanır. İşçinin günlük ücretinin tespiti için son 12 aylık ücretinin ortalaması dikkate alınır. Bulunan günlük ücretin %60’ı kısa çalışma ödeneği olarak işçiye ödenir. Kısa çalışma ödeneğinden SGK primi ve gelir vergisi kesintisi yoktur. Ödenekten sadece damga vergisi kesintisi yapılır. Kısa çalışma ödeneği için alt ve üst limit de belirlenmiştir. Alt limit asgari ücretin %60’ı, üst limit ise asgari ücretin 1,5 katının %60’ıdır. Hesaplama Örneği İşçinin son 12 aylık ücret ortalamasının brüt 6.000 TL olduğunu varsayalım. Kısa çalışma nedeniyle 14 gün eksik gün gösterildiğinde, İşveren işçiye 16 günlük ücretini; 6000 TL/30 Gün x 16 Gün = Brüt 3.200 TL olarak öder. Kısa çalışma ödeneği ise; üst limit kontrol edilerek çalışanın günlük kazancının %60’ı olarak hesaplanacaktır. İşçinin kazancı üzerinden hesapladığımızda ise tutar, 6.000 TL/30 Gün x 14 Gün = 2.800 TL olmaktadır. 14 gün için üst Limit ise; 147,15 x 14 Gün = 2.354,40 TL olmaktadır. Bu nedenle işçiye 14 günlük kısa çalışma ödeneği üst limit üzerinden damga vergisi kesilerek ödenecektir. 2.354,40 x 0,00759 (Damga Vergisi Oranı) = 17,87 2.354,40 – 17,87 = 2.336,53 TL olacaktır.
  10. 10. ÖRNEK SORU-CEVAP SORU CEVAP
  11. 11. ÖRNEK SORU-CEVAP SORU CEVAP 16 Mart tarihi itibariyle kısa çalışmaya geçtiğini beyan ederek İŞKUR’a müracaat eden ve 20 işçisi bulunan işveren ücret bordrosunu ne şekilde düzenleyecektir ve bu 20 işçiden bir kaçının buna hak kazanamadığını İŞKUR’un onayı sırasında öğrenen firma ne gibi yol izleyecektir? 4447 sayılı İşsizlik Sigortası Kanunu’nun Ek 2.maddesinde “Zorlayıcı sebeplerle kısa çalışma yapılması halinde, kısa çalışma ödeneği ödemeleri 4857 sayılı Kanunun 24 üncü maddesinin (III) numaralı bendinde ve aynı Kanunun 40’ıncı maddesinde öngörülen bir haftalık süreden sonra başlar.” hükmü, 4857 sayılı İş Kanunu’nun 40.maddesinde “24 ve 25 inci maddelerin (III) numaralı bentlerinde gösterilen zorlayıcı sebepler dolayısıyla çalışamayan veya çalıştırılmayan işçiye bu bekleme süresi içinde bir haftaya kadar her gün için yarım ücret ödenir.” hükmü yer almaktadır. Kısa çalışma başvurusunda bulunan işverenlerin uygunluk tespiti Müfettişlerce yapıldıktan sonra, İŞKUR kısa çalışmanın başladığı tarihi takip eden günden itibaren başlayarak 90 günlük sürenin ilk yedi günlük süresini yarım ücret ödenen dönem olarak kabul etmektedir. Haliyle kısa çalışma ödeneği de yedi günlük süreyi takip eden günden itibaren, yani en fazla 83 günlük süre boyunca verilmektedir. Bu durumda işveren 16 Mart itibariyle kısa çalışmaya müracaat etmiş olsa da İŞKUR tarafından kısa çalışma başlangıç tarihi olarak talep tarihini takip eden günden kısa çalışma süresi başlatılmaktadır. Yani işveren öncelikle Mart ayının ilk 16 günü için normal ücret tahakkuku yapacaktır. Yukarıda belirtilen 4447 ve 4857 sayılı kanunların ilgili hükümleri gereğince 17-23 Mart tarihleri arasındaki 7 günlük süre için işveren tarafından yarım ücret hesaplanacaktır. Bu durumda 24-31 Mart tarih aralığına ilişkin herhangi bir ücret tahakkuku söz konusu olmayacaktır. Bu durumda işveren 16 Mart itibariyle kısa çalışmaya geçmiş olsa da, İŞKUR tarafından 17 Mart ila 23 Mart arası yarım ücret ödenen dönem kabul edilmektedir. Bu durumda işveren öncelikle Mart ayının ilk 16 günü için normal ücret tahakkuku yapacaktır. Yukarıda belirtilen 4447 ve 4857 sayılı kanunların ilgili hükümleri gereğince 17-23 Mart tarihleri arasındaki 7 günlük süre için işveren tarafından yarım ücret hesaplanacak, 24-31 Mart tarih aralığına ilişkin ödemeler İŞKUR tarafından yapılacağından 24-31 Mart tarihleri arasında işveren tarafından herhangi bir ücret tahakkuku söz konusu olmayacaktır. Buna göre, bir işçinin günlük brüt ücretinin 98,10 TL (asgari ücret) olduğunu kabul ettiğimizde; - 1-16 Mart ücret tahakkuku (98,10*16) 1.569.60- TL - 17-23 Mart yarım ücret tahakkuku (98,10/2*7) 343,35.-TL olarak hesap edilecektir. - 24-31 Mart tarih aralığına ait ücret ve prim ödemeleri İŞKUR tarafından yapılacağından işveren tarafından herhangi ücret tahakkuku ve ödeme yapılmayacaktır. Çalışma Bakanlığı müfettişlerinin mevcut uygulamalarına göre; bu işçi için aylık bildirgede; Prim gün sayısı: 16 gün, Ücreti: 1.569,60.-TL Prim-İkramiye: 343,35 TL, Eksik gün sayısı:15 gün Eksik gün nedeni 18-Kısa çalışma ödeneği olarak girilmesi gerekecektir. Ne var ki, esas sorun bu aşamadan sonra ortaya çıkmaktadır. Kısa çalışma ödeneğine müracaat edilen 20 çalışan için de bu ödeneğin çıkacağı düşünülerek hazırlanan bordro ve bildirge, bir kısım çalışana bu ödeneğin verilmemesi halinde (60 ve 450 günlük şartları taşımadıklarının İŞKUR tarafından tespiti durumunda) hatalı düzenlenmiş olacaktır. 4447 sayılı kanuna eklenen Geçici 23.maddede “Bu madde kapsamında yapılan başvurular, başvuru tarihinden itibaren 60 gün içinde sonuçlandırılır.” hükmüne yer verilerek kısa çalışma ödeneği başvurularının 60 günde sonuçlandırılacağı belirtilmiştir. Örneğimizdeki işyeri, Mart-2020 aylık bildirgesini 24 Nisan 2020 tarihinde verdikten sonra İŞKUR’dan gelen cevapla 15 kişinin kısa çalışma ödeneğinden yararlandığı, 5 kişinin yararlanamayacağı bilgisini aldığında nasıl bir düzeltme yapmalıdır? - İşveren herhangi bir risk almamak adına Mart ayı ücretini tam tahakkuk ettirip 30 gün üzerinden veya 16 + 7 = 23 gün üzerinden bildirimini yaparsa, bu işyerinde Çalışma Bakanlığı müfettişlerince yapılacak uygunluk denetiminde kısa çalışma ödeneği almaya hak kazanan 15 kişiye yersiz ödeme yapıldığı gerekçesiyle başvurusu reddedilecektir veya başvurusu olumlu sonuçlandırılmış işyerinde çalışana tam maaş ödendiği daha sonra yapılacak denetimlerde tespit edildiğinde işveren hem sigortalının aldığı ödeneği faiziyle birlikte geri ödemek zorunda kalabilecek, hem de geriye yönelik verilecek bildirgelerden dolayı sigorta primlerini faziyle ödeyip bir de dari para cezası ile karşılaşabilecektir. - İşveren kimin kısa çalışmadan yararlanacağını bilemediği için 20 kişinin tamamından ücretsiz izin dilekçesi alıp bildirgesini 16 günlük düzenleyip 15 günü eksik gün nedeni “21-Diğer Ücretsiz İzin” koduyla bildirse bu defa Çalışma Bakanlığı müfettişlerince yapılacak uygunluk denetiminde kısa çalışma ödeneği talep edilen dönemde çalışanların ücretsiz izne çıkarılmış olması sebebiyle başvuru olumsuz değerlendirilebilecek, ayrıca bu dönem için kısa çalışma ödeneği ödenmiş ise bunların faiziyle birlikte iadesi gündeme gelebilecektir. Yukarıdaki açıklamalar ve tereddütlü hususlar dikkate alındığında; - Kısa Çalışma Uygulanacak İşçi Listesine kaydedilen ancak İŞKUR tarafından şartları sağlamadıkları gerekçesiyle kısa çalışma ödeneği verilmeyen sigortalıların eksik gün bildirilen süre ve ücretleriyle ilgili olarak, sonradan geriye yönelik verilecek ek nitelikteki aylık prim ve hizmet belgelerinin idari para cezası uygulanmaksızın işleme alınması ve prim tutarlarının teşvikli olarak ve faiz uygulanmaksızın ödenmesi, - Kısa çalışmanın başlayacağı ilk hafta için ödenecek yarım ücretin karşılığında prim günü bildirilmesi halinde asgari ücretin altında kalan ücretlerin asgari ücrete tamamlanarak aradaki fark primlerin işverenlerce ödenmesi gerekeceğinden, zaten faaliyette bulunmamaları ya da kısıtlı olanaklarla faaliyetine devam etmeleri nedeniyle zor durumda olan işverenlere bir de ilave prim yükü çıkartılmaması amacıyla, bu sürelerin günsüz olarak ücret dışı bir ödeme olarak bildirilmesi, - Yarım ücret ödenen dönemde olduğu gibi kısa çalışmanın olduğu diğer aylarda işverenlerce yapılacak ödemelerin de ücret dışı ödeme olarak kabul edilip günsüz olarak, iki ayı geçmemek üzere prim gününün bildirildiği takip eden ayın kazançlarına dahil edilmesi, - Çalışma izni alınmış yabancı uyruklu sigortalılar için kısa çalışma ödeneğinden yararlanılamadığı durumlarda, bu kişiler için 10- Genel Hayatı Etkileyen Olaylar seçeneği ile eksik gün bildiriminde bulunulması, - 65-yaş üstü ve kronik hastalığı nedeniyle sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanan sigortalılarla ilgili 10- Genel Hayatı Etkileyen Olaylar seçeneği ile eksik gün bildiriminde bulunulması, - Yarım ücret ödenen sürenin kısa çalışma ödeneğinin verileceği üç aylık sürenin içinden çıkartılarak, kısa çalışma ödeneğinin kanunda açıkça belirtildiği üzere 3 aylık süre boyunca verilmesi, gerektiği tarafımızca değerlendirilmekle birlikte, İŞKUR, SGK ve Bakanlık yetkililerinden bu konularda ne yönde işlem tesis edileceği hususlarının açıklanması beklenmektedir. Tüm bu sorular yetkili makamlarca cevaplandırılmadığı takdirde, ücret bordroları ve bildirgeler meslek mensuplarınca farklı farklı düzenlenebilecek, uygulamada birliktelik olmayacak ve işverenler prim farkı ve idari para cezasına muhatap olup, asgari ücret desteklerinden ve prim teşviklerinden mahrum kalabileceklerdir. GÜLBENK DANIŞMANLIK
