Top 5 places you should visit in nepal

  1. 1. Top 5 Places You Should Visit In Nepal Nepal is a paradise of travelers; the country is rich in diversity of culture and nature. There are a plethora of adventure activities opportunities as well as options for travelers to choose while you are in Nepal such as fantastic trekking, hiking, White water river rafting, mountaineering, jungle safari, and many other exotic tours. For years, Nepal has become one of the most visited destinations in the world mainly in the propose of adventure trekking and mountaineering in the Himalayas, Nepal has a number of popular trekking routes including Everest and Annapurna, among them in this blog you will learn Nepal’s top 7 best treks, Everest Base Camp Trek Everest Base Camp Trek is one of Nepal’s most popular classic journeys as it always stands for the top of our list of top 5 best treks in Nepal. This trek has always been a must-do trekking list to all the adventure travelers. If you have not been to Nepal and you have no ideas about mountains then you must be considered and curious about the trek like How hard Everest base camp trek? This is a common thing that we have asked many travelers before. But a simple answer about this trek difficulty is moderate and it can be done by any average person with a passion and determination, one can reach the Everest Base Camp, this trek is well established and the route is very wide and comfortable, there are particularly no climbing or trekking experiences required. Nonetheless, being physically fit is equally important, and if you have got any previous trekking or hiking experiences into the mountain and Alpine zone that sounds mean to help you a lot!. Briefly, Trek to Everest Base Camp, the world’s highest mountain is incredibly beautiful and that as it combines the beauty of nature and unique culture. During your hike, you will not only be rewarded by a fantastic panoramic view of the untouchable mountains and greeted by an awesome culture of the local people and their unique culture, but the people in this area is also inhabited by Sherpa as they are popular and have own braveness in term of climbing the highest mountain above the eight thousand meters! Likewise, Everest Base Camp Trek lies in the Khumbu region which is the eastern part of capital Kathmandu. And the journey is about 12 days for the whole through the Sherpa settlements, lush forest, and farmlands. During the trek, you will also have an opportunity to traverse the amazing Sherpa vertical town of Lukla, Phakding, Namche, Tengboche monastery, Dingbuhe ad Gorakshep. Then reach Everest base camp. This trek brings you to the best viewpoints of Kalapathar, here you will have an opportunity to enjoy the most stunning sunrise view amidst the whole Everest range. Everest base camp trek is an amazing adventure of a lifetime without any doubt! Annapurna Base Camp Trek The Annapurna Base Camp Trek is one of the most visited treks after EBC, This trek is also known as ABC trek. Annapurna base camp trek is a relatively easier hike than Everest trek and also very
  2. 2. cheap in companions to EBC. This trek has been one of the most popular treks in Nepal since it’s documented for long years where trekkers can enjoy the magnificent Himalayan beauty and raw cultural experience throughout the journey. The view is spectacular and the people are very friendly. Likewise, Annapurna base camp trek can be done starting from short of 6 days to 14 days, there are plenty of options that trekkers can choose the itinerary based on holidays. Similarly, the Annapurna Base camp trek is an exciting journey through the most beautiful lands of the unspoiled mountains that offer a 360-degree panoramic vista of white snow capped mountains from the very beginning fo the journey. In fact, the trail leads you by ethnic rural community people like Gurung and Magar introducing through most diverse ethnic groups’s unique culture and lifestyle. Similarly, the trekkers will get to enjoy the pleasure of being in natural and cultural wonders from the starting point of the trek, Somehow, this trek is not only about the culture and mountain various but it also gives you an opportunity to enjoy your hike through a lush forest of rhododendron flowers and a range of vegetation valley., you will have a pleasant time of enjoying the scenery of the Himalayas while crossing the beautiful alpine rivers, glacier, and terrain. The traditional Annapurna Base Camp Trek is a compressive package that includes majestic mountains, nature, and culture to fulfill the journey. Therefore, this trek has become Nepal’s most visited and second popular destination! Langtang Valley Trek Langtang Valley Trek Regardless of the fact, the Langtang Valley Trek is an amazing trek into the hidden valley of Nepal that is one of the close trekking destinations from the capital city- Kathmandu as the Langtang region lies in the northern part of Nepal. Every year, this route has been discovered by many travelers. This trek is comparatively very easy and less crowded trekking route than ABC trek and EBC trek. The Langtang valley is a naturally blessed place where travelers can enjoy the trek through the most dazzling lands off the beaten path towards Langtang valley. A place is encircled by the Langtang range and Ganesh Himal ranges, an amazing hike that offers a range of mountains, people, culture, flora, and fauna. The journey particularly starts from the historical city of Kathmandu located at an altitude of 1350 meters high above the sea level and takes you to the highest point of the trek in this journey is The greatest height you 4900 meters at Tserko Ri - this the greatest views of the region from where you get the picturesque 360 mountains vistas of the Langtang and Ganesh Himal ranges Langtang Valley is mostly inhabited by Lama people as they are known by Tamang group of people as well where you will be getting an opportunity to observe the Buddhist culture of the Tamang and the Sherpa ethnic groups along with their unique lifestyle and traditions, In fact, you will get a great opportunity to explore their vibrant culture while trekking through the most popular settlements of Syapurbesi, Lama Hotel, Langtang village, and Kyanjing gompa- it is the closest villages from Tserku-Ri. Langtang valley trek is an ideal trek for the people who are looking for a unique trekking experience in the Himalayas in a short time. Annapurna Circuit Trek Annapurna Circuit Trek is a popular classic trek in Nepal. Each year, thousands of trekkers come for this off-beaten trek from all around the globe. In this trek, you visit some of the outstanding remote lands of Nepal within the Annapurna massif, this trek is one of the most challenging treks in Annapurna region where you are part of some of the authentic Tibetan Buddhist villages. Similarly, you will have the fortune to enjoy the subtropical forest lands that open to offer a wide range of majestic views of the whole Annapurna range. The major highlights of the trek are the unique mountain landscape and the unique ethnic culture that one should experience at least once in a lifetime. Likewise, Annapurna circuit trek is also called Annapurna round trek that goes through the terraced farmlands in the low altitude to the yak pastureland at the higher altitude area and you get to pass by the Thorong La Pass- the highest trekking pass in Nepal located at an elevation of 5416 m, Similarly,
  3. 3. the trail will take you through the world’s deepest gorge- Kali Gandaki to the natural hot spring at Tatopani and get back to the beautiful city of Pokhara. In this trek, you will get to visit some of the most ancient monasteries and temples Like Muktinath Temple, Manag Gompa, and many others. Muktinath temple might be heard as it is a popular temple due to it’s a religious hub for Buddhist and Hindu followers. The final part of the journey leads you constantly through the exceptional local villages of Jomsom, Marpha, Tatopani, Nayapul, and Pokhara. Mardi Himal Trek Mardi Himal Trek is one of the newly opened trekking trails that belongs to Annapurna conservation area of Nepal, this trek is becoming more popular day by day due it is the beauty of mountains. Since permitted, thousands of trekkers have visited this trek and recommended it to be Nepal’s most beautiful trek in the Himalayas. Mardi Himal trek is ranked as an easy level of trek that is perfect for those who are doing a trek in the Himalayas for the first time, it does not really need to be sort of physically strong and previous hiking experience at all! Likewise, this is a short trek of Nepal and suitable for those trekkers who are in a short time for experiencing trekking while in Nepal. The Mardi Himal trek is the less crowded trek in Nepal that is well facilitated by standard tea housed with the basic meals! Trekking in Mardi Himal gives you a unique experience while walking through ethnic settlements of Gurung, and Magar ethnic groups, as well as the trail, goes through verdant woodlands, terr ace fields, and streams with greenery vegetation valley with a striking view of Machhapchare, Annapurna, Himchuli, Nilgiri and many other mountains above the seven thousand meter high!

