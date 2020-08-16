https://www.alpineramble.com/everest-base-camp-trek-8-days

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 4 Tips for Trekking in Nepal Are you an adventurous person who likes exploring the mountain by trekking? If yes then Nepal is one of the top destinations to choose for trekking, trekking in Nepal has become one of the must-do for everyone who likes mountains. However, if you are thinking of traveling to Nepal for trekking then you should know some good tips in order to make your trip smooth and enjoyable, In this blog, we have found top 4 major tips for you, 1.​ ​Trekking permits Trekking in any region of Nepal required trekking permits; getting trekking permits for trekkers is easy, Nepal government has allowed buying the trekking permit by individually if you are
  2. 2. trekking by yourself without any local guides and porters. However, if you would like to join a local company for trekking in Nepal then you will be provided all the necessary trekking permits by them that way you do not need to worry anything about the documents as you need while trekking. The trekking fees are applicable for the most popular trekking region of Nepal like ​Everest region treks, ​Annapurna region​, Langtang region, Manaslu region (Manaslu region is a restricted area and trekking fees are much higher than other regions of Nepal) . The trekking fees are applied according to the regions; see the fee details below, Trekking regions Fees 1.​ ​Annapurna region(Annapurna conservation area permit) $20/p 2.​ ​Everest region (Everest national park permit) $30/p 3.​ ​Langtang Region ( Langtang national park permit) $20/p 4.​ ​Manaslu region (Manaslu conservation area permit) $90/p 5.​ ​Ganesh Himal region $20/p And, Trekking Information of Management System (TIMS Card) $10/ p for every destination, no different rates! 2.​ ​Local Guides and Porters
  3. 3. Nepal is a small country of the Himalayas where travelers have so many options for adventure trekking in the Himalayas, if you are trekking in the Himalayas for the first time you may think about the local guide to make your trip much easier and comfortable. While taking a local guide is more worthy in terms of challenging, there are numerous of trekking agencies as they provide you the local guides and porter services as per your request, remember one thing that if you are taking a local guide make sure he has guide certificate/ license for guiding you otherwise the problems may occur. Taking a guide is not very necessary for​ trekking in Nepal​ except Manaslu and Upper Mustang (these areas are restricted and not allowed to trek without the locals) but most trekkers preferred to hire a guide/porter for the safety reason, So that is a smart idea! You must be wondering, how much does it cost for the local guide/ porter per day, the cost is relatively cheaper to hire a guide in compared to other countries like America or European countries. Normally, the costs for a professional and experienced local guide are somewhere between $20-30/ day and for the porter $20-25/ day including all the meals, foods, accommodations, transportations equipment, and travel insurance for the guide/porter.
  4. 4. 3. Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS) Travelers should know what acute mountain sickness is before you join any other treks in Nepal Himalayas, going to trek in the mountain is always a high risk of mountain sickness due to the lack of its oxygen level. If you have never been trekking into the higher altitudes before then you may get high altitude sickness as it is called by AMS. Be sure, you are well prepared with this; first of all, you need to be prepared physically and mentally in order to complete the trek. However, sometimes fit people also get altitude sickness due to the low oxygen, if you do not know about the symptom of high altitude sickness then see the lists below, ​Symptoms of mild to moderate acute mountain sickness is ·​ ​Difficulty sleeping. ·​ ​Vomiting ·​ ​Dizziness or light-headedness on the back front. ·​ ​Weakness. ·​ ​Headache all the time. ·​ ​Loss of appetite. ·​ ​Nausea ·​ ​Fasting pulse (heart rate) ·​ ​Difficulty of breath Preventions for Altitude Sickness ·​ ​Walk slowly ·​ ​Avoid smoking and alcohols ·​ ​Drink a lot of water (2-4 liters a day) ·​ ​Sleep lower
  5. 5. ·​ ​Descends ·​ ​Take some medications ·​ ​Rest more 4. Trekking Gear Trekking gears are most important for us when we are trekking, get proper clothing, gear, and equipment to prepare for your voyage. Here are some useful trekking gear lists that might helpful for you to prepare yourself in a better way,
  6. 6. Recommended Trekking Equipment lists ·​ ​Warm and sun hats ·​ ​Scarf ·​ ​Headlight ·​ ​Sunscreen +40/ Sunglass ·​ ​Face wipes and towels ·​ ​Gloves ·​ ​Some pairs of layers ·​ ​Down jackets and sleeping bags ·​ ​Rain Poncho ·​ ​Warm hiking socks ·​ ​Trekking paints ·​ ​Trekking sue ·​ ​Day Backpack above the 30 L ·​ ​Pack covers ·​ ​Water bottle and Water peals ·​ ​Hiking poles ·​ ​Some snacks/ energy bars ·​ ​Medical kit

×