PHYSICAL, EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL HEALTH
Health is the overall condition of your body and mind that may affects your relations to the world around you.
Physical Health Refers to the state of your body. Are you free from any diseases? The following are the four key areas whe...
Good Nutrition – means your body gets all nutrients, vitamins, and minerals it needs to work its best. Physical Activity –...
Emotional Health It is the condition of your mind. It is also known as mental health. Emotional health is expressing your ...
What are the characteristic of an emotionally healthy person? 1. Contented 2. Has a zest for living 3. Can handle stress 4...
Social Health It is the ability to get along with people around you. This includes being able to shows your respect and ca...
What can you do to stay emotionally and socially healthy? Here are some suggestions that you can do to be emotionally and ...
Lesson 5 physcial emotional and health social

Lesson 5 physcial emotional and health social

  1. 1. PHYSICAL, EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL HEALTH
  2. 2. Health is the overall condition of your body and mind that may affects your relations to the world around you. Physical Health Social Health Emotional Health
  3. 3. Physical Health Refers to the state of your body. Are you free from any diseases? The following are the four key areas when you talk about physical health. • Good nutrition • Physical activity • Self care • Adequate rest and sleep
  4. 4. Good Nutrition – means your body gets all nutrients, vitamins, and minerals it needs to work its best. Physical Activity – means movement of the body that uses energy. Self care – defines the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health, and to cope with illness and disability with or without the support of healthcare provider. Adequate rest and sleep – is defined as 6 – 8 hours sleep per night regularly.
  5. 5. Emotional Health It is the condition of your mind. It is also known as mental health. Emotional health is expressing your emotions in a positive and nondestructive way which leads to a happier and healthier you.
  6. 6. What are the characteristic of an emotionally healthy person? 1. Contented 2. Has a zest for living 3. Can handle stress 4. Flexible to new things/can adopt to change 5. Balances work and play, rest, and activity 6. Confident and has high self-esteem
  7. 7. Social Health It is the ability to get along with people around you. This includes being able to shows your respect and care to your family, friends, and the people around you. It also shows your ability to adjust comfortably and act appropriately to different social situations.
  8. 8. What can you do to stay emotionally and socially healthy? Here are some suggestions that you can do to be emotionally and socially healthy. 1. It is important to let others know how you feel when things do not go right. Taking about your feelings will help you release repressed emotions and deal with the situation. Taking about if does not only improve your well-being but it also helps you connect with other people. 2. Showing certain vulnerability is healthy. Ask for help when things do not go as you planned. It shows great maturity for a person to ask for help. 3. In everything that you do (school, hobby, or chore), always find the time to take break. It keeps your sanity intact. A 5 minute break can help you release stress. 4. A sense of belongingness is important to a person’s well-being. Keep in touch with family members or friends. Different ideas from different people will help you develop a more holistic personality. 5. Do things that will make you feel good about yourself. Things that you love. Not only will it boost your confidence but it will also enhance your skill.

