How Much Does Flat Tire Repair Cost?

Do you have a tire that needs to be replaced? Are you wondering how much it costs to replace a tire? Normal cost you anywhere from $15-$20 depending upon the repair. If it’s a leak it could be a problem because what they’ll have to do is dismantle and then re-balance the tire. So it could be up to $30. If the tire damage is too severe or located in an area of the tire that can't safely be repaired, a single replacement tire typically costs $50-$200 for a passenger car; $60-$350 for a standard tire on a pickup or SUV; and $110-$750 for an all-terrain tire on a pickup or SUV.