What Does Roadside Assistance Cover

Your car breaking down by the side of the road can be an incredibly unfortunate incident especially when you’re in a hurry and need to get somewhere fast. Roadside assistance, in such cases, can get you back on the road as early as possible. Roadside assistance typically includes all the services you get a flat tire, you run out of gas or get stranded, loss of keys, RV moving, wrecker service, Jump-start your car. You can use roadside assistance anywhere your car breaks down—on the side of the road, in a parking lot and even in your driveway.