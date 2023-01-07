Successfully reported this slideshow.
Great Stocks 2023 Shortlist

Jan. 07, 2023
Great Stocks 2023 Shortlist

Jan. 07, 2023
Business

I cross referenced the best companies, with the billionaire portfolios, big bank (eg Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan) perspectives.

Are you tired of feeling let down by your financial advisor or broker? Are you ready to take control of your own investments and secure your financial future? If
so, then this is for you!


Don't let your financial future be in the hands of someone else. Take control of your investments today.


It's for time poor professionals (dentists, lawyers, accountants, doctors), to retirees (esp if managing portfolios for self, and children), business owners with cash to invest or who have exited their companies.

Sincerely,
Alpesh Patel OBE
Hedge Fund Founder, CEO Praefinium
Financial Times Author
Former Visiting Fellow in Business, Corpus Christi College, Oxford University

Get my FREE Trading Journal & Picks 🎁
📝 https://t.me/pipspredator

1. Get my FREE🎁 investing and trading courses on
💎Trading ► https://www.trading-champions.com
💻Investing ► https://www.investing-champions.com
+447482 878335

💌2. Subscribe to my newsletter for more amazing tips
https://www.alpeshpatel.com/blogsignup

👔3. Follow me on my LinkedIn Page and by part of my network ► https://www.linkedin.com/in/alpeshbpa...

MY BEST AND LATEST WEBINARS:
On Trading: ►https://www.alpeshpatel.com/latest
On Investing: ► https://www.alpeshpatel.com/latestshares

➔🎥 CHECK OUT THESE POPULAR VIDEOS

► Retail Investor Boom Here to Stay
https://youtu.be/vX6OhOksC_k

► Your Stock Investing Questions Answered From A Hedge Fund Manager
https://youtu.be/Q2CFkkyFS9M

► Great Investments Now: The Stocks The World's Best Like Now
https://youtu.be/BEmyomZp5X0

► How Will Inflation Impact Stocks?
https://youtu.be/tPTqxsNfE_c

► Why Doesn't The Stock Market Crash?
https://youtu.be/xKaSLvqcEEQ

STAY CONNECTED WITH ME:
🌐► Website: https://www.alpeshpatelventures.com/
⌨️► Links: https://linktr.ee/alpeshpatel
👍► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tradefx4profit/
👔► Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alpeshbpa...
🚩► Telegram for daily market insights: https://t.me/pipspredator
👀► Newsletter: https://www.alpeshpatel.com/blogsignup
🌐► My Hedge Fund/Private Equity Fund Site: https://www.praefinium.com

🎈➔ Don't Forget To SUBSCRIBE!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChJe...

WHO AM I:
🚀The World’s Number 1 Authority on Investing and Trading Online Teaches You. Use the Same Tools As Me. Hedge Fund Manager. Financial Times Columnist. Bloomberg TV Alumnus. Oxford University Fellow. BBC Market Reviewer. World-Class Client List.🥰 https://www.alpeshpatelpresents.com

Alpesh Patel OBE
#tradingonline #investing #trading #pipspredator #alpeshpatel #alpesh
IMPORTANT: For educational purposes only. Investing of any kind involves risk.

Great Stocks 2023 Shortlist

  1. 1. Who YOU Are On This Webinar: 1. Pensioners 2. 20-somethings 3. People who don’t want to miss out 4. Disappointed with your financial advisor 5. Fed up with funds ‘growth’ 6. Fed up with high fees charged by boutique wealth managers 7. Suspicious your IFA knows nothing 8. Fed up with UK companies not performing 9. Missing out on tech growth 10. Total beginners
  2. 2. The information transmitted is intended only for the person(s) or entity to which it is addressed and may contain confidential and/or privileged material. Any review, retransmission, dissemination or other use of, or taking of any action in reliance upon, this information by persons or entities other than the intended recipient is prohibited. If you receive this in error, please contact the sender and delete the material from any computer. This communication is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction. All market prices, data and other information are not warranted as to completeness or accuracy and are subject to change without notice. Any comments or statements made herein do not necessarily reflect those of PRAEFINIUM PARTNERS LTD, or its affiliates. PRAEFINIUM PARTNERS LTD and its affiliates do not assume any liability whatsoever for the content of this email or make any representations or warranties as to the accuracy and completeness of any information contained in this email.
  3. 3. NO CONFLICT OF INTEREST WITH YOU
  4. 4. Agenda •What Should You Invest In for Retirement, Pension? What If There Is a Recession? •Why? How Do You Know?
  5. 5. • Destroyed your pension by 25% in a year • You can see their holdings anyway if scared to DIY • Missed the energy stocks in 2022 – everyone knew that
  6. 6. A biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services, through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals A company whose wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, mobile network operators, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. “ with a forecasted annual earnings growth rate of 37% but undervalued by 60% based on discount cash flow” “generating 100% cash return on the capital it invests and growing revenues at 40% pa forecast to increase to 50% next year but share price is 45% below it’s fair value on discount cash flow”
  7. 7. A company which distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide, combines for harvesting grain crops, such as corn, wheat, soybeans, and rice; and application equipment, such as self-propelled, three- and four- wheeled vehicles, and related equipment for liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, and for after crops emerge from the ground, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. A company which manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. A company which engages in the acquisition, leasing, re- leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers.It operates in Asia, Europe, the Americas, Bermuda, and internationally.
  8. 8. 2023: All the major bank outlooks (to be updated) Campaignforamillion.com What Caught My Eye Alpesh Patel OBE
  9. 9. EVERYONE • GDP: Lower – shallow recession • Inflation: Come under control • Interest Rates: Rise then Pause • Politics: Uncertainty, China, Russia • Equities: go for profits over growth, quality companies • US Dollar: Will weaken later in the year • Commodities: Short term weakness due to growth but longer term physical tightness remains • Housing UK/US: very few homes in negative equity • Bonds are back ie bond buying • Many equities undervalued • Scale Back in Mega Caps hold more Medium and Smaller Cap • Energy, Healthcare, Financials • Maket yet to bottom, but will this year • Expect shocks to the system eg cyberattack • Mix of lowly correlated assets • Fully invested, less to no cash • Overwieght US, underweight UK
  10. 10. • The consensus view is that early in 2023, earnings will collapse, bringing the stock market down with them. • Sectoral leadership in the market suggests otherwise. Financials, industrials and materials have all outperformed in October and November. As noted by market consultant John Raphael: “It’s puzzling to me why these brokers and investment banks are acting so well. Would you buy these stocks if the SPX had 10% downside? • The economy is proving too resilient, causing the ‘looming collapse’ in earnings to remain elusive for yet another quarter. • Quality-assured healthcare companies • We believe now is a particularly good time to own compounders, since their pricing power (the ability to pass on costs to consumers) and recurring revenues (the propensity toward repeat purchases) can make their earnings resilient in tough times.ƒ High-quality compounder companies that can grow their earnings steadily in real terms, across cycles, are likely to outearn the market, just as they have done over the last few decades
  11. 11. Your Questions • Energy, Housing, Pharma, Recession Proof?
  12. 12. UK: Office Reits (20% undervalued) More risk than I put in my SIPP because often 1. Debt not well covered by cash flow 2. Poor dividend track record
  13. 13. US: Financials >> Mortgage Reits (30% undervalued) More Risk Than I Put in My SIPP because often 1. Earnings forecast to decline 2. Debt not well covered by cash flow 3. Poor dividend track record
  14. 14. Your Question: Big Fallers – Worth Going Into?
  15. 15. Eg Asos – Not For Me
  16. 16. Question – Medium fallers with some recovery?
  17. 17. Then & Now 1999 & 2019
  18. 18. When – How Decide? Fully Invested? Or Wait Month to Month?
  19. 19. Currently in the SIPP. More of These In 2023 Wanted
  20. 20. Best of 2022 Looking ‘Toppy’ – What Next?
  21. 21. COTERRA ENERGY INC [exited]
  22. 22. Disciplined Process: 40% Hurdle US stock ETF Domestic stock Value-Growth- Income – Cash Flow Approved List 12 months hold and repeat Alpesh Weekly Updates 15-40 stocks Alpesh to Help Monitor According to Strategy Buy Hold Sell Media Articles Social Media Can Ask Alpesh Grow Returns
  23. 23. Valuation P/E PEG P/B P/S DCF Growth Sales Earnings Cash Flow Income Dividends Earnings Momentum Trend Stochastic Chart Patterns Media Statistics Distribution of Returns Volatility Correlation Company Size Insider Buying Top Analyst Correlation Top Shareholder Correlation
  24. 24. The Shortlist: 10,000 Companies to 37 (US List)
  25. 25. UK Stocks (To Be Finalised) Provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. Trading at 48.7% below our estimate of its fair value Earnings are forecast to grow 58.51% per year. ------------------------------------------------------- Another Company: The company provides its products in various therapeutic areas, including anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, diabetes, oncology, pain management, and respiratory. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and internationally. Trading at 65.7% below our estimate of its fair value Earnings are forecast to grow 7.88% per year Pays a reliable dividend of 2.81% Trading at good value compared to peers and industry >>> HIKMA
  26. 26. •Assume you plan to invest over 10 years •And you with my help make 20% pa (some years more, some maybe less) - nothing extravagant and nothing pessimistic. •Let's say you have 100k in a 401k/SIPP/ISA •You also plan to add 1.5k each month to your portfolio •Your will have over 1m by the end of 10 years
  27. 27. Let's assume you only have 10k to start with and plan to add 6k a year (divided equally each month). Then your return looks like this with my help:
  28. 28. Used By Global Banks
  29. 29. Who Am I…
  30. 30. MY COUNTRY TRUSTS ME 300M PEOPLE AND THE BBC TOO
  31. 31. When to sell 12 Months– Re-evaluate Drops 25% from highest point you bought
  32. 32. You can be better than overpaid fund managers…
  33. 33. 2017 2004
  34. 34. Solution: Ride Coat-Tails of Aggregate of the World’s Best
  35. 35. Are They Uncorrelated and Resilient – Weekly and Monthly Update
  36. 36. Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc
  37. 37. AbbVie Inc
  38. 38. What Do Goldman Sachs Tell Their Wealthiest Clients? Would You Like 30%pa? Rich-Poor Divide is about Access
  39. 39. Perfected my own strategy Oxford Awards
  40. 40. 55% £100k
  41. 41. 70

