  1. 1. Alok K Saksena Insolvency Resolution Professional Desai Saksena & Associates amendments TO IBC VIDE INSOLVENCY & BANKRUPTCY (AMENDMENT) ORDINANCE DATED 6TH JUNE,2018 IBC, 2016
  2. 2. Alok K Saksena Insolvency Resolution Professional Desai Saksena & Associates SECTION WISE AMENDMENTS AND ITS IMPLICATIONS: Sr. No Amendments Implications A Home Buyer as FC The Ordinance has clarified that an allottee in a real estate project shall be a financial creditor. (An explanation has been inserted under Section 5 (8) (f) to clarify that home allottees under the real estate project shall be deemed to be a commercial borrowing) Home allottees under a real estate project are now "financial creditors" B Application by Corporate Debtor The Ordinance has amended Section 10(3) of the Code to provide that the Corporate Debtor can make an application under IBC only if a Special Resolution in shareholders meeting is passed The amendment makes it difficult for corporates to file an application especially in case of listed companies. This removes the powers of the Board of Directors and shifts it to the Shareholders. Amendment has been made as instances of abuse were reported by financial creditors C Extension of Resolution Period The ordinance has amended Section 12(2) of the Code to provide that the extension of resolution period shall need 66% of voting share instead of 75% voting share It would be easier to pass the resolution D Withdrawal of application The ordinance has now inserted new Section 12A which allows withdrawal of application after admission, in the manner as may be prescribed. A press release of Government states that such withdrawal will only be permissible before publication of notice inviting expression of interest. In this matter, the Adjudicating Authority observed that expression of interest may not be required. The press release has complicated this issue of withdrawal of application with support of 90% voting share as the window period provided for withdrawal of application is extremely small IBC, 2016
  3. 3. Alok K Saksena Insolvency Resolution Professional Desai Saksena & Associates E Guarantors of corporate debtors under CIRP exposed to IBC The Ordinance has substituted Section 14(3) to clarify that guarantors are not covered by the moratorium provided under Section 14. Consequently only corporate debtor under CIRP is covered by the moratorium The amendment clears the air in view of the conflicting judicial decisions and upholds the NCLAT position in Vista Steel case. The guarantors of Corporate Debtors under CIRP can now be subjected to IBC by filing separate application with NCLT F Claim Submission Date Section 15(1)(c) of the Code earlier required that the public announcement inviting claims shall contain the last date for submission of claims. Regulation 12 of the IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016 provides that a creditor can submit the proof of claim even after the stipulated date mentioned in the public announcement till the approval of a resolution plan by the CoC. The Adjudicating Authority in a matter held that regulation comes in direct conflict with the provisions of section 15(1)(c) of the Code. Section 15(1)(c) of the Code, as modified by the Ordinance, requires that the public announcement inviting claims shall contain the last date for submission of claims as may be specified. The ambiguity with respect to the last date of submission of claims is sought to be removed G Term of IRP Section 16 (5) of the Code earlier provided that the term of IRP shall not exceed 30 days from date of his appointment. As modified by the Ordinance, this section now provides that the terms of the IRP shall continue till the date of the appointment of the RP under section 22. The ambiguity with respect to the period from end of the IRP term (30 days) to the date of appointment of Regular RP is now removed and the IRP tenure continues. However, the RPs role during this period is yet to be specified especially with respect to appointment of valuers, IM etc H Compliance with laws Section 17 as amended makes an IP responsible for complying with requirements of under any law on behalf of the corporate debtor. The ambiguity in respect of compliance of law during the CIRP has been removed IBC, 2016
  4. 4. Alok K Saksena Insolvency Resolution Professional Desai Saksena & Associates I Class of Creditors Section 21 (6A) (b) now inserted provides that where a financial debt is owed to a class of creditors exceeding number as may be specified, the IRP shall make an application to the Adjudicating Authority along with the list of all financial creditors, containing the name of an insolvency professional, other than the interim resolution professional, to act as their authorised representative who shall be appointed by the Adjudicating Authority prior to the first meeting of the committee of creditors. Further Section 21 (6B) (ii) provides that that the remuneration payable to this authorised representative shall be as specified,which shall be jointly borne by the financial creditors. This provision is in respect of home allottees who are more than the specified number requiring them to appoint a IP as an authorised representative. However, the regulations in this respect are yet to be made. The payment of the remuneration by the home allottees to the authorised representative remains a grey area. J Manner of Voting for home allottees The amended section 21(7) provides that the Board may specify the manner of voting and determining the voting share in respect of financial debts covered in subsection (6) and (6A). The voting in respect of the home allottees is to be specified by the regulations K Voting by CoC All decisions of the CoC with respect to routine matters would need 51% of voting power. This would not cover specific matters under Section 28 (Interim finance, etc) which will require 66% of the voting power. Extension of CIRP period, Appointment of RP, Approval of resolution plan would need 66% voting power This would provide ease in conducting the CIRP L Term of RP Section 23 has been amended to provide that the RP shall continue even after the 180 days /270 days until the order is passed under section 31 approving or rejecting the resolution plan The ambiguity with respect to this period has been removed. However the ambiguity in respect of the period from the end of CIRP period (180/270days) to obtaining the liquidation order still remains M Consent of IP The Ordinance at several places requires written consent of IP in specified form to act as RP. This removes the ambiguity IBC, 2016
  5. 5. Alok K Saksena Insolvency Resolution Professional Desai Saksena & Associates IBC, 2016 N Exemption to pure financial creditors under section 29A The existing Section 29(A) has been fine-tuned to exempt pure financial entities from being disqualified on account of NPA Financial entitites who are investors in NPA accounts are not disqualified under Section 29 (A) O Primary onus on resolution applicant to certify its eligibility under section 29A The Ordinance provides that the Resolution Applicant shall submit an affidavit certifying its eligibility to bid Primary responsibility has been placed on RA however, this does not take away the responsibility of RP and the CoC to conduct its own due diligence on the RA P Limitation Act to apply to IBC New section 238A has been inserted to provide that the Limitation Act shall apply to all proceedings under the IBC. This has removed the ambiguity on the applicability of the Limitation Act. Therefore, creditors with debts outstanding for more than 3 years may not be eligible. Q Promoters of Corporate debtors under MSME category eligible to bid Promoters having NPA accounts of Corporate Debtors who are MSME/or are guarantors of such account would be eligible to bid as disqualification under clause (c) & (h) of Section 29A shall not apply. This would allow many MSMEs to get rehabilitated. However the definition of MSME makes the scope narrow and the new definition of turnover of 250cr is yet to be notified.
  6. 6. Alok K Saksena Insolvency Resolution Professional Desai Saksena & Associates IBC, 2016 VOTING SHARE REQUIRED FOR VARIOUS MATTERS UNDER IBC, 2016
  7. 7. Alok K Saksena Insolvency Resolution Professional Desai Saksena & Associates What would be the voting share for various matter under IBC, after the Ordinance 6th June, 2018? Sr. No Voting Share 66% 1 Sec. 12(2) Extension of CIRP period 2 Sec .22 (2) Appointment of RP 3 Sec. 27(2) Replacement of RP Sec. 28 (1): All decisions under this section 4 (a) raise any interim finance in excess of the amount as may be decided by the committee of creditors in their meeting; 5 (b) create any security interest over the assets of the corporate debtor; 6 ( c) change the capital structure of the corporate debtor, by way of issuance of additional securities, creating a new class of securities or buying back or redemption of issued securities in case the corporate debtor is a company; 7 (d) record any change in the ownership interest of the corporate debtor; 8 (e) instructions to financial institutions maintaining accounts of the corporate debtor for a debit transaction from any such accounts in excess of the amount as may be decided by the committee of creditors in their meeting 9 (f) undertake any related party transaction; 10 (g) amend any constitutional documents of the corporate debtor; 11 (h) delegate its authority to any other person; 12 (i) dispose of or permit the disposal of shares of any shareholder of the corporate debtor or their nominees to third parties; IBC, 2016
  8. 8. Alok K Saksena Insolvency Resolution Professional Desai Saksena & Associates 13 (j) make any change in the management of the corporate debtor or its subsidiary; 14 (k) transfer rights or financial debts or operational debts under material contracts otherwise than in the ordinary course of business; 15 (l) make changes in the appointment or terms of contract of such personnel as specified by the committee of creditors; 16 (m) make changes in the appointment or terms of contract of statutory auditors or internal auditors of the corporate debtor. 17 Sec 30(4) CoC to approve the resolution plan 18 Sec. 33(2) Liquidation during CIRP but before approval of Resolution plan Sr. No Voting Share 90% 1 Sec. 12A Withdrawal of application initiating the CIRP Sr. No Voting Share 51% 1 All decisions of the Committee of Creditors required to be taken to keep the concern as going concern other than those specifically mentioned IBC, 2016
