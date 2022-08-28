CONTROLLING.pptx

1.
--Financial controls refer to an organization developing strategies, policies and
processes for managing its financial resources and activities which will lead in boosting
the efficient and effective productivity and profitability of the entire organization.
3.
Gantt charts are most helpful when only a few tasks are
involved, when task times are relatively long (days or
weeks rather than hours), and when job routes are short
and simple. One of the biggest shortcomings of Gantt
charts is that they are static.They also fail to show how
tasks are related.These problems can be solved, however,
by using two other scheduling techniques, the critical
path method and PERT.
4.
To better understand how CPM works, look at (Figure), which
shows a CPM diagram for constructing a house. All of the tasks
required to finish the house and an estimated time for each have
been identified. The arrows indicate the links between the
various steps and their required sequence. As you can see, most
of the jobs to be done can’t be started until the house’s
foundation and frame are completed. It will take five days to
finish the foundation and another seven days to erect the house
frame. The activities linked by brown arrows form the critical
path for this project. It tells us that the fastest possible time the
house can be built is 38 days, the total time needed for all of the
critical path tasks. The noncritical path jobs, those connected
with black arrows, can be delayed a bit or done early. Short
delays in installing appliances or roofing won’t delay
construction of the house because these activities don’t lie on
the critical path.
5.
1. Optimistic time (to)
–It is the shortest time in which the activity can be completed.
2. Most likely time (tm)
–It is the probable time required to perform the activity.
3. Pessimistic time (tp)
– It is the longest estimated time required to perform an activity.
4. Expected time
te = to + 4tm + tp
6