EMK Beverly Hills Affiliate Marketing Program on CJ

We just launched EMK Beverly Hills on CJ! Earn 15% commission on your sales!



EMK Beverly Hills is recommended by some of the world’s leading dermatologists including Hollywood’s Dr. Emer and Beverly Hills’ Dr. Harold Lancer. EMK is also craved by celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Simon Cowell, Victoria Beckham and many more. EMK has focus over 40 years of research into designing the most sophisticated line of skin care products available on the market.



Join us today! https://bit.ly/joinemkbh



Browse through our media deck to know more.