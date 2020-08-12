Successfully reported this slideshow.
AFFILIATE MARKETING PROGRAM
30 YEARS EMK is an anti-aging skin care brand founded in Beverly Hills over 30 years ago and touted by top dermatologists ...
The in-demand serum that top Beverly Hills derms used on #1 global celebrities to quiet skin redness after anti-aging proc...
BIOPLACENTA® THE SUPER PROTEIN FROM CACTUS AGAVE EMK spent over 40 years researching the best nature and science have to o...
Network: CJ Commission: 8% Cookie Duration: 45 Days Conversion Rate: 2.7% AOV: $170 Coupons: Yes Affiliate Contests/Incent...
High Commission Rate. We’ll pay you 8% to 15% on each and every sale you make through the EMK affiliate program. High Conv...
RESCUE SERUM $180 $38 $121 $68 ALPHA MASK SUPRA FACE CREAM RADICAL EYE CREAM AURORA CLEANSER BLOOM TONER OPTIMA FACE CREAM...
EXTENSIVE CLINICAL TRIALS
BEFORE / AFTER
Launched overseas in 2015 and taken the world by storm. EMK is an unstoppable growing force in the world of beauty. G R O ...
FACTS A N D Stats 1400% Company growth over the last 3 years 1.7 M Units distributed over the last year 850M+ Number of im...
EMPOWER YOURSELF Self-empowerment is taking control of our own life, setting goals, and making positive choices. It means ...
ESTHETICIANS, M.D.’S, ARTISTS... EMK is the preferred anti-aging line of products trusted by the most demanding dermatolog...
VICTORIA BECKHAM “Victoria Beckham keeps her face baby smooth with EMK’s plant based placental extract (Alpha Mask) which ...
ENDORSED BY RENOWN AMBASSADORS
Ayu Tingting 37 Million followers PrillyLaticonsina 33 Million followers 31 Million followers PrincessSyahrini 24 Million ...
SEEN IN TOP MEDIA
JOIN US! Want to become part of EMK's inner circle and make money while you're at it? Join our affiliate program today!
EMK Beverly Hills Affiliate Marketing Program on CJ

EMK Beverly Hills is recommended by some of the world’s leading dermatologists including Hollywood’s Dr. Emer and Beverly Hills’ Dr. Harold Lancer. EMK is also craved by celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Simon Cowell, Victoria Beckham and many more. EMK has focus over 40 years of research into designing the most sophisticated line of skin care products available on the market.

Browse through our media deck to know more.

  AFFILIATE MARKETING PROGRAM
  30 YEARS EMK is an anti-aging skin care brand founded in Beverly Hills over 30 years ago and touted by top dermatologists and celebrities. 20 SKUS Among the brand's 20 SKUs are some of the most innovative natural products ever conceived in skin care. A simple, powerful full skin care collection. 13 PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES EMK is the inventor of Bioplacenta®, a plant protein bio-identical to human placenta. EMK is the inventor of the special ingredient delivery system Synercell® and many more technologies that deliver exceptional skin benefits…. 150+ PLANT BASED INGREDIENTS Our chemists travel the world to source the most potent plant essences. There are over 150 different plant extracts in the EMK formulations. 200 + POINTS OF SALE WORLDWIDE AND GROWING EMK has grown from a small batch brand supplying the most discerning dermatologists in the USA to a global brand with over 200 points of sale worldwide. EMK is an unstoppable growing force on social media with over 650 million impressions on Instagram alone. >850M SOCIAL MEDIA IMPRESSIONS AND GROWING 2 FLAGSHIP SPAS & EDUCATION CENTERS In 2018 EMK opened Beauty Lounge Spas in Knightsbridge, London and in Jakarta, Indonesia to train and support resellers and to beautify prestigious consumers. 2 more centers are planned to open in Beverly Hills and Hong Kong by 2021. ABOUT EMK
  The in-demand serum that top Beverly Hills derms used on #1 global celebrities to quiet skin redness after anti-aging procedures. The EMK best seller since 2001, celebrity makeup artists now love it as an under makeup primer. DISCOVER RESCUE SERUM a concentrate of life THE I C O N I C BEST SELLER RESCUE SERUM
  BIOPLACENTA® THE SUPER PROTEIN FROM CACTUS AGAVE EMK spent over 40 years researching the best nature and science have to offer. At the heart of EMK formulas is our proprietary Bioplacenta®, a plant protein from the Agave Cactus that is proven to be bio-identical to the human placenta protein. This singular ingredient is a true miracle for the skin. It supplies vital oxygenation to skin cells and enhances penetration of powerful anti-aging complexes. BEHIND THE S U C C E S S
  Network: CJ Commission: 8% Cookie Duration: 45 Days Conversion Rate: 2.7% AOV: $170 Coupons: Yes Affiliate Contests/Incentives: Yes Individual Product Linking/Deep Linking: Yes Dedicated Affiliate Manager: Yes Available upon request: Exclusive/Vanity Coupons TM + KW bidding Email copy for email marketing AFFILIATE PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS Al Baltazar – Affiliate Manager affiliates@emkbh.com Skype – al.baltazar
  High Commission Rate. We'll pay you 8% to 15% on each and every sale you make through the EMK affiliate program. High Conversion Rate. We will convert your traffic! EMK's established and respected brand, high quality products, low price point and great value results in a conversion rate that averages 2.7% across all earning affiliates. High Average Order Value. Expect high impact results on your promotional efforts with us. EMK's Average Order Value is at $170. Trusted Program Management. EMK's affiliate program is run through CJ network and professionally managed by a dedicated and experienced affiliate manager. 45 Days Cookie Duration. The customers you refer to us don't have to buy right away for you to profit. Even if they return to our website and purchase 45 days after visiting through your site we'll still pay you. Monthly Newsletter Support. As an EMK affiliate you'll receive an informative monthly email that'll give you the tools and resources to better market our products. We'll also keep you updated on contests, bonuses, program updates etc. Keyword Support for PPC Campaigns. EMK offers selected affiliates full support for paid search campaigns. WHY BECOME AN EMK AFFILIATE?
  RESCUE SERUM $180 $38 $121 $68 ALPHA MASK SUPRA FACE CREAM RADICAL EYE CREAM AURORA CLEANSER BLOOM TONER OPTIMA FACE CREAM BEAM EYE GEL $32 $39 $80 $48 EMK BEST SELLING PRODUCTS
  EXTENSIVE CLINICAL TRIALS
  BEFORE / AFTER
  Launched overseas in 2015 and taken the world by storm. EMK is an unstoppable growing force in the world of beauty. G R O W I N G WORLDWIDE
  FACTS A N D Stats 1400% Company growth over the last 3 years 1.7 M Units distributed over the last year 850M+ Number of impressions on social media 3.0M+ EMK products tagged on IG 200K+ #emkbeverlyhills hashtags on IG 113 Number of IG influencers with > 1 million followers talking about EMK 11 EMK social media accounts >1.2M Followers across social accounts 1% return rate Average product returned by consumers. An industry record. #1 Voted most active cosmetics brand on social media in Indonesia in 2017
  EMPOWER YOURSELF Self-empowerment is taking control of our own life, setting goals, and making positive choices. It means that you have to understand your strengths and weaknesses, and have belief in yourself. MOTIVATE YOURSELF Staying motivated is an infinite loop, once you jump in it, your actions will feed your energy endlessly. Put the best nature has to offer in your body and on your skin. Stay active, creative and motivate others. KNOW YOURSELF Learn to know and accept yourself. You are naturally beautiful, with all your uniqueness. You do not need to change your face. Just learn to appreciate your unique features and maintain your skin health to its optimum level. A PASSIONATE COMMUNITY EMK is a community of dynamic and positive people around the world who believe in empowering themselves to create a better world. Join the revolution!
  ESTHETICIANS, M.D.'S, ARTISTS... EMK is the preferred anti-aging line of products trusted by the most demanding dermatologists, estheticians, and celebrity makeup artists. DR. THIAGO FREIRE ANTI AGINGMEDICINE SPENCER BARNES MAKEUP ARTIST WITH CELEB JULIANNA HOUGH PRO ESTHETICIAN IN EMK BEAUTY LOUNGE TRUSTED BY PROFESSIONALS
  VICTORIA BECKHAM "Victoria Beckham keeps her face baby smooth with EMK's plant based placental extract (Alpha Mask) which hydrates and protects skin while diminishing visible lines." –LIFE & STYLE WEEKLY SIMON COWELL "Simon loves it (Texal Mask) because it does the trick without him having to go under the knife." –NATIONAL ENQUIRER EVA LONGORIA "...to keep her skin baby like, Desperate Housewives co-star Eva Longoria opts for EMK (Face) Cream..." –ELLE LOVED BY A-LISTERS
  ENDORSED BY RENOWN AMBASSADORS
  Ayu Tingting 37 Million followers PrillyLaticonsina 33 Million followers 31 Million followers PrincessSyahrini 24 Million followers GiselAnastasia 19 Million followers AmberRose 21 Million followers JessicaIskandar ….and a network of over 110 influencers with more than 1 million followers each TOUTED BY TOP INFLUENCERS
  SEEN IN TOP MEDIA
  JOIN US! Want to become part of EMK's inner circle and make money while you're at it? Join our affiliate program today! JOIN NOW For more information, please visit: https://www.emkbh.com/pages/become-an-affiliate For inquiries, please contact us at affiliates@emkbh.com

