Integrated farming system for zone-3 red soil irrigated condition By Almaszabeen Badekhan Ugs11agr5590 A1 batch
Introduction – This zone covers an area of 4.78 mha consists of entire Bijapur, Bagalkot ,Gadag ,Koppal, Bellary districts...
the soils are shallow to deep black ,10cm in medium black ,7cm in in shallow black and 6cm in red soils. The important cro...
rice pomegranate sc Gn fb chickpea Cotton +chilli Brinjal sapota Dairy rose biogas fodder X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * ...
Border crops *- Papaya X-Drumstick
Components • Sole crop- Rice – rice– water melon (1ha) Sugarcane (0.5ha) Groundnut--chickpea--glyricidia (0.5ha) • Intercr...
Sl. no Area (ha) Cropping Scheme Kharif Rabi summer Total income from system 1 1.0 RICE ( June –Sept) rice (Sept -Dec) Wat...
Sl. no Area (ha) Cropping Scheme ( Hort components) Total Expenditur e Total income from system 1 1.0 pomegrante Papaya af...
Kharif Crops area Tillage and practices Manures and NPK Sowing time Seed rate per kg and cost rice 1ha Ploughing and puddl...
CROP Inter cultivatio n Weedi ng Plant protection Harvestin g, Threshing Transport ation Estimate d cost(Rs) Estimate d yi...
Rabi crops rabi Crops area Tillage and practices Manures and NPK Sowing time Seed rate per kg and cost rice 1ha Ploughing ...
CROP Inter cultivatio n Weedin g Plant protectio n Harvestin g, Threshing Transport ation Estimate d cost(Rs) Estimate d y...
Summer crops summer Crops area Tillage and practices Manures and NPK Sowing time Seed rate per kg and cost Water melon gly...
CROP Inter cultivatio n Weedin g Plant protectio n Harvestin g, Threshing Transport ation Estimate d cost(Rs) Estimate d y...
Livestock  No. of animals =2  Constructional cost=Rs.62,500  Area/animal= 25sqm  Total cost of animals = Rs.1,72,800 ...
Diary • Number of animals maintained:2 • Cost of cow+buffaloe:2.25,000Rs • Cost of animal shed:50,000Rs • Area required pe...
fodder • Fodder- napier grass 0.3ha • Cost of cultivation – Rs 5609 • Yield- 10t/ year
Horticulture component Sapota (0.5ha) Cost per plant=Rs.3125 for 3 yrs. Yield per plant=Rs.6250 for above 3 Yrs. plant. Co...
Vegetable component Brinjal Cost of cultivation=Rs.46547.2 Gross returns=135600 Net returns=Rs 89052 B:C rati0-2.9 Bhendi ...
Ridge gourd Cost of cultivation=Rs.53,941 Gross returns=Rs.1,75,000 Net returns=Rs 1,21,059 B:C rati0-3.24
Floriculture component Rose 0.1ha Cost of cultivation=Rs.11,485 . Average yield = 25,000 flowers Total price-rs 62,500 Net...
Border crop Drum stick + papaya (along the border) Cost for 70 drumstick plants cultivation=Rs14,000per annum Gross return...
Total economics for this IFS model Crops Total cost Total income Net income B:C ratio rice 32200 72200 40000 2.23 sugarcan...
Total economics for this IFS model Crops Total cost Total income Net income B:C ratio rose 11,485 62,500 51,014 4.42 drums...
Thank you
Integrated farming system

  1. 1. Integrated farming system for zone-3 red soil irrigated condition By Almaszabeen Badekhan Ugs11agr5590 A1 batch
  2. 2. Introduction – This zone covers an area of 4.78 mha consists of entire Bijapur, Bagalkot ,Gadag ,Koppal, Bellary districts and eastern parts of Belgaum and Dharwad district. This is the biggest zone having 35 taluks. The minimum and maximum temperature ranges from 16.4-24.1 and 29.2 – 37.9 c in December and may respectively .the annual rainfall ranges from 464.5 to785.7mm and about 52% of annual rain fall is received during rabi season. the elevation is between 450 and 900 m. Average rainfall is 583mm . cv is 30.8%. Rainfall distribution is 128mm in june- august and 455mm from sept- October ..
  3. 3. the soils are shallow to deep black ,10cm in medium black ,7cm in in shallow black and 6cm in red soils. The important crops grown here are bajra , pigeon pea, greengram , sunflower , rabi sorghum, chickpea, maize ,groundnut, cotton, chilli, wheat, paddy and sugarcane.
  4. 4. rice pomegranate sc Gn fb chickpea Cotton +chilli Brinjal sapota Dairy rose biogas fodder X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * FIELD LAYOUT X*X*X*X*X*X*X*X*X*X*X* X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X * X *
  5. 5. Border crops *- Papaya X-Drumstick
  6. 6. Components • Sole crop- Rice – rice– water melon (1ha) Sugarcane (0.5ha) Groundnut--chickpea--glyricidia (0.5ha) • Intercrop- cotton + chilli -- sunflower (0.5ha) • Horticulture component- Pomegranate 1 ha Sapota-0.5ha • Vegetable- Brinjal--capsicum– rigdegourd (0.4 ha) • Floricultural component- Rose 0.1ha • Fodder+ Dairy + Biogas- 0.5 ha Farm house: 100sqm Biogas- 25sqm Dairy - buffalo and cow- 2
  7. 7. Sl. no Area (ha) Cropping Scheme Kharif Rabi summer Total income from system 1 1.0 RICE ( June –Sept) rice (Sept -Dec) Water melon ( Jan- May) 2 0.5 sugarcane - - 3 0.5 groundnut chickpea sunflower 4 0.5 Cotton + chilli - glyricidia 2.5 Total Cropping Scheme Cropping scheme and IFS components
  8. 8. Sl. no Area (ha) Cropping Scheme ( Hort components) Total Expenditur e Total income from system 1 1.0 pomegrante Papaya after 1 ½ yrs Rs. 1.50,000 2 0.5 sapota 3 0.1 Flower rose 4 0.4 Brinjal – bhendi– rigdegourd 5 Border crops Drumstick+ papaya Total Cropping System
  9. 9. Kharif Crops area Tillage and practices Manures and NPK Sowing time Seed rate per kg and cost rice 1ha Ploughing and puddling FYM-20t 150:50:50 Rs 25,855.4 June-july 35kg/ha 20rs/kg sugarcane 0.5ha ploughing FYM-25t 250:75:190 Rs 37,258.5 June-july 3500setts /ha 2.5rs/sett Cotton+ chilli 0.5ha Ploughing and harrowing FYM- 25t ,20t 150:75:75 80:40:40 RS 22,104 June-july 625kg 5kg 1424rs 960rs Groundnut 0.5ha Deep ploughing FYM-7.5t 25:50:25 June-july 80kg/ha 3200rs
  10. 10. CROP Inter cultivatio n Weedi ng Plant protection Harvestin g, Threshing Transport ation Estimate d cost(Rs) Estimate d yield (Rs) profit BC Ratio rice 2 2 Atrazine, bavistin 5960 32,200 72,200 40,000 2.23 sugarca ne 2 2 Atrazine, mancoze b, monocro tophos 7650 25,876 1,12,00 0 86,124 4.32 Ground nut 2 2 monocro tophos 2968 16,638 40,499. 23,861. 5 2.43 Cotton + chilli 2 4 chlorpyri phos 4235 25,330. 5 78,645. 5 53,315 3.10
  11. 11. Rabi crops rabi Crops area Tillage and practices Manures and NPK Sowing time Seed rate per kg and cost rice 1ha Ploughing and puddling FYM-20t 150:50:50 Rs 25,855.4 Oct nov 35kg/ha 20rs/kg chickpea 0.5ha --- 10:25 Rs 1310 Oct- nov 50kg/ha 80rs/kg
  12. 12. CROP Inter cultivatio n Weedin g Plant protectio n Harvestin g, Threshing Transport ation Estimate d cost(Rs) Estimate d yield (Rs) profit BC Ratio rice 1 2 Atrazin e, bavistin 5960 32,200 72,200 40,000 2.23 chickpe a 2 2 2-4-D, monocr otopho s 2968 6,685 15,000 8,315 2.24
  13. 13. Summer crops summer Crops area Tillage and practices Manures and NPK Sowing time Seed rate per kg and cost Water melon glyricidia sunflower
  14. 14. CROP Inter cultivatio n Weedin g Plant protectio n Harvestin g, Threshing Transport ation Estimate d cost(Rs) Estimate d yield (Rs) profit BC Ratio Water melon glyrilcid ia sunflo wer
  15. 15. Livestock  No. of animals =2  Constructional cost=Rs.62,500  Area/animal= 25sqm  Total cost of animals = Rs.1,72,800  Feed given = green fodder+dry fodder + concentrates  Cost of feed = 4kg concentrates/buffalo 40*4Rs=Rs.160/day  Average milk yield/day = 8 litres  Per litre milk=Rs 25  Gross return = Rs. 1200/day  Net return/day = 880 Rs  Profit per month = Rs.26,400  Profit per annum = Rs5,02,000  B.C ratio= 2.9
  16. 16. Diary • Number of animals maintained:2 • Cost of cow+buffaloe:2.25,000Rs • Cost of animal shed:50,000Rs • Area required per animal:25sqm • Feed given to animals: napier grass +crop residue+ concentrates. • Cost of concentrates given : 4kg/day.(40Rs/kg) • Cost of concentrate given per animal in a year: 28,800Rs • Cost of concentrate given for 4 animal in a year :1,15,200Rs. • Average milk yield/animal/day: 5 lts • Cost of 1l milk:25 Rs • return from milk in a year: 91,250 Rs. • Total cost in the first year: Rs • Total return : Rs • It takes one and a half year to get out of investment • B:C 1.4
  17. 17. fodder • Fodder- napier grass 0.3ha • Cost of cultivation – Rs 5609 • Yield- 10t/ year
  18. 18. Horticulture component Sapota (0.5ha) Cost per plant=Rs.3125 for 3 yrs. Yield per plant=Rs.6250 for above 3 Yrs. plant. Cost for 50 plants=Rs.1,25,000 Yield for 50 plants=Rs4,25,000 BC Ratio=3.0 Pomegranate (1ha) Cost per plant=Rs.2350 for 3 yrs. Yield per plant=Rs.4900 for above 3 Yrs. plant. Cost for 400 plants=Rs. 3,70,472 Yield for 400 plants=Rs 19,00,600 BC Ratio=5.13
  19. 19. Vegetable component Brinjal Cost of cultivation=Rs.46547.2 Gross returns=135600 Net returns=Rs 89052 B:C rati0-2.9 Bhendi Cost of cultivation=Rs. Gross returns= Net returns=Rs B:C rati0-
  20. 20. Ridge gourd Cost of cultivation=Rs.53,941 Gross returns=Rs.1,75,000 Net returns=Rs 1,21,059 B:C rati0-3.24
  21. 21. Floriculture component Rose 0.1ha Cost of cultivation=Rs.11,485 . Average yield = 25,000 flowers Total price-rs 62,500 Net income- 51,014 BC Ratio=4.42
  22. 22. Border crop Drum stick + papaya (along the border) Cost for 70 drumstick plants cultivation=Rs14,000per annum Gross returns per annum=Rs.25,700 Net returns=Rs.11,700 B:C ratio=2.196 Cost for 70 papaya plants cultivation=Rs12,860 per annum Gross returns per annum=Rs.45,000 Net returns=Rs.32140 B:C ratio= 2.4
  23. 23. Total economics for this IFS model Crops Total cost Total income Net income B:C ratio rice 32200 72200 40000 2.23 sugarcane 25876 112000 86124 4.32 groundnut 16638 40000 23362 2.43 Chickpea 6685 15000 8315 2.24 Cotton+chilli 25330.5 78645.5 53315 3.01 sapota 125000 425000 300000 3 Brinjal 46547.2 135600 25480 2.9 pomegranate 370472 19600 1530128 5.13
  24. 24. Total economics for this IFS model Crops Total cost Total income Net income B:C ratio rose 11,485 62,500 51,014 4.42 drumstick 14,000 25,700 11,700 2.196 papaya 12,860 45,000 32,140 2.4 livestock 1,72,000 5,02,000 3,29,200 2.9 total 8,59,093 15,332,45 24,90,778 2.89
  25. 25. Thank you

