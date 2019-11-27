Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. YG Entertainment YG Entertainment (hangul: YG 엔터테인먼트) es una empresa de entretenimiento de Corea del Sur, fundada por Yang Hyun-suk con sede en Seúl , Corea del Sur . La compañía opera un sello discográfico, agencia de talentos, línea de ropa, la firma de cosméticos, gestión de eventos y conciertos productora, productora de música, así como su editorial propia música. El nombre de la empresa, "YG", es una abreviatura de "Y ang G oon", un apodo dado al Director Ejecutivo / Fundador Yang Hyun-suk Fue el hogar de grupos de hip-hop famosos como JinuSean y 1TYM, su lista actual de artistas son conocidos por ser una agencia en donde tiene los más grandes de K-pop actos para ganar fama internacional, especialmente BIGBANG, 2NE1, y PSY. En términos de contribución de ingresos, BIGBANG es el mayor acto de la compañía. Una compañía de entretenimiento destacado en Corea del Sur, su sello discográfico es también uno de los tres sellos discográficos grandes en la industria de K-pop, junto a SM Entertainment y JYP Entertainment estando dentro del llamado "Big Three" (SM, JYP y YG), las 3 discográficas más grandes de Corea del Sur, debido a su fuerte participación en el mercado y en las operaciones internacionales. Los contenidos oficiales por YG Entertainment y sus artistas tienen acumulativa mente cosechado más de 7 mil millones de visitas y están suscritos por más de 18 millones de usuarios en los canales de YouTube artistas individuales. La compañía se convirtió oficialmente en una empresa que cotiza en bolsa el 23 de noviembre de 2011. En 2012, los precios de las acciones de YG Entertainment vieron un incremento año tras año de más del 60%, debido al aumento de la publicidad tras los logros de varios artistas en la etiqueta, especialmente PSY quien con su gran hit 'Gangnam Style'. El 13 de septiembre de 2014, el brazo de capital privado gigante de lujo francés LVMH, L de Capital Asia, anunció que invertirá hasta US $ 80 millones en YG Entertainment. Con sede en Singapur, L de Capital Asia será el segundo mayor inversionista en YG Entertainment con un
  2. 2. 11,5 por ciento de interés, Yang Hyun-suk, el fundador de YG Entertainment, tiene una participación del 28 por ciento. En Marzo de 1996, Yang Hyun-suk , un ex miembro de la banda coreana legendaria Seo Taiji and Boys , funda YG Entertainment junto con su hermano menor Yang Min-suk. Durante sus primeros años, la empresa puso a cabo los grupos de los que guardan los Seis, Jinusean , y más notablemente 1TYM (pronunciado "One Time"), que fue acreditado con el hip hop con lo que a la corriente principal de Corea. En 1999, los artistas de la compañía lanzaron su primer álbum de colaboración con el nombre de "Familia YG". YG siguió liberando y cosechando grandes éxitos como Perry, Swi.T Big Mama , Lexy , Gummy y Wheesung, con Wheesung llegó a ser el artista más vendido de Corea en el año 2003. En 2001, un segundo álbum YG Family fue puesto en libertad. Entre otros, se contó con G-Dragon con 13 años de edad. La empresa creció después de debutar a su primer cantante ídolo SE7EN, que encontró el éxito en Corea y Japón y fue apodado " Rain rival's " en la cima de su carrera. Sin embargo, un escándalo de 2009 con la actriz Park Han-Byul, un debut sin éxito de Estados Unidos, y de cuatro años hiato de la industria del entretenimiento de Corea redujo el impulso de su carrera. El contrato de Se7en con YG expiró en abril de 2013. Debido al éxito de Se7en, YG Entertaiment volvió con el objetivo de crear su primera boy band, la cual debutó en agosto de 2006, llamada Big Bang, obteniendo buena popularidad desde su debut. Sus miembros también alcanzaron popularidad a través de sus carreras en solitario y la formación de subgrupos. Este grupo se terminó convirtiendo en una de las boy bands más conocida mundialmente. En Mayo de 2009, YG debutó al grupo femenino 2NE1,obteniendo popularidad de forma inmediata después de su debut, siendo más tarde, uno de los grupos femeninos más exitosos y populares de Corea del Sur. Similarmente a Se7en, ambos grupos entraron al mercado japonés exitosamente. En 2010, YG se mudó a un nuevo edificio, mientras que el antiguo se convirtió en un centro de entrenamiento. Ese mismo año hizo su primera aplicación en la bolsa de valores, expandiendo su línea de artistas al contratar a PSY en 2010 y Tablo en 2011, seguido de sus compañeros de grupo Epik High. En 2012, PSY obtuvo reconocimiento mundial a través del vídeo musical de «Ganam Style». En diciembre del mismo año, el vídeo se convirtió en el más visto del mundo y el primero en obtener mil millones de visitas en YouTube, siendo así que lo llevó a aparecer en distintos programas estadounidenses.
  3. 3. Yang Hyun-suk hizo su regreso a la televisión como un jurado del programa titulado K-pop Star de SBS contratando a la subganadora Lee Hi, lanzando su primer álbum de estudio el año siguiente. En la segunda temporada que terminó en 2013, los ganadores formados por AKMU y Bang Yedam, fueron contratados por la agencia. En 2013 se transmitió un reality show llamado "Who is Next: WIN", donde dos grupos formados por aprendices competían entre sí para poder debutar, sin embargo, ambos grupos lograron hacerlo, el primero, que fue «Team A», recibió el nombre "WINNER" siendo ganadores del programa, debutando con su primer álbum titulado 2014 S/S en 2014. El «Team B» fue nombrado como IKON , lanzando su primer álbum Welcome Back en 2015. En 2014, YG adquirió al equipo de T Entertainment, incluyendo a los actores Cha Seung- won , Im Ye-jin y Jang Hyun-sung. Además, al adquirir la agencia de modelos K-Plus, la agencia amplió su área de actuación, debutando a los modelos Lee Sung-kyung y Nam Joo- Hyuk. El 13 de septiembre de 2014, una subsidiaria de capital privado, perteneciente a la empresa LVMH, L Capital Asia, anunció la inversión de 80 millones de dólares en YG Entertainment. Con sede en Singapur, L Capital Asia se convirtió en el segundo mayor inversor de la agencia. En el mismo año, la misma se expandió al mercado belleza, creando la marca de cosméticos Moonshot En 2015, YG Entertainment invirtió casi 100 millones de dólares en un nuevo complejo industrial con sede en la Provincia de Gyeonggi, para albergar estudios de grabación, instalaciones para ensayos y un complejo para turismo, previsto a concluir hasta Diciembre de 2018. En el mismo año, recibió la creación de dos subdiscográficas, la primera pertenece a Tablo y la segunda a los productores Teddy Park y Kush. En Mayo de 2016, el grupo SECHSKIES que había finalizado su carrera hace dieciséis años, se convirtió en su nuevo artista. En el mismo mes, las empresas chinas Tencent y Weiying Technology anunciaron una inversión de 85 millones de dólares en la agencia, con un 8,2% y un 4,5% de participación, respectivamente. Más tarde, fueron contratados y añadidos a su lista de actores, Lee Jong-suk , Kang Dong-won y Kim Hee-jung. En agosto de 2016, YG debutó a su nuevo grupo de chicas BLACKPINK, y en Noviembre del mismo año, se anunció la salida de Nam Tae Hyun de WINNER y la disolución de 2NE1 . En 2017, YG Entertainment realizó el debut del solista One y lanzó un programa de talentos llamado 'MIXNINE' por JTBC, en 2018, los 9 ganadores elegidos de distintas agencias de este programa no lograron debutar, debido a que YG lo canceló, por motivos de que el programa no tuviera el éxito esperado y que algunas agencias no estuvieron de acuerdo con la extensión del contrato del grupo. En Mayo de 2018, PSY decició abandonar la agencia. El 26 de Junio de 2018, la agencia Happy Face Entertainment demandó a YG por daños de 10 millones de wones por el programa "MIXNINE", la agencia menciono que YG no cumplió los términos del contrato e invirtieron demasiado para que Woo Jin Young pudiera filmar en el
  4. 4. programa. En 2019 Happy Face Entertainment quitó su demanda al recibir una disculpa sincera de YG, llegando a un acuerdo pacífico Después de la controversía de contrato de servicios de prostitución que envolvian a Seungri (de BIGBANG), acusaciones de corrupción que rodearon a Yang Hyun Suk y el escándalo de drogas que afectó a B.I (de IKON), Yang Hyun Suk decidió renunciar a todos los cargos de la agencia y su hermano Yang Min Suk renunció como CEO el 14 de junio de 2019. El 20 de junio, la junta directiva de la compañía, nombraron a Hwang Bo Kyung como la nueva CEO tras la reciente renuncia Yang Min Suk. Grupos  SECHSKIES (1997)  BIGBANG (2006)  WINNER (2014)  iKON (2015)  BLACKPINK (2016) Por Debutar  TREASURE 13 (2019) Duos  JinuSean (1997)  J-Walk (2002)  Akdong Musician (201 Solistas  G-Dragon (2008)  Dae Sung (2008)  Tae Yang (2008)  Sandara Park (2009)  Goo Hye Sun (2009)  T.O.P (2010)  Zion.T (2011)  Lee Hi (2012)  CL (2013)  Kang Seung Yoon (2013)  Bobby (2016)  Mino (2016)  Jennie (2018)  Rosé (2019) -Por debutar- Sub Grupos  GD&TOP (2010)  BOM&HI (2013)  HI SUHYUN (2014)  GD X TAEYANG (2014)  MOBB (2016)  TREASURE (-)  MAGNUM (-) Actores y Actrices  Im Ye Jin (1986)  Jang Hyun Sung (1970)  Jung Hye Young (1993)  Choi Ji Woo (1995)  Sandara Park (2004)  Yoo In Na (2006)  Choi Seung Hyun (2007)  Dae Sung (2010)
  5. 5.  Kang Seung Yoon(2011)  Yang Hyun Mo (2012)  Gal So Won (2012)  Song Min Ho (2012)  Lee Sung Kyung (2014)  Jang Ki Yong (2014)  Nam Joo Hyuk (2014)  Cha Seung Won (2014)  Lee Ha Eun (2015)  Ahn Young Mi (2015)  Yamato Kohta (2015)  Kang Dong Won (2016)  Lee Jin Yi (2016)  Son Ho Joon (2016)  Go Joon Hee (2017)  Lee Soo Hyuk (2017)  Kim Ah Ron (2017)  Jung Chan Woo (2017)  Kwon Hyun Bin (2018)  Hwang Seung Eon  Kyung Soo Jin (2018)  Wang Ji Won (2018)

