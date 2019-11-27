Successfully reported this slideshow.
JYP Entertainment J.Y.Park fundó la compañía en 1997 como "Tae-Hong Planning Corporation" que finalmente se convirtió en "...
En mayo de 2006, JYP formó su primer grupo de chicas, Wonder Girls, que se convirtió en un éxito comercial. El estudio y l...
En Noviembre del 2010 J.Y.Park anunció que JYP Entertainment se fusionaría con Big Hit Entertainment, con respecto al grup...
Entertainment más tarde firmó un contrato con Jax Coco, una compañía de productos de coco con sede en Hong Kong. Al aventu...
supervivencia que documentará el proceso hasta que los 9 miembros finalicen su debut en noviembre de 2020. El 21 de enero,...
 JYP Girl Japan (2020) Sub-Unidades  One Day  JJ Project (2012)  3RACHA  Jus2 (2019) Solistas  J.Y. Park (1992)  Ju...
Empresa Surcoreana de producción musical y actoral.

  1. 1. JYP Entertainment J.Y.Park fundó la compañía en 1997 como "Tae-Hong Planning Corporation" que finalmente se convirtió en "JYP Entertainment" en el 2011. A modo de historia decir que JYP Entertainment no siempre mantuvo ese nombre, fue en 1997 cuando J.Y.Park formó una pequeña empresa de talentos con sus dos mejores amigos (y subdirectores de la JYP actual, Jeon Wook y Hong Seung Sung) bajo el nombre de “Tae- Hong Planning Corporation”. La empresa que al principio iba a dedicarse únicamente a la formación de artistas dio un giro inesperado y en 2001 se transformó en JYP Entertainment, que pasaría de ser una escuela de talentos a una discográfica de gran proyección. Desde los inicios en 1997, aún siendo una escuela de talentos comenzó promocionando a sus primeros artistas bajo un sello discográfico que ni siquiera existía: JYP Brother, sello bajo el que se promocionó el propio J.Y.Park y Park Joon Hyun hasta 2001. Fue en 1999 cuando J.Y.Park (JYP) conoció al que seria su filón de plata para los años siguientes y quien se convertiría en uno de los coreanos más conocidos de todo el mundo, Rain. Tras formarlo durante 3 años debutó en el 2002 con grandes éxitos no solo musicales, sino como actor. Pasaban los años y JYP comenzó a incluir nuevos grupos según las tendencias del mercado pero siempre con una personalidad y originalidad innata. Lo que mas sorprendía de estos artistas es que prácticamente todos formaron parte de una peculiar forma de selección y entrenamiento. JYP lo llamaba “JYP Entertainment’s Superstar Survival”, una especie de periodo de entrenamiento donde los artistas que superaban las primeras audiciones eran puestos a prueba en diferentes tipos de modalidades artísticas, danza, canto, interpretación, coordinación intelectual,composición y expresión lírica.
  2. 2. En mayo de 2006, JYP formó su primer grupo de chicas, Wonder Girls, que se convirtió en un éxito comercial. El estudio y la sede en su oficina en EE.UU., JYP EE.UU., se inauguró oficialmente en Nueva York en Junio del 2007. En Octubre del 2008, JYP Entertainment se amplió con la apertura del Centro del JYP Beijing como su rama en China. El mismo año la CAA (Creative Artists Agency) incluye a JYP Entertainment en su lista de cliente de alto perfil. En 2008, se creó la serie 'Hot Blood Men', que enfrentó a dos equipos de hombres entre sí por la oportunidad de debutar. El grupo ganador, One Day, se dividió en dos bandas de chicos, 2PM y 2AM; ambos debutaron ese mismo año. 2AM fue contratado conjuntamente con BigHit Entertainment. En 2009 uno de los mejores amigos de JYP (y CEO de JYP) Hong Seung Sung, anunció la creación de una filial llamada Cube Entertainment donde debutarían BEAST, G.NA y 4MINUTE bajo la atenta mirada de J.Y.Park como subsidiario de la propia Cube (Tiempo después fue tanto el éxito de CUBE que JYP la dejo libre de afiliación a cargo de su CEO, y termino siendo autónoma solo con lazos de amistad con JYP). Por otro lado el otro amigo y CEO de JYP Entertainment, Jeon Wook, fundó Big Hit Entertainment donde debutaron ese mismo año 8Eight y Lim Jeong Hee, Siendo el CEO principal de JYP, Dejo a Bighit con el compositor Bang Sihyuk siendo el CEO y estando en la creación de Bighit. Convirtiéndose JYP en una de las 3 empresas con mayores ingresos de toda Corea la unión con su mayor estrella, Rain, quien “cedió” su empresa discográfica J.Tune Entertainment. La compañía está considerada como una de las mayores empresas de gestión en Corea del Sur, junto con SM Entertainment y YG Entertainmet. En una entrevista, JYP señaló que el éxito de sus artistas se debe a la creación de una "Marca" para los mismos. Seung Sung se convirtió en presidente de JYP Entertainment y más tarde se convirtió en un importante productor a mediados de la década de 2000, logrando producir grandes éxitos para GOD y Rain. En 2008, se independizó de JYP y estableció una empresa de gestión, Cube Entertainment y A Cube Entertainment. Inicialmente, JYP y Cube Entertainment habían decidido tener una relación amistosamente entre los CEO, pero luego Cube reclutó trainees de JYP secretamente junto con diversos desacuerdos comerciales con JYP que empeoraron la relación. En Junio del 2009, se anunció oficialmente que JYP Entertainment y el grupo Jonas Brother's firmaron un contrato de gestión con Wonder Girls en un Tour Mundial en el 2009, en algunas ciudades, como el acto de apertura de sus canciones "Nobody" y "Tell Me". El mismo año también se fundó "Holyim" una empresa conjunta con JYP Entertainmrnt y HBO KEYEAST. En Marzo del 2010, KMP Holdings fue establecida a través de una empresa conjunta entre JYP, SM, YG, STAR Imperio y otras compañías.
  3. 3. En Noviembre del 2010 J.Y.Park anunció que JYP Entertainment se fusionaría con Big Hit Entertainment, con respecto al grupo 2AM. Pero luego, en Mayo de 2014, 2AM terminó su contrato con Big Hit Entertainment el cual no renovaron, por lo tanto pasaron a ser exclusivamente de JYP, solo Changmin continúa bajo ambas empresas por ser parte de la Sub Unidad "HOMME". En el 2010 J.Y.Park anunció que JYP Entertainment se fusionaría a J.Tune. De esa manera, Rain pertenecería al sello de JYP ent. y J.Tune. Pero Rain entro al servicio militar en el 2011 y la fusión terminó ya que Rain se unió a Cube Entertaiment. 2010, la filial AQ Entertainment se formó e introdujo al grupo femenino chino-coreana Miss A. En noviembre de 2011, se estableció la subsidiaria estadounidense JYP Creative, Park invirtió aproximadamente US $ 1,2 millones en la sucursal. Sin embargo, después de un año de operación, la compañía reportó una pérdida de alrededor de 1,5 millones de dólares a finales de 2012, lo que obligó al CEO a liquidar la sucursal y cerrar todas las operaciones de EE. UU., Incluida la sucursal de Nueva York. El mismo año, Park Jimin, ganadora de la serie de televisión K-pop Star , y Baek Ye Rin, una practicante y concursante del programa Star King , debutaron como el duo 15&. En el 2011, JYP Entertainment se asoció con SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, KEYEAST, Ament y J. Star Entertainment para crear United Asia Management, en un esfuerzo de gestión para promover la música Pop Coreana a nivel Internacional. En Febrero del 2011, JYP Entertainment se cambió a JYP co.Ltd. En 2012, la filial AQ Entertainment se extinguió en diciembre, el cual el grupo de chicas Miss A se trasladó al sello principal JYP Entertainment. En Diciembre de 2013, JYP anunció que J. Tune Entertainment se había fusionado oficialmente con JYP Entertainment. En Enero de 2014, las siete agencias de talento detrás de KMP Holdings formaron una sociedad colectiva de bonos y compraron el 13.48% de las acciones de KT Music, dejando a KT Corporation con el 49.99%. Ese mismo mes, Got7, hizo su debut. El ganador de la tercera temporada de Kpop Star, Bernard Park firmó un contrato con JYP. El 17 de diciembre de 2014, se informó que JY Park vendió el edificio de la sede de JYP Entertainment en Cheongdamdong, Seúl, por aproximadamente $ 7 millones. En 2015, se formó la filial Studio J, que debutó con su primer artista, G soul, el 9 de enero. Se formaron dos grupos ese año: Twice, cuyos miembros fueron elegidos del reality "Sixteen", y Day6. En marzo de 2015, los miembros de 2AM Seulong y Jinwoon abandonaron la agencia debido a la expiración de su contrato, mientras que Jo Kwon sí lo renovó. JYP
  4. 4. Entertainment más tarde firmó un contrato con Jax Coco, una compañía de productos de coco con sede en Hong Kong. Al aventurarse en el mercado chino, JYP Entertainment estableció una asociación de distribución de música con China Music Corporation el 19 de febrero de 2016. A esto le siguió que estableció conjuntamente Beijing Xin Sheng Entertainment Co. Ltd. con Tencent Music Entertainment el mismo año, que supervisó el debut de la banda de chicos BOYSTORY. El 1 de julio de 2017, JYP Entertainment adquirió una propiedad por un valor de 20,2 mil millones de won en Seongnae-dong, distrito de Gangdong, Seúl, Corea del Sur, que se usará como su nueva oficina. También se firmó una asociación con DailyMotion, para abrir su canal de artistas en su plataforma para asegurar una base de fans más global. También firmaron un acuerdo de negocios de música en la sede de SK Telecom en Euljiro en 2018 con SM Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment y SK Telecom para iniciar un negocio de distribución de contenidos y para cooperar con el desarrollo del negocio de distribución de música B2B y la música B2C. plataforma de servicios empresariales. En la primera mitad de 2018, JYP Entertainment se convirtió en la segunda compañía de entretenimiento más grande de Corea del Sur cuando su capitalización total de mercado superó a YG Entertainment. En mayo de 2018, JYP se convirtió en la única empresa coreana de entretenimiento que figura en la lista de "FT 1000: Empresas de alto crecimiento de Asia y el Pacífico" de Financial Time , con el número 177 de las 1000 empresas y el número 12 de Las 104 empresas coreanas. En 2018, JYP Entertainment debutó con otro grupo de chicos llamado Stray Kids, que lleva el nombre del reality show de 2017 del mismo nombre. El 1 de noviembre de 2018, JYP Entertainment lanzó un nuevo programa con Mnet llamado "Super Intern", con el objetivo principal de convertir a los pasantes en personal de gestión de marketing permanente para cada división de artistas. El programa comenzó a transmitirse en Mnet TV el 24 de enero de 2019. El 29 de enero de 2019, JYP Entertainment colaboró con Sony Music, de Japón, para crear un grupo local de chicas. 7 de enero de 2019, Park Jin-young realizó una conferencia de prensa en las oficinas centrales de Tokyo Sony Music, y ofreció la idea de la producción del grupo de chicas japonesas. La idea de 'GIRLS GROUP PROJECT', un proyecto conjunto de JYP y Sony Music, fue presentada por primera vez por Park Jin-young durante una conferencia en la '2018 Macquarie Emerging Industries Summit'. El proyecto, denominado Proyecto Nizi (Rainbow), comenzó en Abril de 2019, donde el proceso de selección de niñas de 15 a 22 años de habla japonesa comenzará en 8 ciudades japonesas, Hawái y Los Ángeles, de las cuales 20 serán enviadas al edificio JYP para recibir capacitación durante 6 meses, con un programa de
  5. 5. supervivencia que documentará el proceso hasta que los 9 miembros finalicen su debut en noviembre de 2020. El 21 de enero, JYP Entertainment anunció que debutarían a un nuevo grupo de chicas llamado ITZY. El 12 de Febrero, el grupo lanzó su álbum debut, It'z Different, con su primer sencillo "Dalla Dalla". El 11 de marzo de 2019, JYP Entertainment alcanzó una nueva sociedad con The Orchard de Sony Music Entertainment. JYP distribuirá lanzamientos tanto digitales como físicos a mercados clave en los Estados Unidos, Europa y más allá para "expandir la presencia de la agencia en todo el mundo". JYP es muy famosa por sus habilidades y éxito en el extranjero (China, Japón, Taiwan y U.SA). Ésta se especializa en canto, baile, artes marciales, idioma, modelaje, etc. STUDIO J El 18 de enero del 2015, J.Y.Park anunció en su Twitter el lanzamiento del nuevo sello de JYP Entertainment, llamado "Studio J". Mediante esta nueva subsidiaria se presentará artistas libres y profundos con un género musical único; en el que se apreciara al artista y su música identificados. El primer artista de este sello discográfico fue G.Soul Y el primer grupo es DAY6. Su Facebook oficial fue abierto el 4 de diciembre del 2015. JYP Pictures JYP inauguró JYP Pictures en China y Corea , y planean expandirse en la producción de dramas con la firma exclusiva con la guionista/escritora Lee Kyung Hee ,algunos de sus dramas son Innocent Man, Wonderful Days, Sorry I Love You, y recientemente escritora de Uncontrollably Fond. Tanto actores e Ídolos bajo JYP participaran activamente en esas producciones. ARTISTAS Grupos  GOT7 (2014)  TWICE (2015)  Stray Kids (2018)  ITZY (2019) Grupos en Hiatus  2PM (2008)  2AM (2008) Por Debutar:
  6. 6.  JYP Girl Japan (2020) Sub-Unidades  One Day  JJ Project (2012)  3RACHA  Jus2 (2019) Solistas  J.Y. Park (1992)  Jun. K (2011)  Woo Young (2012)  Junho (2013)  Nak Joon (2014)  Jackson (2017)  Yubin (2018) Actores y Actrices  J.Y. Park  Shin Ryu Jin (ITZY)  Yu Bin  Hye Rim  Jun Ho (2PM)  Chan Sung (2PM)  Taecyeon (2PM)  Nichkhun (2PM)  Wooyoung (2PM)  Park Jin Young (GOT7) Grupos  DAY6 (2015) Actores y Actrices  Yoon Park  Shin Eun Soo  Kang Hoon  Shin Ye Eun  Kim Dong Hee

