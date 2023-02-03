Successfully reported this slideshow.
Feb. 03, 2023
Short description of some of the e-resources for medical and allied health.

Medical and Allied Health Electronic Resources.pptx

  1. 1. OUTLINE A. SUBSCRIBED ELECTRONIC RESOURCES  What are these e-resources  How to register or create an account?  How to access remotely?  How to use?  Contents and Features  Linking  Citation B. LIBRARY CANVAS COURSE CARD C. LIBRARY ONLINE PUBLIC ACCESS CATALOG (OPAC)
  2. 2. With ClinicalKey, clinicians and students can access the latest evidence across specialties in a variety of formats, including: • Full-text reference books and journals • Medical and procedure videos and images • MEDLINE® abstracts • Customizable patient education handouts • Drug information • Clinical overviews • Clinical calculators • Clinical trials • Practice guidelines
  3. 3. UpToDate is the most trusted evidence-based clinical decision support resource at the point of care. More than 100 studies concur: patients receive better care when clinicians use UpToDate. Healthcare professionals around the world turn to UpToDate to answer even the most complex questions.
  4. 4. Lexicomp Online is a collection of clinical databases and clinical decision support tools that provides users with an extensive medical library. Lexicomp provides access to clinical drug resources including: calculators, identifiers, interaction & overdose assessments, and patient education resources. Lexicomp is trusted by pharmacists and clinicians worldwide to provide fast, relevant drug Information.
  5. 5. CINAHL ® Plus with Full Text provides more than 370 nursing and allied health active full-text, non-open access journals indexed in the CINAHL ® Database. In addition, CINAHL Plus with Full Text also includes an expanded version of the CINAHL ® index including more records, additional journals, records dating back to 1937 and expanded content. MEDLINE® Complete is the premiere source for top-tier medical journals. As the largest companion to the MEDLINE® index, MEDLINE Complete offers hundreds of full-text medical journals, many of which are available with no embargo, allowing users to access the information as soon as it is published. Over 1,200 active full- text, non-open access medical journals. Full-text coverage dating back to 1916.
  6. 6. A Cochrane Review is a systematic review of research in health care and health policy that is published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. A systematic review attempts to identify, appraise and synthesize all the empirical evidence that meets pre-specified eligibility criteria to answer a specific research question.
  7. 7. Leading medical textbooks – More than 100 references help students and residents succeed throughout their medical education, including the latest editions of the world’s most respected medical texts such as, Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine and CURRENT Medical Diagnosis & Treatment. • Extensive multimedia library • Differential Diagnosis Tool • Multiple Quick Reference Tools • Self-Assessment • 2 Minute Medicine • Customizable Patient Education • Integrated Drug Database • Downloadable Images • Cases
  8. 8. AccessPhysiotherapy provides PT students with instant access to videos, self-assessment, and leading physical therapy textbooks that will establish an important foundation for learning, and allows physical therapists to brush up on their knowledge or access quick answers as the need arises.
  9. 9. Remote Access Account Registration DATABASE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS / RESTRICTION REMOTE ACCESS DURATION ClinicalKey Email with domain .edu.ph 6 MONTHS UpToDate Email 3 MONTHS Lexicomp Onsite Access Only NA EBSCO: MEDLINE & CINAHL Email Or Portal Account 2 MONTHS Cochrane Library Email with domain edu.ph Or Portal Account 2 MONTHS AccessMedicine Remote Access is for COM and CAReS Enrolled Students and Active Faculty Only 3 MONTHS AccessPhysiotherapy with FA Davis Collection All these resources are accessible onsite at any computer using Institution internet connection (LAN or Wi- Fi)

