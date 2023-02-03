Medical and Allied Health Electronic Resources.pptx
OUTLINE
A. SUBSCRIBED ELECTRONIC RESOURCES
What are these e-resources
How to register or create an account?
How to access remotely?
How to use?
Contents and Features
Linking
Citation
B. LIBRARY CANVAS COURSE CARD
C. LIBRARY ONLINE PUBLIC ACCESS CATALOG (OPAC)
With ClinicalKey, clinicians and students can access the latest evidence
across specialties in a variety of formats, including:
• Full-text reference books and
journals
• Medical and procedure videos and
images
• MEDLINE® abstracts
• Customizable patient education
handouts
• Drug information
• Clinical overviews
• Clinical calculators
• Clinical trials
• Practice guidelines
UpToDate is the most trusted evidence-based clinical decision
support resource at the point of care.
More than 100 studies concur: patients receive better care when
clinicians use UpToDate. Healthcare professionals around the
world turn to UpToDate to answer even the most complex
questions.
Lexicomp Online is a collection of clinical databases and clinical
decision support tools that provides users with an extensive
medical library. Lexicomp provides access to clinical drug
resources including: calculators, identifiers, interaction &
overdose assessments, and patient education resources.
Lexicomp is trusted by pharmacists and clinicians
worldwide to provide fast, relevant drug Information.
CINAHL ® Plus with Full Text
provides more than 370 nursing
and allied health active full-text,
non-open access journals indexed
in the CINAHL ® Database. In
addition, CINAHL Plus with Full Text
also includes an expanded version
of the CINAHL ® index including
more records, additional journals,
records dating back to 1937 and
expanded content.
MEDLINE® Complete is the
premiere source for top-tier
medical journals. As the largest
companion to the MEDLINE®
index, MEDLINE Complete offers
hundreds of full-text medical
journals, many of which are
available with no embargo,
allowing users to access the
information as soon as it is
published. Over 1,200 active full-
text, non-open access medical
journals. Full-text coverage dating
back to 1916.
A Cochrane Review is a systematic review of research in health care
and health policy that is published in the Cochrane Database of
Systematic Reviews.
A systematic review attempts to identify, appraise and synthesize all the
empirical evidence that meets pre-specified eligibility criteria to
answer a specific research question.
Leading medical textbooks – More than 100 references help students and
residents succeed throughout their medical education, including the latest
editions of the world’s most respected medical texts such as, Harrison’s
Principles of Internal Medicine and CURRENT Medical Diagnosis &
Treatment.
• Extensive multimedia library
• Differential Diagnosis Tool
• Multiple Quick Reference
Tools
• Self-Assessment
• 2 Minute Medicine
• Customizable Patient
Education
• Integrated Drug Database
• Downloadable Images
• Cases
AccessPhysiotherapy provides PT students with instant access to
videos, self-assessment, and leading physical therapy
textbooks that will establish an important foundation for learning,
and allows physical therapists to brush up on their knowledge or
access quick answers as the need arises.
Remote Access Account Registration
DATABASE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS /
RESTRICTION
REMOTE ACCESS
DURATION
ClinicalKey Email with domain .edu.ph 6 MONTHS
UpToDate Email 3 MONTHS
Lexicomp Onsite Access Only NA
EBSCO: MEDLINE &
CINAHL
Email
Or Portal Account
2 MONTHS
Cochrane Library Email with domain edu.ph
Or Portal Account
2 MONTHS
AccessMedicine Remote Access is for COM and
CAReS Enrolled Students and Active
Faculty Only
3 MONTHS
AccessPhysiotherapy with
FA Davis Collection
All these resources are accessible onsite at any computer using Institution internet connection (LAN or Wi-
Fi)
UpToDate Pathways are interactive decision-making tools that help clinicians arrive at the best decisions for their patients in view of contemporary evidence, clinical experience and patient-specific factors