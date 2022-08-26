Deconstructing a Machine Learning Pipeline with Virtual Data Lake

Alluxio Product School Webinar

August 25, 2022



Speaker: Jingwen Ouyang



As more and more companies turn to AI / ML / DL to unlock insight, AI has become this mythical word that adds unnecessary barriers to new adaptors. Oftentimes it was regarded as luxury for those big tech companies only - this should not be the case.



In this talk, Jingwen will first dissect the ML life cycle into five stages - starting from data collection, to data cleansing, model training, model validation, and end at model inference / deployment stages. For each stage, Jingwen will then go over its concept, functionality, characteristics, and use cases to demystify ML operations. Finally, Jingwen will showcase how Alluxio, a virtual data lake, could help simplify each stage.