Trabajo mec blog

Describe lo que es el Trabajo Mecánico

  1. 1. Trabajo mecánico Cuando sobre un sistema mecánico se aplica una fuerza neta y esta produce desplazamiento, entonces se dice que esa fuerza efectúa un trabajo mecánico, el cual puede ser positivo si el sistema gana energía o negativo si el sistema pierde energía. ¿Qué es el trabajo mecánico? El Trabajo mecánico es una magnitud física de tipo escalar, que se expresa mediante la unidad de energía conocida como julio. Siempre que una fuerza se aplica sobre un cuerpo y lo desplaza, realiza un trabajo mecánico que puede medirse en julios.
  2. 2. Las magnitudes físicas que se relacionan para llevar a cabo un trabajo mecánico son: La fuerza y el desplazamiento. ➢ La fuerza: es una magnitud vectorial que mide la razón de cambio de momento lineal entre dos partículas o sistemas de partículas. ➢ El desplazamiento: es el vector que define la posición de un punto o partícula en relación a un origen A respecto a una posición B.
  3. 3. Trabajo realizado por una fuerza constante El trabajo realizado por una fuerza constante es igual al producto de la componente de la fuerza a lo largo de la dirección del desplazamiento por el desplazamiento el trabajo realizado por una fuerza constante es igual al producto escalar del vector fuerza por el desplazamiento.
  4. 4. Trabajo realizado por una fuerza variable: El trabajo de una fuerza, variable o no, es igual al área encerrada bajo la curva en un gráfico fuerza- posición entre dos posiciones cualesquiera. Las áreas emplazadas sobre el eje de las posiciones representan trabajos positivos y se hallan debajo del eje de posiciones, trabajos negativos.

