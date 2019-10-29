Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROYECTO DE VIDA ALLISSON MICHELLE MONTA�O MARINEZ DOCENTE: DIANA JARAMILLO GRADO: 11�2 INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA EXALUMNAS DE...
PROYECTO DE VIDA ALLISSON MICHELLE MONTA�O MARTINEZ Informe de proyecto de vida, orientado por: DIANA JARAMILLO INSTITUCIO...
MI VIDA MIS FORTALEZAS. Todos como seres humanos tenemos fortalezas y es por ello que la mayor�a de mis fortalezas son: La...
VIDA EMOCIONAL. Todas las experiencias que he vivido y que me quedan por vivir emocional como: Mi familia, Amigas y todas ...
CUALES SON MIS SUE�OS Cada d�a ser una mejor persona y que los sue�os no solo se cumplen cuando estamos dormidos sino cuan...
Con una actitud positiva, con valor y no dejarme influenciar por pensamientos y personas negativas. �COMO SE QUE LOGRE REA...
Tengo buenos sentimientos, conocimientos y con ganas de aprender cosas nuevas, de salir adelante, y una familia que est� s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proyecto de vida

10 views

Published on

GOOD

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proyecto de vida

  1. 1. PROYECTO DE VIDA ALLISSON MICHELLE MONTA�O MARINEZ DOCENTE: DIANA JARAMILLO GRADO: 11�2 INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA EXALUMNAS DE LA PRESENTACION IBAGUE 2019
  2. 2. PROYECTO DE VIDA ALLISSON MICHELLE MONTA�O MARTINEZ Informe de proyecto de vida, orientado por: DIANA JARAMILLO INSTITUCION EDUCTAIVA EXALUMNAS DE LA PRESENTACION IBAGUE 2019
  3. 3. MI VIDA MIS FORTALEZAS. Todos como seres humanos tenemos fortalezas y es por ello que la mayor�a de mis fortalezas son: La confianza, Empat�a, Amabilidad y Compa�erismo. MIS DEBILIDADES. Si yo como ser humano tengo fortalezas pero tambi�n tengo debilidades que son: Nerviosismo, Indecisi�n, Impuntualidad, Ansiedad, Irresponsabilidad y Falta de Concentraci�n. MI PERSONALIDAD ASPECTO FISICO. Algunas veces no me siento bien con mi aspecto f�sico, ya sea porque soy muy flaca o me engordo mucho y es por ello que si no me siento bien con mi aspecto f�sico algunas cosas no me siento bien a m� alrededor. Quiero empezar a contar m�s con mi aspecto mental. RELACIONES SOCIALES. Si me siento bien como persona en lo social, me siento bien en todo, ya que ella es todo aquello que me rodea. VIDA ESPIRITUAL. Si uno est� bien con Dios estar� bien en el aspecto espiritual, porque �l nos da la estabilidad para sentirnos bien con nosotros mimos y con los dem�s
  4. 4. VIDA EMOCIONAL. Todas las experiencias que he vivido y que me quedan por vivir emocional como: Mi familia, Amigas y todas las personas que comparten a diario mis tristezas, Mis alegr�as y Logros, ellos me hacen no re�r con mentiras y llorar con verdades. ASPECTOS INTELECTUAL. Cuento con algunos conocimientos necesarios para aplicar estos conocimientos en la sociedad, que ha sido lo que he aprendido estos 17 a�os, pienso transmitir mi entusiasmo y mis metas. �QUIEN SOY? Soy alguien tanto defectos como cualidades, capacidades, metas, sue�os y con ideales. Y soy capaz de solucionar mis problemas, con sentimientos sinceros. ASPECTOS ES POSIBLE EL CAMBIO. Si es posible, porque desde que uno preserve como persona puede alcanzar todos los cambios que sean necesarios para m� e incluso las personas que est�n a m� alrededor. ES FACTIBLE EL DESARROLLO. Si es factible, porque todo lo que me proponga hacer o desarrollar para mejorar nuestro futuro en diferentes condiciones y con cualidades para desarrollarse muy r�pido en el presente y el futuro. �QUIEN SERE? CONVERTIR SUE�OS EN REALIDAD
  5. 5. CUALES SON MIS SUE�OS Cada d�a ser una mejor persona y que los sue�os no solo se cumplen cuando estamos dormidos sino cuando nos proponemos a hacerlo realidad. Mis sue�os son: Ser profesional en una gran carrera, que s� que pronto encontrare esa carrera que me guiara. �CUALES SON LAS REALIDADES QUE FAVORECEN MIS SUE�OS? Estas realidades que favorecen mis sue�os son: El estudio, la capacitaci�n en lo laboral y una buena realizaci�n de mis metas. �COMO PUEDO SUPERAR LOS IMPEDIMENTOS QUE LA REALIDAD ME PLANTEA PARA REALIZAR MIS SUE�OS? Tanto con esfuerzo y empe�o que le ponga a mis metas, sue�os as� podre superar cada uno de los impedimentos, porque si estoy segura de realizar mis sue�os no habr� ning�n impedimentos que me har� cambiar de ideales y mi forma de pensar. �COMO PUEDO HACER MAS FACIL MI VIDA? Con conocimientos, metas, buenos sentimientos, valores y haciendo buenas obras a la gente que me rodea. �COMO PUEDO ENFRENTAR LAS CONDICIONES OBSTACULIZADORAS?
  6. 6. Con una actitud positiva, con valor y no dejarme influenciar por pensamientos y personas negativas. �COMO SE QUE LOGRE REALIZAR LO QUE QUERIA? Porque, todo lo que he realizado es calificado por las personas que est�n a mi alrededor y tambi�n porque veo los resultados de mi esfuerzo, mi trabajo y mi desempe�o en un trabajo. MI PROGRAMA DE VIDA El prop�sito de mi vida, es: Tener un proyecto de vida para cuando los a�os pasen para as� saber cu�les van hacer mis logros propuestos y mis metas. Para saber paso a paso mis logros, mis prop�sitos, y mis dificultades para desarrollar m� proyecto de vida, pero con esfuerzo. ANALIZO MI REALIDAD PARA REALIZAR EL PLAN DE ACCI�N: �CU�L ES MI REALIDAD? M estoy preparando para ser una gran profesional y una gran persona. Todo lo que tengo ahora, tengo mi familia que me est� apoyando, con el estudio y con todo lo nuevo que estoy aprendiendo. �QU� TENGO? Tengo ganas de aprender conocimientos nuevos para as� aplicarlos durante el resto de mi vida, y sobre todo que tengo a mi familia como apoyo en todas las decisiones que quiero tomar, las personas que me rodean y las cuales me brindan sus consejos para que sea cada d�a mejor.
  7. 7. Tengo buenos sentimientos, conocimientos y con ganas de aprender cosas nuevas, de salir adelante, y una familia que est� siempre. �QU� NECESITO? Fortalezas, disposici�n f�sica, mental, y mi familia que me est� apoyando, un conocimiento para ser una gran profesional, necesito sobre todo de mi misma para ser fuerte y poder cumplir mis metas. �Qu� puedo hacer? Puedo hacer todo aquello que proponga y que tenga la seguridad de que pueda aprender. Tambi�n puedo cumplir con proyecto de vida, para desarrollarme como persona con sentimientos y conocimientos nuevos cada d�a. �Qu� voy a hacer? Voy a cumplir todas mis metas, voy a seguir con conocimientos nuevos que pueda ir adquiriendo cada d�a m�s y hacer de mis sue�os y mis metas una realidad.

×