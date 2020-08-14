NSAID hypersensitivity

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. NSAIDS HYPERSENSIVITY Pornsiri Sae-lim , MD Pediatric Allergy and Immunology Department King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital
  2. 2. Overview ◦ Introduction ◦ Classification ◦ Epidemiology ◦ Clinical presentation ◦ Diagnosis ◦ Investigation ◦ Management
  3. 3. Introduction
  4. 4. Salicylic Acid Derivates Acetaminophen (paracetamol) Propionic Acid Derivatives Acetic Acid Derivatives Enolic Acid Derivatives Fenamic Acid Selective COX-2 Inhibitors M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  5. 5. Ozlem Cavkaytar, Pediatr Allergy Immunol. 2019;30:25–35
  6. 6. Definition ◦ Type B adverse drug reaction : unpredictable and occurring in susceptible individuals ◦ Divided into ◦ Nonallergic (non immunological mechanism ) ◦ Inhibition of COX-1 ◦ Allergic (immunologically mediated) ◦ IgE-mediated reaction ◦ Cell-mediated reaction M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  7. 7. Classification (ENDA/EAACI/GA2LEN recommendations ) ◦ Based on ◦ Signs and symptoms characterizing the reaction ◦ Time period between the drug intake and the symptom appearance ◦ The existence of cross-intolerance with other chemical groups of NSAIDs together ◦ Presence of an underlying chronic disorder M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  8. 8. Classification (ENDA/EAACI/GA2LEN recommendations ) ◦ Nonimmunologically mediated (cross-reactive) hypersensitivity reactions to NSAIDs ◦ NSAIDs-exacerbated respiratory disease ( NERD) ◦ NSAIDs-exacerbated cutaneous disease ( NECD) ◦ NSAIDs-induced urticaria/angioedema ( NIUA ) ◦ Immunologically mediated (non-cross-reactive) hypersensitivity reactions to NSAIDs ◦ Single-NSAID-induced urticaria/angioedema or anaphylaxis (SNIUAA) ◦ Single-NSAID-induced delayed hypersensitivity reactions (SNIRD) M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  9. 9. Hypersensitivity to NSAIDs – classification, diagnosis and management: review of the EAACI/ENDA and GA2LEN/HANNA, Allergy 2011 NERD NECD NIUA SIUAA SNIDR
  10. 10. Epidemiology ◦ Second most common cause of drug-induced hypersensitivity reactions ◦ Reported between 0.6 and 5.7% of the general population ◦ AERD : ◦ Incidence of AERD among adult asthmatics is 7.2% ◦ Increases to 14.9% among patients with severe asthma ◦ higher prevalence rate : Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, severe asthma & female gender ◦ In children with asthma ◦ The prevalence of ASA hypersensitivity is lower than in adults ◦ Approximating 1% to 3% when determined by history alone ◦ 5% in asthmatic children subjected to oral provocation Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed. M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  11. 11. ◦ NECD & NIUA ◦ NSAIDs may be an aggravating factor in approximately 10–30% of adults with chronic urticaria ◦ The effect is dose dependent ◦ less frequent when chronic urticaria is undercontrol ◦ SNIUAA ◦ Up to 30% of all NSAIDs-induced skin reactions can represent a non crossreactive (a single-drug- induced) hypersensitivity reaction ◦ The most frequently described causes : pyrazolones, ibuprofen, diclofenac, aspirin, and paracetamol Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed. M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232 Epidemiology
  12. 12. ◦ SNIRD ◦ The prevalence of NSAIDs-induced delayed reactions is not known. ◦ The most common delayed reactions due to NSAIDs ◦ maculopapular eruptions (MPE) ◦ Fix drug eruption ◦ contact dermatitis ◦ photosensitivity reactions. Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed. M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232 Epidemiology
  13. 13. Genetic Mechanism ◦ HLA allele DPB1*0301 has been identiﬁed as a strong genetic marker for AERD in a Polish and a Korean population ◦ typical clinical characteristics of AERD, including lower forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) and a very high prevalence of rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps ◦ Genetic polymorphism studies of AERD have focused on two lines ◦ (1) leukotriene- and prostanoid-related genes including the lipoxygenase (LOX) pathway and the type 1 and type 2 cysteinyl leukotriene receptors, CysLTR1 and CysLTR2 ◦ (2) eosinophil-related genes, including CRTH2 and CCR3 Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed.
  14. 14. ◦ HLA DRB1*1302-DQB1*0609-DPB1*0201 haplotype was found to be a marker for aspirin- induced urticaria in a Korean population ◦ NIUC & NECD: ◦ focused on leukotriene synthesis or mast cell– and histamine-related genes , also Neutrophil-related genes ◦ ADORA3 at −1050 G/T : associated with the phenotype of aspirin-intolerant urticaria , increased basophil histamine releasability ◦ FCER1G237 : also signiﬁcantly associated with atopic status & basophil histamine releasability in patients with NECD ◦ histamine N-methyl transferase (HNMT) 939A>C : associated with the NECD phenotype by regulation of enzymatic activity and histamine release from peripheral basophils Genetic Mechanism Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed.
  15. 15. Nonimmunologically mediated (cross-reactive) hypersensitivity reactions to NSAIDs Clinical present & Diagnosis
  16. 16. Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed.
  17. 17. Pathogenesis mechanisms ◦ Involves two separate but probably closely-related mechanisms. ◦ Acetylsalicylic acid/nonsteroidal antiinﬂammatory drug–induced acute respiratory reactions ◦ Cyclooxygenase hypothesis ◦ Mediators involved in aspirin-induced respiratory reactions ◦ Pathogenesis of Chronic Inﬂammation in the Airways ◦ Inﬂammatory cells and cytokines ◦ Arachidonic acid metabolites. ◦ Prostaglandin E2 deﬁciency ◦ Overproduction of leukotrienes. ◦ 15-lipoxygenase pathways ◦ Environmental triggers. Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed.
  18. 18. Inmaculada Doña, Allergy. 2020;75:561–575
  19. 19. NSAIDs-exacerbated respiratory disease ◦ Chronic rhinosinusitis and/or asthma usually precede ◦ NSAID- risk factor for development of severe chronic asthma, also strongly associated with near-fatal asthma ◦ Clinical present ◦ within 30–180 min after ingestion of the drug ◦ Bronchial obstruction ◦ may be accompanied by extrabronchial symptoms including ◦ Nasal (rhinorrhea, nasal congestion) ◦ Ocular ◦ Cutaneous (ﬂushing of the upper thorax, urticaria and/or angioedema) ◦ Gastric symptoms M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232 Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed.
  20. 20. ◦ exhibits a reaction exclusively in the upper respiratory tract ◦ may develop asthmatic symptoms in the future ◦ Diagnosis : oral provocation test (OPT) with aspirin is the most sensitive method (sensitivity ranges from 89 to 90%) ◦ A negative result of the oral tests in a patient with a positive history does not exclude NSAIDs hypersensitivity if the patient is on long-term corticosteroid therapy and/or has been well controlled for a longer period of time M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232 Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed. NSAIDs-exacerbated respiratory disease
  21. 21. ◦ Inhalation provocation test with lysine aspirin (L-ASA) is safer and faster to perform than the oral, but it is less sensitive (77–90%) ◦ Negative result of an inhalation test does not exclude NSAIDs hypersensitivity ◦ An oral aspirin challenge should be performed ◦ Diagnostic nasal challenges with L-ASA can be performed ◦ oral/inhalation provocation is not feasible ◦ the sensitivity of a nasal provocation test : 80–86.7% ◦ not differ signiﬁcantly from inhalation provocation test ◦ negative result cannot rule out NSAIDs hypersensitivity M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232 NSAIDs-exacerbated respiratory disease
  22. 22. NSAIDs-exacerbated cutaneous disease ◦ History of chronic spontaneous urticaria ◦ Clinical present ◦ urticaria and/or angioedema appear usually 0.5–6 h after drug ingestion ◦ Late reactions occurring up to 24 hours ◦ The magnitude of drug-induced symptoms is dose dependent ◦ Urticaria is combined wth angioedema are more severe ◦ NSAIDs-induced reactions are less frequent and less intense when chronic urticaria is in remission or under control ◦ Also exacerbated by triggers other than NSAIDs (infections, antibiotics, physical factors, stress) Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed. M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  23. 23. ◦ Diagnosis : ◦ History of NSAIDs-induced symptoms in patients with chronic urticaria ◦ An oral provocation with the culprit drug should be done to conﬁrm the hypersensitivity, if the history is unclear or when a deﬁnite diagnosis is required NSAIDs-exacerbated cutaneous disease M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  24. 24. NSAIDs-induced urticaria/angioedema ◦ No History of chronic spontaneous urticaria ◦ Clinical present ◦ Symptoms of urticaria and/or angioedema appear usually within the ﬁrst hour after the drug ingestion ◦ Also present immediate (within 15 min of ingestion) and late (several hours) ◦ Diagnosis ◦ History of repeated episodes of cutaneous symptoms occurring after administration of NSAID in otherwise healthy individuals ◦ History of reactions to at least two chemically unrelated NSAIDs allows for distinguishing NIUA from SNIUAA ◦ Conﬁrmed by an OPT with the cul-prit drug in a case of equivocal history ◦ Atopy is a predisposing factor for NIUA ◦ skin-prick tests or speciﬁc IgE screening to common inhalant allergens is recommended Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed. M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  25. 25. Immunologically mediated (non-cross reactive) hypersensitivity reactions to NSAIDs
  26. 26. Single-NSAID-induced urticaria/angioedema or anaphylaxis ◦ Immunologically Mediated-IgE ◦ Clinical present ◦ Range of symptoms from mild urticaria and localized angioedema to laryngeal edema and anaphylaxis develop usually within minutes ◦ Reaction to a single NSAID usually appears at shorter intervals than NIUA ◦ May develop within seconds (e.g., after intravenous injection of metamizol) or minutes (after oral exposure) ◦ History of good tolerance to other chemically unrelated NSAIDs, including aspirin ◦ No history of underlying chronic urticaria ◦ May have a history of hypersensitivity to food or other drugs (e.g., antibiotics) M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  27. 27. ◦ Diagnosis ◦ History of immediate symptoms induced by a single NSAID in a patient without an underlying chronic cutaneous disease ◦ Oral drug procation test with ◦ A chemically unrelated strong COX-1 inhibitor (preferable aspirin) : To exclude a cross- reactive type of hypersensitivity ◦ The causative NSAID and a second, chemically unrelated NSAID Single-NSAID-induced urticaria/angioedema or anaphylaxis Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed. M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  28. 28. Single NASID – induce delayed reaction ◦ type IV reactions with dominant role of effector drug-specific, cytotoxic T cells ◦ Clinical present ◦ Usually emerge several days to weeks after initiation of a new drug ◦ may develop earlier when induced by reintroduction of the drug ◦ Resolution of the symptoms following drug cessation can last from several days to weeks ◦ Skin is the organ most frequently involved ◦ manifested by a variety of symptoms ◦ usually with mild symptoms such as MPE, FDEs, photosensitivity reactions & delayed urticaria ◦ severe reactions such as DRESS,AGEP and TEN/SJS occur less frequently ◦ Other organ-speciﬁc reactions involving lung (pneumonitis) or kidneys (nephritis) have been observed rarely Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed. M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  29. 29. ◦ Diagnosis : ◦ Compatible clinical features that include symptoms and morphology and distribution of lesions ◦ Fixed drug eruptions : lesions recur at the same anatomic location every time the drug is reintroduced, usually on the lips, hands, genitalia & oral mucosa ◦ Maculopapular eruptions : erythematous macules and inﬁltrated papules, mainly involving the trunk and proximal extremities ◦ Contact and photocontact dermatitis : Localized itchy & erythematous lesions are occasionally observed with topical use of NSAIDs Single NASID – induce delayed reaction Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed.
  30. 30. ◦ SJS and TEN : fever & generalized erythematous macules or a diffuse erythema involving the trunk and extremities. These lesions evolve to necrotic bullae and epidermal detachment ◦ DRESS : severe eruption, fever, lymphadenopathy, hepatitis, and hematologic abnormalities, along with eosinophilia and atypical lymphocytes ◦ AGEP: follicular sterile pustules on a diffuse, edematous erythema predominantly involving the skin folds or the face Single NASID – induce delayed reaction Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed.
  31. 31. Investigation ◦ Drug provocation test ◦ Skin testing ◦ In vitro tests
  32. 32. Drug provocation ◦ The oral challenge test with the culprit drug remains the gold standard to conﬁrm the diagnosis of NSAIDs hypersensitivity Negative predictive value is high (97.8 %) positive predictive value of OPT is close to 100% M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  33. 33. Drug provocation ◦ not recommended in the following situations ◦ Severe delayed type reactions (only patients with MPE or, FDE can be tested). ◦ A history of severe anaphylaxis ◦ Noncontrolled underlying chronic disease (asthma, urticaria) ◦ Low pulmonary function test in an asthma patient ◦ Concomitant disorders that could be aggravated by challenge or treatment M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  34. 34. Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed.
  35. 35. Skin testing Skin prick test ◦ May be useful if a history suggests a SNIUAA ◦ The usefulness of skin testing has been documented for pyrazolones ◦ Skin tests with the other than-pyrazolones NSAIDs may be performed, but the usefulness has not been proven in large series ◦ Negative skin test does not exclude the diagnosis ◦ All results need to be confirmed by challenge ◦ Drug formulations and concentration for skin tests in children need to be further validated
  36. 36. Mona Kidon, Pediatr Allergy Immunol. 2018;29:469–480.
  37. 37. K. Brockow, Allergy 68 (2013) 702–712 © 2013 John Wiley & Sons A/S. Published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd
  38. 38. Skin testing Delayed type of reaction ◦ intradermal tests with the drug and delayed reading of the skin response or patch test can be considered, although these tests have not be validated M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  39. 39. In vitro test ◦ Drug-speciﬁc IgE in serum ◦ single NSAID (SNIUAA) has been proposed, but has not been validated. ◦ Acute form of reactions to NSAIDs ◦ Cell activation tests (Basophil Activation Test) ◦ Cellular Allergy Stimulation Test ( CAST-ELISA) ◦ Aspirin Sensitive Patient Identiﬁcation Test (ASPITest ) ◦ delayed reaction to NSAIDs ◦ Lymphocyte transformation test in vitro test has been validated sufﬁciently to justify recommendation for routine diagnosis of NSAIDs hypersensitivity M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  40. 40. Hypersensitivity to NSAIDs – classification, diagnosis and management: review of the EAACI/ENDA and GA2LEN/HANNA, Allergy 2011
  41. 41. Management ◦ Desensitization ◦ Avoidance and alternative drugs ◦ Treatment of chronic underlying disease
  42. 42. Role of desensitization ◦ To maintain the tolerance state, patients desensitized to aspirin should take aspirin on daily basis. ◦ The refractory period lasts from 2 to 5 days in individual patients (grade of recommendation C) ◦ Aspirin desensitization followed by treatment with aspirin can be indicated in patients with NERD ◦ to alleviate nasal symptoms (grade of recommendation B) ◦ prevent nasal polyp recurrence (grade of recommendation C) ◦ Aspirin desensitization is also indicated in patients who need chronic antiplatelet treatment with aspirin and chronic anti-inﬂammatory treatment with NSAIDs (grade of recommendation C) ◦ Effective daily dose of aspirin resulting in clinical improvement in patient with NERD varies from 300 to 1300 mg daily (grade of recommendation C) ◦ Aspirin desensitization should be performed in a facility able to provide appropriate intensive care and constant observation by qualiﬁed and specialized staff (grade of recommendation D). M. L. Kowalski, Allergy 68 (2013) 1219–1232
  43. 43. Avoidance and alternative drugs ◦ AERD (cross- reactive group) ◦ avoid aspirin and any other NSAIDs that strongly inhibit COX-1 ◦ Acetaminophen (paracetamol), celecoxib, and codeine usually are safe choices for management of acute pain ◦ Azapropazone, choline magnesium trisalicylate, and salsalate, which are very weak inhibitors of COX-1 and COX-2, should be well tolerated by most patients with AERD ◦ Nimesulide and meloxicam generally are well tolerated, although the small degree of residual COX-1 inhibition displayed by these compounds may be enough to trigger reactions at high doses or in highly sensitive patients ◦ NECD, NIUA (cross- reactive group) ◦ avoid all strong inhibitors of COX-1 ◦ recommended that instead acetaminophen or COX-2 inhibitors be prescribed for pain, fever, and inﬂammation Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed
  44. 44. Avoidance and alternative drugs ◦ SNIUAA ◦ Strict avoidance of the culprit and potentially cross-reactive chemically similar compounds ◦ Use of alternative NSAIDs can be proposed but should be preceded by an oral challenge to conﬁrm tolerance ◦ Desensitization to aspirin in patients with this type of reaction and anaphylaxis is not recommended at present ◦ SNIRD ◦ alternative NSAID belonging to a different chemical group for use under medical supervision ◦ ASA desensitization is not recommended in cases of delayed reactions to NSAIDs Hypersensitivity to Aspirin and Other Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs. Middleton’s Allergy: Principles and Practice, 9th ed
  45. 45. Thank you for your attention

