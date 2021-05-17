Successfully reported this slideshow.
Head Office 2 nd floor Ramakrishna Building, Near Malyala Manorama, Thampanoor, Trivandrum 695001 Mob : 9142229142, 9567849142, 6282037142
Study nursing in germany

Study Nursing in Germany with 100% scholarship.Stipend during a study about 850 to 1150 Euros/month

  3. 3. STUDY NURSING IN GERMANY Germany is one of the most popular known anglo study destinations in the world, many of you can get attracted to no fee courses. It offers a unique combination of great universities and high quality of life, and rivals other popular destinations such as the United Kingdom or Holland. Germany is not particularly expensive compared to other European countries. But if you want to successfully study abroad, you will have to correctly estimate the costs and ensure that you can cover them. Apart from the cost of studying, world- class universities, leading professorship, modern facilities, future prospects etc, makes this wonderful country a perfect location to study. Learn German Language If you would like to come to Germany and pursue your education free of cost, you have to learn German language. So, after 12th, the first thing you have to do is study language. There are six levels: A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, and C2. You will have to have a B2 level of German language to study in Germany. You can study the German language and give your exams in authorised institutes such as Goethe Institute There are two options for it 1) You can do A1, A2 (online courses are also available) along with your studies from here and continue the rest in Germany. 2) You can complete till B1 here go for the course. www.talentglobalvisa.com
  4. 4. BENEFITS & ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:  No Tuition fees are required  Stipend during a study about 850 ~1150 Euros/month  The dual training program, like training and placement  After completion of course 100% placement as a staff nurse and start earning 2500 ~ 3000 Euros/month  No IELTS/TOEFL is required  Only need High school diploma with min 55%  Only need B1 level German language in the home country www.talentglobalvisa.com
  5. 5. STUDY NURSING IN GERMANY What we would suggest to you is the first option because you will learn language well only when you interact and mingle with others. That is the only best way to develop your communication skills faster and better than just in classrooms. When you're in Germany you hear German language and you're forced to speak in German language as very few people understand English. In Germany, there is higher secondary till class 13 whereas in india we have till class 12th. So in order to be equivalent to that we have to do Studienkoleg which is of one year. Studienkolleg is a prep college in Germany designed to prepare incoming international students who are willing to study in Germany but whose qualifications don’t meet the German education system criteria. Usually, a Studienkolleg course lasts for 4 academic semesters or a full academic year. Its intention is to prepare you with the required skills and knowledge on particular subjects www.talentglobalvisa.com
  6. 6. CONTACT US Head Office 2 nd floor Ramakrishna Building, Near Malyala Manorama, Thampanoor, Trivandrum 695001 Mob : 9142229142, 9567849142, 6282037142 Web: www.talentglobalvisa.com Email: info@talentglobalvisa.com

