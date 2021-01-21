_Read ebooks Burn After Writing

How honest can you be when no one is watching? ? Tumblr, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, texting, Snapchat, YouTube?the world has become one giant confessional. In a reversal of this trend, Burn After Writing encourages you to share nothing. With its incisive questions and thought experiments, this private journal challenges you to play a game of Truth or Dare with yourself. ? Push your limits, reflect on your past, present, and future, and create a secret book that?s about you, and just for you. And when you?re finished, toss it, hide it, or Burn After Writing. .

