CONSISTENCY Unfortunately, running for five miles straight once a week won’t cut it. How consistent is your practice? Idea...
VARIETY Think outside of the box! I love running, but I don’t limit myself to it. Consider trying something new by taking ...
GIVE YOURSELF TIME TO RECOVER Theoretically, you could exercise seven days a week - but you probably shouldn’t. Your body ...
REMEMBER TO STRETCH You only have one body - so don’t mistreat it! Remember to stretch after workouts to loosen any potent...
T H A N K Y O U ! F O R M O R E F I T N E S S A N D H E A L T H C O N T E N T , P L E A S E V I S I T    A L L E N C U R R...
Tips for Building a Balanced Workout

Runner Allen Curreri suggest a few tips for building a more balanced workout routine.

  2. 2. A s t h e w e a t h e r c o o l s a n d i t b e c o m e s a b i t m o r e d i f f i c u l t t o m o t i v a t e o u r s e l v e s t o l a c e u p o u r r u n n i n g s n e a k e r s a n d h i t t h e r o a d , I b e l i e v e t h a t e v e r y o n e s h o u l d t a k e a m o m e n t t o s e t t h e i r s t o p w a t c h e s d o w n a n d t h i n k a b o u t t h e i r i n d i v i d u a l e x e r c i s e p r a c t i c e s . W E N E E D T O A S K : IS MY PLAN BALANCED? WHAT SHOULD BE CHANGED TO CREATE A MORE HOLISTIC FITNESS PLAN? H E R E A R E A F E W T I P S .
  3. 3. CONSISTENCY Unfortunately, running for five miles straight once a week won’t cut it. How consistent is your practice? Ideally, every runner should engage in 20-45 minutes of aerobic activity 3-6 days per week, every week. Those interested in building a balanced fitness plan should also schedule in resistance training three days per week, and gradually increase the amount of weight they use as they become accustomed to it. 
  4. 4. VARIETY Think outside of the box! I love running, but I don’t limit myself to it. Consider trying something new by taking up tennis or rowing. Or, if you prefer solitary sports, schedule a morning swim or bike ride! Incorporating new activities into your weekly practice will help you avoid one-sport boredom and help you exercise different muscle groups. 
  5. 5. GIVE YOURSELF TIME TO RECOVER Theoretically, you could exercise seven days a week - but you probably shouldn’t. Your body needs time to recover from the strain a workout imposes on it, so make sure to schedule in opportunities for rest and recovery. Allowing your body the time it needs to bounce back will boost your performance and physical well-being in the long run. 
  6. 6. REMEMBER TO STRETCH You only have one body - so don’t mistreat it! Remember to stretch after workouts to loosen any potential knots before they form, and make an effort to concentrate on often-tight areas such as your quads and shoulders. Always make sure that you stretch correctly, as incorrectly-executed stretch may cause you pain. This is particularly important in the chillier seasons, given that winter’s characteristically colder air often causes muscles to stiffen more quickly.
  7. 7. T H A N K Y O U ! F O R M O R E F I T N E S S A N D H E A L T H C O N T E N T , P L E A S E V I S I T    A L L E N C U R R E R I . N E T  

