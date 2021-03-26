Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Jack Tracker Rastreadores – Gestão de Dados e Segurança Atendimento. F. 27-30744004/9434303. www.jacktracker.com.br 1. Com...
Jack Tracker Rastreadores – Gestão de Dados e Segurança Atendimento.F. 27-30744004/9434303. www.jacktracker.com.br 2. Como...
Jack Tracker Rastreadores – Gestão de Dados e Segurança Atendimento.F. 27-30744004/9434303. www.jacktracker.com.br sobre o...
Jack Tracker Rastreadores – Gestão de Dados e Segurança Atendimento.F. 27-30744004/9434303. www.jacktracker.com.br 3 - Rel...
Jack Tracker Rastreadores – Gestão de Dados e Segurança Atendimento.F. 27-30744004/9434303. www.jacktracker.com.br 7. É po...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tecnologia em rastreamento

10 views

Published on

Tecnologia em rastreamento

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tecnologia em rastreamento

  1. 1. Jack Tracker Rastreadores – Gestão de Dados e Segurança Atendimento. F. 27-30744004/9434303. www.jacktracker.com.br 1. Como funcionado Equipamento? O Rastreador instalado é um equipamento Hibrido que utiliza tecnologia de transmissão de dados por Satélite e via Operadora de Telefone. O Satélite informa ao equipamento qual a sua posição, e o equipamento transmite por meio da rede de telefonia os dados coletados de posição e de sensores para a central. Os dados são armazenados e são disponibilizados na internet no site da empresa: www.jacktracker.com.br. A transmissão de dados não é feita a todo instante, visto que não há necessidade de se informar inúmeras vezes onde o veiculo está se o mesmo estiver parado, assim o equipamento é configurado para transmitir dados (o que também será chamado de “conectado”) em dois casos: Acionamento por Ignição: O Equipamento começa transmitir automaticamente quando o veiculo é ligado. E encerra a transmissão quando o mesmo é desligado. Acionamento por Comando: O Equipamento ao receber um comando inicia a transmissão dos dados independentemente de que o mesmo esteja ligado ou desligado. Essa Transmissão é mantida por alguns minutos, e caso seja necessário basta enviar um novo comando para que ele reinicie a transmissão. Todos os Registros no site referem-se aos momentos em que o equipamento estava conectado (decorrente dos dois eventos acima descritos).
  2. 2. Jack Tracker Rastreadores – Gestão de Dados e Segurança Atendimento.F. 27-30744004/9434303. www.jacktracker.com.br 2. Como é feito o envio dos comandos? O Equipamento é configurado para aceitar comandos por meio do celular (ligação e SMS), telefone fixo, ou mesmo pela Internet. A forma mais segura e rápida de envio dos comandos é pelo telefone (qualquer um inclusive orelhão). Lembrando que o equipamento não aceita ligações a Cobrar. Abaixo seguem os procedimentos necessários para realizar os envios de comandos. 2.1. Por Telefone via Voz: Passo 1: Disque para o número do módulo e aguarde a sequência de dois tons Passo 2: Digite a senha de 6 dígitos do módulo. A senha de fábrica é 123456 Passo 3: Se a senha estiver correta, você ouvirá três tons. Se estiver errada, você continuará escutando dois tons. Neste caso, basta digitar novamente a senha. Passo 4: Assim que a senha for digitada corretamente, o módulo estará apto para receber os comandos abaixo. Uma sequência de três tons será ouvida sempre que um comando for enviado com sucesso. 2.2. Por Telefonia via SMS: Passo 1: Basta enviar um SMS para o número do módulo, no corpo da mensagem deve estar escrito a senha e a sequência de comandos que deseja enviar. Veja o Exemplo: Numero: 9999-9999 Texto: 123456###10 Assim o será enviado ao equipamento o comando de Iniciar Transmissão e o comando de Bloqueio do Veiculo. Para receber um SMS com a localização do Veiculo, basta enviar uma mensagem para o equipamento digitando no corpo da mensagem a senha do equipamento. A mensagem de retorno contém informações COD FUNÇÃO DESCRIÇÃO ## Iniciar Transmissão. Forçar o início da Transmissão de Dados do equipamento. Independentemente de que ele esteja ligado ou desligado. Transmissão por padrão é mantida por 5 minutos. Se a ignição for acionada, a conexão vai permanecer até que o mesmo seja desligado. #10 Bloquear Veículo. Comando que realiza o corte de combustível do veiculo. #00 Desbloquear Veículo. Comando para desfazer o corte de combustível.
  3. 3. Jack Tracker Rastreadores – Gestão de Dados e Segurança Atendimento.F. 27-30744004/9434303. www.jacktracker.com.br sobre os sensores do equipamento e duas informações referentes à Latitude e Longitude, que são coordenadas de localização global. Elas poderão vir separadas: Latitude: -20.3358542 Longitude: -30.1225468 Se a mensagem recebida estiver com esse formato, basta acessar o site https://maps.google.com/ e digitar as coordenadas da latitude e longitude separadas por vírgula no campo de consulta. Ou em um Link no final da mensagem: http://maps.google.com/maps?q=-20.3097680,-40.3498656 Basta acessar a internet e digitar exatamente como esta escrito na mensagem, ou ainda em celulares mais novos, que tenha acesso a internet, basta clicar neste link que abrira um pagina da internet com a localização exata de onde o veiculo estava na hora que o comando foi recebido pelo equipamento. Essa é a forma de Localização mais confiável para o usuário, pois é um comando que visa informar o celular solicitante diretamente, sem intermédio de conexão com internet nem servidores da empresa,é uma ação quase instantânea. 3. Como funciona o Site? O Site da empresa disponibiliza um mapa de consulta dos veículos rastreados no site www.jacktracker.com.br. Para ter acesso o cliente precisa de um login e senha, que deve ser solicitado ao suporte técnico da empresa pelo email suporte@jacktracker.com.brcaso haja interesse por parte do cliente em utilizar essa ferramenta. Lá o usuário poderá acompanha praticamente em tempo real (enquanto o equipamento estiver conectado e transmitindo dados) a movimentação do veiculo pelo mapa. Ações Disponíveis: 1 - Localização no mapa quando o equipamento estiver conectado (transmitindo dados, os casos onde isso vai ocorrer já foram explicados na primeira seção). 2 - Selecionar Trilhas recentes por onde o veiculo passou. Só terá trilhas disponíveis nos momentos em que o equipamento esteve transmitindo.
  4. 4. Jack Tracker Rastreadores – Gestão de Dados e Segurança Atendimento.F. 27-30744004/9434303. www.jacktracker.com.br 3 - Relatório com os dados armazenados dos locais por onde o equipamento esteve, de acordo com data/hora, coordenadas globais, exibindo ainda velocidade média/instantânea (aproximações), sensores, e outras informações. Existe a possibilidade de gerar o relatório com os endereços dos locais por onde o equipamento estava transmitindo. Função somente para um número pequeno de trilhas. O sistema é limitado a gerar relatório com não mais 2500 consultas de endereço por dia. Logo, nunca selecionar essa opção para relatórios com mais de 1 ou 2 dias. Lembrando que o site é uma Ferramenta Auxiliar de utilização do cliente para fins consultivos, diferentemente das demais empresas no mercado, o nosso site é capaz de manter a consulta acompanhando o veiculo praticamente em tempo real, entretanto é comum que haja atrasos na comunicação do equipamento com o site, dessa forma podem acontecer pequenos atrasos na chegada das informações ao site. Por isso esta é uma ferramenta Auxiliar, a empresa conta com outros métodos para garantirmos a qualidade e a segurança das informações dos veiculo. 4. O equipamento pode ser comprado, e sem mensalidade? Sim. Mas quando o equipamento é comprado, configuramos e instalamos equipamento no veiculo. O Cliente fornece um chip pré ou pós pago (apesar do equipamento ser projetado para qualquer operadora, melhores resultados tem sido obtidos com os serviços da Claro), que tenha os serviços de SMS e GPRS (internet habilitado) e a responsabilidade pela manutenção da conta ou das recargas necessária fica por conta do Cliente, bem como a checagem do funcionamento do equipamento. Sobre o Aluguel do Equipamento: Quando o Equipamento é alugado, a empresa cuida da parte técnica e ainda mantém uma conta ou recarga que seja suficiente para a transmissão de dados durante o mês, considerando o uso normal na região do DDD contratado no caso o 27, que se entende por todo o estado exceto parte do sul do estado. O Equipamento garante um rastreamento em todo território Nacional, entretanto para clientes que usam o veiculo fora da área do DDD contratado, a transmissão de dados tem um custo maior, como se fosse Interurbano, logo o excedente de crédito ou em conta será repassado ao cliente em um boleto separadamente ou incluso na próxima fatura. 5. Quantos veículos eu consigo rastrear com uma conta no Rastreador Fácil? Com uma conta no web site, você poderá cadastrar quantos rastreadores vocês possuir e poderá visualizar todos de uma única vez. 6. Posso trocar o rastreador de veículo facilmente? Sim. Caso queira trocar o seu rastreador de veículo, chame o instalador que faremos a desinstalação e reinstalação do seu módulo. Verifique os valores.
  5. 5. Jack Tracker Rastreadores – Gestão de Dados e Segurança Atendimento.F. 27-30744004/9434303. www.jacktracker.com.br 7. É possível rastrear o veículo em locais sem sinal GPRS? Não. O veículo somente transmitirá para o site, quando estiver em locais com boa cobertura de sinal GPRS, e quando entrar em área que possui cobertura automaticamente todo registro será resgatado, ou seja, mesmo em área de sombra a informação não é perdida. 8. Quantos veículos eu consigo rastrear com um único rastreador? Cada rastreador será instalado em um único veículo. Caso queira rastrear 2 veículos, solicite 2 rastreadores, caso queira rastrear 3 veículos, solicite 3 rastreadores, e assim por diante. O rastreador pode ser transferido de um veículo para outro com facilidade. 9. Em casos de Emergências: O Sistema foi projetado para ser auto gerenciado pelo próprio cliente, se o cliente quiser que alguém seja comunicado automaticamente via SMS em casos de emergência quando o botão de pânico é ativado, faremos uma configuração no sistema para os que esses celulares recebam as mensagens. Em horário comercial a empresa pode ser contatada para auxílio e suporte quanto à localização e bloqueio. DICA DE SEGURANÇA: Em suspeita de tentativa de roubo, nunca reagir. Saia do veiculo sem oferecer qualquer resistência ou ameaça. Ao irem, busque abrigo, e faça os procedimentos de bloqueio e de localização, em horário comercial o suporte da empresa pode auxiliar nos procedimentos. Ligue para a policia informando a situação, a descrição do veículo e a posição informada pelo sistema. Ainda com Dúvidas? Entre em contato com o Suporte Técnico da Empresa por meio do Email: suporte@jacktracker.com.br ou ligue para o número: (27) 3074-4004 ou (27) 9943-4303, ou faça-nos uma visita. Endereço: Rua Frederico Ozanan, 721, Santa Teresa, Vitória – ES

×