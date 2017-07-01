What is a mango? Well, frankly speaking, the mango needs no introduction. Belonging to the genus Mangifera (mango scientif...
Nutrition chart One cup of mangoes (225 gms contain) contains the following percentages that apply to daily value. 105 cal...
Mango Fights cancer Antioxidants like quercetin, isoquercitrin, astragalin, fisetin, gallic acid and methylgallat present ...
Mango Keeps cholesterol in check Mango has high level of vitamin C, pectin and fibres that help to lower serum cholesterol...
Mango as Skin cleanser Mangoes help you unclog your pores and add freshness to the face. Mangoes are applicable to any ski...
Mango Alkalizes the body According to natural health school.com, mango is rich in tartaric acid, malic acid and traces of ...
Mango helps in Weight loss Mango has a lot of vitamins and nutrients that help the body feel fuller. Also, the fibrous fru...
Mango Regulates diabetes Not only the fruit but the leaves of mangoes are healthy too. For people suffering from diabetes,...
Mango Boosts Libido angoes are among the best aphrodisiac fruits because they are rich in vitamin E, which plays a role in...
Mango is Aphrodisiac Mango has aphrodisiac qualities and is also called the ‘love fruit’. Mangoes increase the virility in...
Mangoes Helps Fertility • Many people are looking for a little boost in lovemaking, and men especially get some help from ...
Mangoes Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease • Mangifera indica Linn extract reportedly has a combination of anti- inflammator...
Mangoes Treating vascular Mango leaves contain tannin or called anthocyanins, it is useful rhinopathy treating diabetes an...
Mango for Eye care Did you know that mango is rich in vitamin A. One cup of sliced mangoes equals 25% intake of your daily...
Mango Helps in digestion Mango contains enzymes that help in breaking down protein. The fibrous nature of mango helps in d...
Mangoes Improves Joints Since vitamin C is a necessary part of the creation of collagen in our bodies, eating more of thes...
Mango as Mouthwash Maybe not many people knows that an old mango leaves are useful for the treatment of unhealthy gums and...
Mango as Dysentery Cure Mango leaves help to treat the bleeding dysentery. Put dried mango leaves in the shade then boil i...
Mango for Ears Pain Ears pain can be quite annoying. You can use a home remedy to reduce them. Add one teaspoon of mango l...
Mango Prevent Hiccups And Throat Problems If you suffering hiccups or throat problems, mango leaves is a good home remedy....
Mango Contains Uric Acid • To treat gout, we need some young mango leaves. clean then brewed it with hot water, until the ...
Mango for Heat stroke When the sun is bogging you down this summer, just chop of a mango in a juicer; add a little water a...
Mango Protects against Atherosclerosis • This same mangiferin compound can also help reduce the risk of heart disease. • M...
Mango Defends DNA Structure • Eating mangoes is a good way to keep your DNA stable. • DNA is in the nucleus of each of you...
Mango Helps Prevent Strokes • Since mango is able to help reduce blood pressure and is high in vitamin C, which strengthen...
Mangoes Prevents Chronic Diseases • Many people today suffer from chronic degenerative diseases, such as heart disease, ca...
Mangoes Contains Enzymes • Many people have problems with digestion, and fresh mango peel is a great choice for improving ...
Mangoes Strengthens your immune The deadly combination of vitamin C, vitamin A and 25 different kinds of carotenoids keep ...
Mango Body scrub Make a paste of mashed mango, honey and milk and use as a body scrub, you will feel that your skin is ten...
Mango Reduces Radiation Damage • Mango can even protect against radiation damage! • You experience radiation on a low leve...
Mango Protects against HIV • The same compound that helps protect against cancer can help your immune system battle HIV in...
Mango Protects against Free Radicals • Mango can reduce the body’s load of reactive oxygen species, or ROS, which are free...
Mangoes Helps Metabolism • That same fiber is excellent at fueling the probiotic bacteria that live in your gut. • These b...
Mangoes Aids concentration and memory Studying for exams? This fruit is rich in glutamine acid– an important protein for c...
Mangoes High in Fiber Mango is very high in fiber while being lower in sugar, so it is slower to impact blood glucose, whi...
Mango High iron for women Mango is rich in iron, hence it is a great natural solution for people suffering from anemia. Me...
Mango During Pregnancy • Mangoes are rich in iron and vitamins A, C, and B6 – all of which are beneficial for pregnant wom...
Mango Reduces Kidney Stones In Chinese medicine, mangoes are considered sweet and sour with a cooling energy also capable ...
Mango as Perfect Snack Instead of snacking on unhealthy chips and cookies, why not feast on slices of mangoes instead. The...
Mangoes as Stomach Tonic Before going to bed put some 10 or 15 mango leaves in warm water and close it with lid. The next ...
Mango Promote Healthy Sex • The fruit is rich in vitamin E, which is known to boost sex drive (20). In an Australian study...
Mangoes Help Prevent Asthma • Asthma, though common, can have serious repercussions. But with a bowl of mangoes on your ki...
Mangoes Regulate Blood Pressure Mangoes are rich in potassium, a key mineral that helps lower blood pressure (43), (44). A...
Mangoes Enhance Skin Health • he skin is the largest organ of the body, and we seldom take care of it. With mangoes around...
Mangoes Boosts Bone Health The presence of vitamin A is what makes mangoes one of the good foods for bone health (58). An ...
Mangoes Might Treat Anemia Given their iron content, mangoes are beneficial for individuals and pregnant women suffering f...
Mangoes Treat Diarrhea Not the fruit, but its leaves. Mango leaves are rich in tannins and can be dried and consumed for t...
Mangoes Prevents Heart Disease Mangoes could help reduce body fat and control blood sugar. According to a report published...
Mangoes Improves Memory Mangoes also promote brain health and improve concentration level. According to a study published ...
  1. 1. What is a mango? Well, frankly speaking, the mango needs no introduction. Belonging to the genus Mangifera (mango scientific name is Mangifera indica) that contains numerous tropical fruiting trees (that are cultivated for edible fruit), the mango is native to South Asia. It is the national fruit of India, Pakistan, and the Philippines and also the national tree of Bangladesh.
  2. 2. Nutrition chart One cup of mangoes (225 gms contain) contains the following percentages that apply to daily value. 105 calories 76 percent vitamin C (antioxidant and immune booster) 25 percent vitamin A (antioxidant and vision) 11 percent vitamin B6 plus other B vitamins (hormone production in brain and heart disease prevention) 9 percent healthy probiotic fibre 9 percent copper (copper is a co-factor for many vital enzymes plus production of red blood cells) 7 percent potassium (to balance out our high sodium intake) 4 percent magnesium
  3. 3. Mango Fights cancer Antioxidants like quercetin, isoquercitrin, astragalin, fisetin, gallic acid and methylgallat present in mango protect the body against colon, breast, leukemia and prostate cancers.
  4. 4. Mango Keeps cholesterol in check Mango has high level of vitamin C, pectin and fibres that help to lower serum cholesterol levels. Fresh mango is a rich source of potassium, which is an important component of cell and body fluids that helps to control heart rate and blood pressure.
  5. 5. Mango as Skin cleanser Mangoes help you unclog your pores and add freshness to the face. Mangoes are applicable to any skin type. They help clear clogged pores that cause acne. Just slice a mango into thin pieces and keep them on your face for 10 to 15 minutes and then take bath or wash your face and see the results.
  6. 6. Mango Alkalizes the body According to natural health school.com, mango is rich in tartaric acid, malic acid and traces of citric acid that primarily help in maintaining the alkali reserve of the body.
  7. 7. Mango helps in Weight loss Mango has a lot of vitamins and nutrients that help the body feel fuller. Also, the fibrous fruit boosts the digestive function of the body by burning additional calories, helping in weight loss.
  8. 8. Mango Regulates diabetes Not only the fruit but the leaves of mangoes are healthy too. For people suffering from diabetes, just boil 5-6 mango leaves in a vessel, soak it through night and drink the filtered decoction in the morning. This is helps in regulating your insulin levels.
  9. 9. Mango Boosts Libido angoes are among the best aphrodisiac fruits because they are rich in vitamin E, which plays a role in boosting libido. Mangoes also contain potassium and magnesium, which are essential for the production of sex hormones. Eating mangoes will also boost histamine production in men, which in turn helps reach orgasm.
  10. 10. Mango is Aphrodisiac Mango has aphrodisiac qualities and is also called the ‘love fruit’. Mangoes increase the virility in men. Vitamin E, which is abundantly present in mangoes, helps to regulate sex hormones and boosts sex drive.
  11. 11. Mangoes Helps Fertility • Many people are looking for a little boost in lovemaking, and men especially get some help from eating more mangoes. • Some people have even written about its aphrodisiac qualities, making it easier to get into the mood. • Mango contains vitamin E, which is important in the health of reproductive organs. • Studies have shown that this vitamin improves the quality and motion of sperm, even in infertile men
  12. 12. Mangoes Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease • Mangifera indica Linn extract reportedly has a combination of anti- inflammatory, antioxidant and a ntidiabetic activities. A 22-week study was conducted on mice that were given this extract, and results revealed that the extract limited body weight gain, but also reduced cortical and hippocampal atrophy as well as a lowered hyperphosphorylation. This led to partial recovery in learning and memory disabilities.
  13. 13. Mangoes Treating vascular Mango leaves contain tannin or called anthocyanins, it is useful rhinopathy treating diabetes and other vascular apathies. Apathies vascular is eye disease because complication of diabete
  14. 14. Mango for Eye care Did you know that mango is rich in vitamin A. One cup of sliced mangoes equals 25% intake of your daily need of vitamin A. Mangoes help in promoting good eye sight, fights dry eyes and also prevent night blindness.
  15. 15. Mango Helps in digestion Mango contains enzymes that help in breaking down protein. The fibrous nature of mango helps in digestion and elimination. It is is rich in pre-biotic dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals.
  16. 16. Mangoes Improves Joints Since vitamin C is a necessary part of the creation of collagen in our bodies, eating more of these fruits can help us make more collagen, which is important in keeping the joints flexible and strong and pain-free as you age
  17. 17. Mango as Mouthwash Maybe not many people knows that an old mango leaves are useful for the treatment of unhealthy gums and teeth. But it is also can be dental care of the gums and teeth for normal people. The trick is to pluck some old mango leaves and clean it properly
  18. 18. Mango as Dysentery Cure Mango leaves help to treat the bleeding dysentery. Put dried mango leaves in the shade then boil it with water, and drink to stop the dysentery.
  19. 19. Mango for Ears Pain Ears pain can be quite annoying. You can use a home remedy to reduce them. Add one teaspoon of mango leaves juice to eardrops that have previously been in the heat a little.
  20. 20. Mango Prevent Hiccups And Throat Problems If you suffering hiccups or throat problems, mango leaves is a good home remedy. Fuel little mango leaves and inhale the smoke to cure hiccups and throat problems
  21. 21. Mango Contains Uric Acid • To treat gout, we need some young mango leaves. clean then brewed it with hot water, until the water becomes yellowish stew. Then drink it. This recipe was believed to relieve the symptoms of gout. • Or you can also use it in other way: enter the young mango leaves in a glass, then add hot water up to one cup. wait until it’s colour changes to brown, then add a little white sugar. Drink the infusion of young mango leaves every morning and nigh
  22. 22. Mango for Heat stroke When the sun is bogging you down this summer, just chop of a mango in a juicer; add a little water and a tbsp of sugar free or honey. This juice will instantly cool you down and prevent heat stroke.
  23. 23. Mango Protects against Atherosclerosis • This same mangiferin compound can also help reduce the risk of heart disease. • Mangiferin can “significantly reduce” the total amount of cholesterol in the blood, including triglycerides and the more harmful LDL cholestero
  24. 24. Mango Defends DNA Structure • Eating mangoes is a good way to keep your DNA stable. • DNA is in the nucleus of each of your cells, and it’s when this DNA becomes damaged through oxidative stress, age, diseases, and poor nutrition that they begin to function less well and can develop harmful mutations.
  25. 25. Mango Helps Prevent Strokes • Since mango is able to help reduce blood pressure and is high in vitamin C, which strengthens arteries, this fruit can help reduce the risk of this life-threatening disease. • Studies have shown that regularly consuming vitamin C long term is the best way to get this benefit, so a mango a day seems to be a pretty good strategy
  26. 26. Mangoes Prevents Chronic Diseases • Many people today suffer from chronic degenerative diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative problems. • Mango is high in vitamin C, which has been shown to be an important cofactor in helping stave off these conditions. • It’s noted that the amount of vitamin C needed to prevent chronic diseases is higher than what’s needed to prevent scurvy of the gums, so aiming for more than 100% of the daily recommended intake is good
  27. 27. Mangoes Contains Enzymes • Many people have problems with digestion, and fresh mango peel is a great choice for improving this important function. • Mangoes and their peels contain enzymes that help in the breakdown of carbohydrate, protein, and fat and can make it easier for your body to absorb nutrients from food
  28. 28. Mangoes Strengthens your immune The deadly combination of vitamin C, vitamin A and 25 different kinds of carotenoids keep your immune system healthy.
  29. 29. Mango Body scrub Make a paste of mashed mango, honey and milk and use as a body scrub, you will feel that your skin is tender and smooth
  30. 30. Mango Reduces Radiation Damage • Mango can even protect against radiation damage! • You experience radiation on a low level each day, from such sources as sunlight and a range of electronic equipment. • Traveling on planes increases your radiation exposure since you lose much of the protection of the environment. • Many types of medical equipment use radiation for diagnosis and treatmen
  31. 31. Mango Protects against HIV • The same compound that helps protect against cancer can help your immune system battle HIV infection, even the drug-resistant kind. • Since it’s a compound that makes the systems in your body work more efficiently, there is no way for the virus to compensate for the natural action of your immune system
  32. 32. Mango Protects against Free Radicals • Mango can reduce the body’s load of reactive oxygen species, or ROS, which are free radicals generated in the cells during normal energy production. • This means that the cells in your tissues can remain healthier for longer, and it may even reduce the risk of abnormal cell growth as seen in such diseases as cancer. • In the same way, mango can protect the integrity of red and white blood cells, enhancing oxygen delivery, immunity, and overall health
  33. 33. Mangoes Helps Metabolism • That same fiber is excellent at fueling the probiotic bacteria that live in your gut. • These bacteria not only help keep things moving so to speak but also aid in the absorption of certain vitamins, such as B12, which we need for good energy metabolism
  34. 34. Mangoes Aids concentration and memory Studying for exams? This fruit is rich in glutamine acid– an important protein for concentration and memory. Feed mangoes to children who find it difficult to concentrate on studies.
  35. 35. Mangoes High in Fiber Mango is very high in fiber while being lower in sugar, so it is slower to impact blood glucose, which means you don’t get the blood sugar spike and instead can enjoy more sustained energy after eating one (
  36. 36. Mango High iron for women Mango is rich in iron, hence it is a great natural solution for people suffering from anemia. Menopausal and pregnant women can indulge in mangoes as this will increase their iron levels and calcium at the same time
  37. 37. Mango During Pregnancy • Mangoes are rich in iron and vitamins A, C, and B6 – all of which are beneficial for pregnant women. • Vitamin A helps fight infections and prevents vision problems in newborns
  38. 38. Mango Reduces Kidney Stones In Chinese medicine, mangoes are considered sweet and sour with a cooling energy also capable of reducing the risk of kidney stone formation.
  39. 39. Mango as Perfect Snack Instead of snacking on unhealthy chips and cookies, why not feast on slices of mangoes instead. They are perhaps one of the tastiest dehydrated fruits of all.
  40. 40. Mangoes as Stomach Tonic Before going to bed put some 10 or 15 mango leaves in warm water and close it with lid. The next day morning filter the water and drink it in empty stomach. Do this regularly.
  41. 41. Mango Promote Healthy Sex • The fruit is rich in vitamin E, which is known to boost sex drive (20). In an Australian study, the combination of vitamin E and beta-carotene was found to improve sperm health in men (21). This combination was also found to be the best defense against sperm damage (22). In another report published by the US National Institutes of Health, vitamin E was found to protect the sperm membrane from oxidate damage
  42. 42. Mangoes Help Prevent Asthma • Asthma, though common, can have serious repercussions. But with a bowl of mangoes on your kitchen counter, you probably don’t have to worry much. • Mangoes are an excellent source of vitamin C (31). Though most studies have warranted further research on the link between vitamin C and asthma treatment, they do state that vitamin C might have beneficial effects in certain cases (
  43. 43. Mangoes Regulate Blood Pressure Mangoes are rich in potassium, a key mineral that helps lower blood pressure (43), (44). As per a report published by Stanford Hospital and Clinics, mangoes are a rich source of potassium and can help prevent hypertension
  44. 44. Mangoes Enhance Skin Health • he skin is the largest organ of the body, and we seldom take care of it. With mangoes around the corner, this shouldn’t be a problem anymore. In a Korean study conducted in 2013, mango extracts were found to act against the UVB- induced skin aging in mice
  45. 45. Mangoes Boosts Bone Health The presence of vitamin A is what makes mangoes one of the good foods for bone health (58). An article published by Pomona College also supports the role of vitamin A in bone growth
  46. 46. Mangoes Might Treat Anemia Given their iron content, mangoes are beneficial for individuals and pregnant women suffering from anemia
  47. 47. Mangoes Treat Diarrhea Not the fruit, but its leaves. Mango leaves are rich in tannins and can be dried and consumed for treating diarrhea (69). In some parts of the Caribbean Islands, the mango leaf decoction is used to treat diarrhea (
  48. 48. Mangoes Prevents Heart Disease Mangoes could help reduce body fat and control blood sugar. According to a report published by the Oklahoma State University, mangoes contain numerous minerals and phytochemicals that were found to have positive effects on body fat and glucose
  49. 49. Mangoes Improves Memory Mangoes also promote brain health and improve concentration level. According to a study published in the journal Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, there are several components in mangoes that help increase cholinergic function and decrease oxidative stress. This, in turn, enhances memory.

