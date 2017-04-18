Presentation Range Land and Biodiversity Conservation June 12, 2015
4 Collaborative watershed management after major disasters, collaborative tools, post project evaluation & discussions wit...
Definition of Rangelands • Areas unfit for agriculture due to sever cold or heat • Fit for grasses, shrubs and fodder spec...
Rangeland Resource • Vast resource cover the major land use; 60% area • Resource is subjected to heavy grazing and degrada...
Land Use Analysis • Major land use • There is also grazing within forests • Bringing this major land use under proper mana...
Challenges • Due to the major challenges the current productivity is far less than its potential • The degradation has neg...
Rangeland Biodiversity • Major land use, habitat for important Fauna and important flora • Rangeland and pastures jointly ...
Need for Rangeland Policy • First ever policy • Resource needs to put back on tract • Adopt more holistic approach to natu...
Thrusts/Priority Area • These are the areas if focused the range productivity, services and functions will increase • The ...
Thrusts/Priority Area (cont) • Mitigation of climate change & other natural disasters • Awareness raising & capacity build...
Institutional Arrangement • Requires separate staff to focus on the rangeland management • There is need to also associate...
Biodiveristy conservation under rangeland policy presentation By Mr Allah Dad Khan
    1. 1. Presentation Range Land and Biodiversity Conservation June 12, 2015
    2. 2. 4 Collaborative watershed management after major disasters, collaborative tools, post project evaluation & discussions with communities, reflecting the need for more evidence on impact BY Dr. Faizul Bari, FAO Pakistan
    3. 3. Definition of Rangelands • Areas unfit for agriculture due to sever cold or heat • Fit for grasses, shrubs and fodder species • Spread over 7 ecological zones; alpine pastures in the north to the arid and semiarid ranges in the south • Support both livestock and wildlife grazing
    4. 4. Rangeland Resource • Vast resource cover the major land use; 60% area • Resource is subjected to heavy grazing and degradation • Current productivity is less than 50% • Vegetation cover has been reduced by 30% • Proportion of Palatable plants reduced to 25% • Correspondingly the related services and functions drastically reduced; biodiversity, water flow, non- timber forest products, ecotourism
    5. 5. Land Use Analysis • Major land use • There is also grazing within forests • Bringing this major land use under proper management will result in lot of benefits; increased and healthy and productive livestock
    6. 6. Challenges • Due to the major challenges the current productivity is far less than its potential • The degradation has negatively impacted the livelihoods of million of poor people besides reduced functions and services • The land tenure is a major issue, where the rangelands are exploited due to its community nature • Poor ranges divert pressure to the surrounding forests • Nomadic grazing is also major problem
    7. 7. Rangeland Biodiversity • Major land use, habitat for important Fauna and important flora • Rangeland and pastures jointly used by the livestock and wildlife, competition for food and habitat • Overgrazing disturb the wildlife, restricted to remote un-disturbed sites • Common watering points • Disease transfer
    8. 8. Need for Rangeland Policy • First ever policy • Resource needs to put back on tract • Adopt more holistic approach to natural resource management including biodiversity conservation • The benefits will be enormous • Will develop strategy for mitigation and adoption of climate change • Will also contribute to carbon stock
    9. 9. Thrusts/Priority Area • These are the areas if focused the range productivity, services and functions will increase • The major land resource will be brought under scientific management
    10. 10. Thrusts/Priority Area (cont) • Mitigation of climate change & other natural disasters • Awareness raising & capacity building • Promotion of academic discipline of range management, research and technology and extension services • Generation of financial resources & establishment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rangeland Development Fund
    11. 11. Institutional Arrangement • Requires separate staff to focus on the rangeland management • There is need to also associate livestock and agriculture department

