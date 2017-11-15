Sustainable supply chains for  zirconium and hafnium chemicals © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 1
2 1. Importance of zirconium and hafnium 2. Structure of zirconium and hafnium industries 3. Sustainable supply chains 4. ...
Megatrends
Internet of Things Transportation Ageing Population Urbanisation Clean Energy Sustainability Technology drivers • Faster •...
Zero or Low CO2 Emissions Power  • Wind Power • Solar • Nuclear • Wave Storage • Portable batteries • Thermoelectrics • So...
Technology
Hafnium: The ideal memory material
Source: ferroelectric‐memory.com
• Global market US$2‐3B • 2017 producer zircon inventories low • Demand increasing/supply constrained  • CAGR anticipated ...
China's zirconium (hafnium) industry
Metal & specialty ceramics markets Material 2017 TPA Value US$ Zircon 1,100,000 $1.3 B Zirconium materials 180,000 $2.0 B ...
Properties of hafnium Melting point: 2233°C, 4051°F, 2506 K Boiling Point: 4600°C  Density (g cm−3) : 13.3 Key isotopes: 1...
Zr‐Hf separation process Source: http://www.areva.com/EN/operations‐913/jarrie‐production‐of‐zirconium‐sponge.html • Nucle...
Areva ATI Wah Chang Revert ‐ Recycled Westinghouse/SNZ Chepetsky China Ukraine 35t Current world supply • By‐product from ...
Superalloy Plasma cutting tips Nuclear control rod Catalyst precursor Semiconductors Oxide for Optical 2t 40.2t 4.7t 7.4t ...
© 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 15 Zirconium chemicals • Dealing with U+Th waste residues  for ZOC production • ZOC production...
Ambitious goals: 10 advanced  industries & technologies • US$100s B of support: Subsidies, funds,  and "other” • Move away...
China’s zirconium v rare earths industry © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 17 Rare Earths Zirconium Industry Government led cons...
Chinese ZOC supply outlook • Increased environmental campaign “war on  pollution” affecting all chemical industries • ZOC ...
• China strategy to be self‐sufficient in nuclear power plants • Maximise value adding across supply chain (same as for ra...
Future hafnium supply? Current applications/markets to 2026: 152 tpa • Existing producers + expanded Russia/China supply –...
Dubbo Project • 400km northwest of Sydney (pop~45,000) • Dubbo infrastructure – roads, rail, power, gas, light  engineerin...
Separation process
Modular design
Construction 2017 ‐ 2019 Estimated cost US$480M
‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐
Construction 2022 ‐ 2023 Estimated cost US$360M
‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐
Estimated total Cost US$840M
Product output Tonnage based upon recoveries developed from mass balances of the demonstration pilot plant.  DP Process Pl...
Rare earth output Tonnage based upon recoveries developed from mass balances of the demonstration pilot plant, & prelimina...
26 © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd A new Hf supply – Dubbo Project • Hafnium concentrate has been successfully produced on the...
Conclusions 1.Zirconium/hafnium are critical technology  materials 2.Supply relies heavily on zircon and China 3.More sust...
Alister MacDonald
General Manager ‐ Marketing
amacdonald@alkane.com.au
+61 459 887 299
www.alkane.com.au
This presentation contains certain forward looking statements and forecasts, including possible or assumed reserves and re...
30 Dubbo Project – Mineral Resources Dubbo Project – Ore Reserves These Mineral Resources are based upon information which...
  1. 1. Sustainable supply chains for  zirconium and hafnium chemicals © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 1
  2. 2. 2 1. Importance of zirconium and hafnium 2. Structure of zirconium and hafnium industries 3. Sustainable supply chains 4. Traceability from mine to market 5. Supply risks and issues  6. Future demand and supply outlook 7. Conclusions Agenda  © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd
  3. 3. Megatrends © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 3
  4. 4. Internet of Things Transportation Ageing Population Urbanisation Clean Energy Sustainability Technology drivers • Faster • Smaller • Stronger • Lighter • Cleaner • Safer Megatrends © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 4
  5. 5. Zero or Low CO2 Emissions Power  • Wind Power • Solar • Nuclear • Wave Storage • Portable batteries • Thermoelectrics • Solid Oxide Fuel Cells • Portable batteries • Piezoelectrics © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 5 Clean Energy
  6. 6. Technology © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd Source: Hewlett Packard Enterprise 6
  7. 7. Hafnium: The ideal memory material Source: ferroelectric‐memory.com © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 7
  8. 8. • Global market US$2‐3B • 2017 producer zircon inventories low • Demand increasing/supply constrained  • CAGR anticipated at 3‐5% pa for zirconium chemicals Other 3% Foundry 12% Chemicals 21% Refractory 17% Ceramics 47% Zircon Demand by End Use (2017 ~ 1.1 million tonnes) Source: TCMS and Industry Sources • China dominates downstream  zirconium industry (Supply 75+%) • Zirconium metal  5‐6,000 tpa • Nuclear zirconium metal 3,500 tpa 60 tpa Hafnium 1% of metal Zirconium and hafnium supply © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 8 90+% of  Zirconium  Chemicals rely on  Chinese ZOC
  9. 9. China’s zirconium (hafnium) industry © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 9
  10. 10. Metal & specialty ceramics markets Material 2017 TPA Value US$ Zircon 1,100,000 $1.3 B Zirconium materials 180,000 $2.0 B Rare earths 174,000 $4.0 B Niche markets compared to bulk commodities  such as alumina and iron ore 10 Niobium 60,000 $2.4 B Hafnium 70 $75m © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd
  11. 11. Properties of hafnium Melting point: 2233°C, 4051°F, 2506 K Boiling Point: 4600°C  Density (g cm−3) : 13.3 Key isotopes: 177Hf, 178Hf, 180Hf Electron configuration: [Xe] 4f145d26s2 © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd • High thermal neutron absorption cross section (~600 times zirconia) • High stability & strength at high temperatures in metallic & compound form • High dielectric constant  • Thermoelectric material • High‐index/low optical absorption properties • The main source of hafnium is as a by‐product from producing nuclear grade  hafnium free zirconium metal 11
  12. 12. Zr‐Hf separation process Source: http://www.areva.com/EN/operations‐913/jarrie‐production‐of‐zirconium‐sponge.html • Nuclear applications require high‐purity (Hf‐free) zirconium for neutron‐ transparent fuel assemblies.  • Most of the world’s hafnium metal has been produced as a by‐product of the  nuclear industry – making global supply dependent on those who carry out  this process.  Zr:Hf 50:1 1,000t : 20t HfO2 17t Hf metal © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd Zr feed 12
  13. 13. Areva ATI Wah Chang Revert ‐ Recycled Westinghouse/SNZ Chepetsky China Ukraine 35t Current world supply • By‐product from zirconium metal purification – Depends on nuclear industry2t 2t <1t <1t 20t 35t • Prices escalating  through demand by  aerospace industries   2014 into 2015 • 3 western companies  produce  – Hafnium  (metal) from HfO2 • ATI (US) • Westinghouse (US) • Areva (France) 2016 Hafnium supply Estimated 70 tonnes © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd Source: Roskill ASM Internal report (draft) 13 10t
  14. 14. Superalloy Plasma cutting tips Nuclear control rod Catalyst precursor Semiconductors Oxide for Optical 2t 40.2t 4.7t 7.4t 10.1t 2t Current global demand Major markets  (global output by weight): 2016 Hafnium demand Estimated 67 tonnes Source: Roskill ASM Internal Report (draft) (60%) (15%) (11%) (7%) (3%) (3%) © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 14
  15. 15. © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 15 Zirconium chemicals • Dealing with U+Th waste residues  for ZOC production • ZOC production of 210,000 tpa  requires 130,000 t zircon • Contains 65 t of U+Th • Where does it go now and in  the future? • Upgrading production facilities to  address occupational health and  safety issues for workers Fused zirconia • Will <500 ppm U+Th be required  for fused zirconia? • Yes, if exported to USA or Japan • China and exports elsewhere? • Fused zirconia production of  45,000 tpa requires 70,000 t of  zircon and U+Th <300 ppm to  obtain U+Th <500 ppm • Where will premium zircon  come from? China’s zirconium industry challenges • Environmental compliance has become increasingly difficult • 1/3rd of Chinese ZOC industry shut down in April 2017
  16. 16. Ambitious goals: 10 advanced  industries & technologies • US$100s B of support: Subsidies, funds,  and "other” • Move away from low value, and  polluting industries to manufacturing  for high value markets • Avoid the middle income trap: being  squeezed between developed and  developing countries  • Race to get rich before growing old:  400 million ageing baby boomers • Targeting 70‐80% domestic supply:  large scale import substitution Factory of the world (2015) • 90%+of world's mobile phones • 80%+ of world's air‐ conditioners • 80%+ of world's computers • 60% of world's colour TV sets • Half of the world's steel • 50%+ of world's refrigerators • 41% of world's ships • 28% of world's automobiles • 24% of world's power, & • 20% of global manufacturing China manufacturing 2025: A warning © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 16
  17. 17. China’s zirconium v rare earths industry © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 17 Rare Earths Zirconium Industry Government led consolidation Low Government control Market share 90% world market share of separated  rare earths and smelted metals 75% world market share, 90% zirconium  chemicals, 50% fused zirconia  Ownership Government SOEs Public and Government Raw materials Mining/processing by 6 SOEs Imported zircon Regulations Mining and separation quotas Export licences and quotas Export taxes Environmental controls Nil Nil Nil Environmental controls Processing High barriers to entry Low barriers to entry Products High value chain creation in China for  domestic and export markets Low value adding in China, but high value  creation outside China  Joint Ventures Many foreign joint ventures but only on  downstream rare earth processing,  including technology and R&D Few foreign joint ventures, in need of  technology and R&D
  18. 18. Chinese ZOC supply outlook • Increased environmental campaign “war on  pollution” affecting all chemical industries • ZOC industry is most at risk of further closures • Increased environmental compliance costs is  causing some older plants to close • Consolidation of the zirconium industry to a few  companies is likely • Investment required for sustainable supply • Production costs will continue to increase due to  higher zircon prices and production costs © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 18
  19. 19. • China strategy to be self‐sufficient in nuclear power plants • Maximise value adding across supply chain (same as for rare earths) • China will require all hafnium for its own industry Chinese zirconium sponge capacities © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 19 Company  Industrial grade  (tpa)  Nuclear grade  (tpa) Nuclear grade  expansion (tpa) State Nuclear WEC 0 2,000 4,000 Aohan China Titanium  1,000 0 0 Guangdong Orient 600 150 350 Jiangxi Jin'an 0 0 5,000 Others  500 0 0 Total 2,100 150 9,350 Sources: Company websites, Guangdong Orient annual report, market information
  20. 20. Future hafnium supply? Current applications/markets to 2026: 152 tpa • Existing producers + expanded Russia/China supply – not sufficient to meet  base‐case demand growth • Alkane Dubbo Project the only supply option not tied to Zr/nuclear industry • Start‐up capacity 25‐50tpa • Potential to produce 200tpa © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd Projected Hafnium Demand tpa Source:  Roskill ASM internal report (draft) 20
  21. 21. Dubbo Project • 400km northwest of Sydney (pop~45,000) • Dubbo infrastructure – roads, rail, power, gas, light  engineering, people • Large polymetallic resource ‐ zirconium, hafnium,  niobium (tantalum), yttrium and rare earths • Defined resource supports 80+ year open pit  operation at 1 m tpa • Pilot Plant at ANSTO has demonstrated the flow sheet  with products for market evaluation over 8 years • All State & Federal environment approved • Outotec Finnish technology & engineering solutions  company to present a fixed price EPC • Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation financial  advisors • Modular design option (halves CAPEX costs and  output) for lower risk © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 21 DUBBO PROJECT IS CONSTRUCTION READY Dubbo Project Toongi
  22. 22. Separation process © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 22
  23. 23. Modular design Construction 2017 ‐ 2019 Estimated cost US$480M ‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐ Construction 2022 ‐ 2023 Estimated cost US$360M ‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐ Estimated total  Cost US$840M © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 23
  24. 24. Product output Tonnage based upon recoveries developed from mass balances of the demonstration pilot plant.  DP Process Plant Rare earth chemical concentrate Zirconium as ZBC (carbonate) & zirconia Hafnium as HfO2  concentrate  Niobium as ferro‐niobium 95% REO 99% ZrO2 HfO2 conc 65% Nb 6,664 tpa (REO units) 16,374 tpa (ZrO2 units) 50 tpa *(Hf units) 1,967 tpa (Nb units) * Start up output.  200tpa potential depending upon market demand Total output approximately 25,200 tpa of all products  © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 24
  25. 25. Rare earth output Tonnage based upon recoveries developed from mass balances of the demonstration pilot plant, & preliminary  solvent extraction stages on site at the DZP.   Total saleable RE products from site ~1,030 tpa and off site ~ 1,675 tpa. Rare Earth Concentrates DZP REE SX La / Ce Pr / Nd Sm / Eu / Gd Tb / Dy / Ho / Er /  Tm / Yb / Lu  Y (2/3N) Toll treatment – off site Ho2O3 Er2O3 Tm2O3   Yb2O3  Lu2O3   Pr6O11 Nd2O3 Tb4O7 Dy2O3 Y2O3     1,031tpa La2O3 1,441 tpa CeO2 2,367 tpa 237tpa 921tpa 112tpa 3tpa 107tpa 22tpa 75tpa 6tpa 61tpa 3tpa 14tpa 122tpa Sm2O3 Eu2O3 Gd2O3 25
  26. 26. 26 © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd A new Hf supply – Dubbo Project • Hafnium concentrate has been successfully produced on the  hafnium pilot plant at ANSTO from the zirconium refining circuit • Orebody contains ~450 ppm hafnium oxide – 1 million tpa production rate x 450 ppm = 450 tpa – 50% recovery: ~200 tpa of hafnium oxide (95% HfO2) – Initial start up output of 50 tpa • Potential to supply hafnium requirements as demand and prices  permit • Independent of zircon and nuclear industry • Sustainable and traceable supply • Urban mining to recycle end of life materials
  27. 27. Conclusions 1.Zirconium/hafnium are critical technology  materials 2.Supply relies heavily on zircon and China 3.More sustainable production is essential for ZOC 4.Production and compliance costs to increase 5.Hafnium supply depends on the nuclear  industry 6.Opportunities for new sources of supply with  low sovereign risk © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 27
  28. 28. Heading goes here Alister MacDonald General Manager ‐ Marketing amacdonald@alkane.com.au +61 459 887 299 www.alkane.com.au © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 28
  29. 29. This presentation contains certain forward looking statements and forecasts, including possible or assumed reserves and resources, production  levels and rates, costs, prices, future performance or potential growth of Alkane Resources Ltd, industry growth or other trend projections.  Such  statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors which are beyond the  control of Alkane Resources Ltd.  Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed of implied by these forward looking  statements depending on a variety of factors.  Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an  offer to buy or sell securities. This document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Australian securities laws, which may differ from the requirements of  United States and other country securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all ore reserve and mineral resource estimates included or  incorporated by reference in this document have been, and will be, prepared in accordance with the JORC classification system of the Australasian  Institute of Mining, and Metallurgy and Australian Institute of Geosciences. Competent Person Unless otherwise stated, the information in this presentation that relates to mineral exploration, mineral resources and ore reserves is based on  information compiled by Mr D I Chalmers, FAusIMM, FAIG, (director of the Company) who has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style  of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Person as defined in  the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.  Ian Chalmers consents to the  inclusion in the presentation of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Disclaimer © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd 29
  30. 30. 30 Dubbo Project – Mineral Resources Dubbo Project – Ore Reserves These Mineral Resources are based upon information which has been compiled by Mr Stuart Hutchin, MIAG, and an employee of Mining One Pty Ltd. Mr Hutchin has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’. Mr Hutchin consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. The full details of methodology were given in the ASX Announcement of 19 September 2017. These Ore Reserves are based upon information compiled which has been compiled by Mr Ievan Ludjio MAusIMM(CP) and Mr Mark Van Leuven FAusIMM (CP), employees of Mining One Pty Ltd. Mr Ludjio and Mr Van Leuven have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves’. Mr Ludjio and Mr Van Leuven consent to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. The full details of methodology were given in the ASX Announcement of 19 September 2017. Dubbo Project Resources & Reserves © 2017 Alkane Resources Ltd Resource Category Tonnes (Mt) ZrO2 (%) HfO2 (%) Nb2O5 (%) Ta2O5 (%) Y2O3 (%) TREO* (%) Measured 42.81 1.89 0.04 0.45 0.03 0.14 0.74 Inferred 32.37 1.90 0.04 0.44 0.03 0.14 0.74 Total 75.18 1.89 0.04 0.44 0.03 0.14 0.74 *TREO% is the sum of all rare earth oxides excluding ZrO2, HfO2, Nb2O3, Ta2O5, Y2O3, Reserve Category Tonnes (Mt) ZrO2 (%) HfO2 (%) Nb2O5 (%) Ta2O5 (%) Y2O3 (%) TREO* (%) Proved  18.90 1.85 0.04 0.440 0.029 0.136 0.735 Probable 0 Total 18.90 1.85 0.04 0.440 0.029 0.136 0.735 *TREO% is the sum of all rare earth oxides excluding ZrO2, HfO2, Nb2O3, Ta2O5, Y2O3,

