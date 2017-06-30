-It consists of seafood, coconut milk and rice. -Goan food cannot be considered complete without fish,like the Malvani cui...
-The Goan customs and traditions are easily adaptable because of their lifestyle. -People do not really consider the tradi...
- This nature of the Goans makes them stand apart from the entire country and so their tradition and customs have truly gi...
Goa culture

Goa Culture - Tradition & Cuisine

  1. 1. -It consists of seafood, coconut milk and rice. -Goan food cannot be considered complete without fish,like the Malvani cuisine. -The staple food in Goa is fish, among the Hindus and Catholics. - The main reason is-the Christians eat beef,pork which is taboo in most Hindu households. - For eg- Arroz doce, which is a Portuguese adaptation of pais or kheer (sweetened rice)found in India.
  2. 2. -The Goan customs and traditions are easily adaptable because of their lifestyle. -People do not really consider the traditional practices too hard. -The old churches or any new church constructed here follows the typical traditional Portugal style. -There are no hard and fast rules to follow a particular religion as they can have the choice of their own but still respect the values of other religions too.
  3. 3. - This nature of the Goans makes them stand apart from the entire country and so their tradition and customs have truly given a unique identity to the state and made it a role model for others. -The flexibility in their customs is mainly due to the fact that the place being reigned by different empires, the customs and traditions have also got a shape according to the beliefs pertaining to that period of time.

