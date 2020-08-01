General research methodology mpharm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTED BY; ALKA DIWAKAR M.PHARM (PHARMACEUTICS) 2ND YEAR(2019 -2020) CSJM UNIVERSITY KANPUR UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE OF PHA...
Table of contents  Introduction  Definition  Objective  Requirements of research  Practical difficulties  Review of ...
Introduction The term ‘RESEARCH’ consists of two words: RESEARCH= RE+SEARCH ‘RE’ means again and again ‘SEARCH’ means to f...
Definitions  Research methods: All those methods/techniques that are used for conduction of research. Research methods or...
Definition of research  Research refers to a search for knowledge. A scientific and systematic search for pertinent infor...
Type of Research  Descriptive  Analytical  Applied  Fundamental  Quantitative  Qualitative  Conceptual  Empirical
Objectives of Research:  To gain familiarity with a phenomenon or to achieve new insights into it (studies with this obje...
Research process Formulation the research problem Extensive literature survey Development of a working hypothesis Preparin...
Criteria of Good Research  Purpose should be clearly defined.  Research Process (source of data etc.) should be describe...
Good research  Systematic  Logical  Empirical  Replicable
Significance of research  To those students who are to write a master’s or ph. D thesis research may mean a careerism or ...
Requirement  Sources of problems  Review of Literature  Formulation of hypothesis  Research design
Source of Problems  Reading  Academic Experience  Daily Experience  Exposure to Field Situations  Consultations  Bra...
Process involved in defining the problem  The selection of one appropriate researchable problem out of the identified pro...
Cont. Problem definition or Problem statement is a clear, precise and succinct statement of the question or issue that is ...
Understanding the nature of problem  Surveying the available literature  Understanding the nature of problem  Surveying...
Review of Literature Literature Review is the documentation of a comprehensive review of the published and unpublished wor...
Purpose of Review  To gain a background knowledge of the research topic.  To identify the concepts relating to it, poten...
Sources of literature  Books and Journals  Electronic Databases  Bibliographic Databases  Abstract Databases  Full-Te...
How to write the review?  There are several ways of presenting the ideas of others within the body of the paper.  For Ex...
Points to be kept in mind while reviewing literature  Read relevant literature.  Refer original works.  Read with compr...
Study design  The study design should be appropriately selected prior to initiation of any research investigation.  Sele...
Type of study Research design Exploratory of formulative Descriptive /diagnostic Overall design Flexible design (design mu...
Reference 1. C.R. Kothari, Research Methodology- Methods and techniques, 2nd revised edition, New age international publis...
