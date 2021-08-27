COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/B019G33OZE UPDATED FOR 2021. Running For Office as an Online Candidate provides a blueprint for creating your digital political campaign strategy. Topics include establishing your personal online identity, creating a social media presence, campaign websites, search optimization, online fundraising, email and online marketing strategies. Today, it 8217;s not a matter of whether you put your campaign online 8211; it 8217;s a matter of HOW you do it. Our goal is to distill the online opportunities, tools, and strategies to reach voters and help build the support necessary to win an election. It's the information you need presented in a clear, easy-to-read format.Topics Include:Creating Your Social Media PresenceCreating a Campaign Facebook AccountCreating a Campaign Twitter AccountCreating a Campaign Google AccountCreating a Campaign YouTube AccountCreating Photo Sharing AccountsSocial Media Don 8217;tsPlanning Your Social Media UpdatesMonitoring Your Online ReputationBrochures and Other Content to ShareOnline Press ReleasesCampaign WebsitesPlanning Your Campaign Website Writing for the WebContent PreparationWho Will Build Your Site 8211; And How?What To Know About Website HostingSetting Up Search Engine AccountsCampaign Sharing ToolsMeasuring SuccessBuilding Website Traffic and SupportLinking TechniquesPolitical Fundraising OnlineCampaign Email MarketingOnline Political AdvertisingMobile CampaigningElection Laws and Your CampaignTying it All TogetherElection Day and BeyondAppendix A - ResourcesAppendix B - Checklists