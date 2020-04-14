Covid 19 forecast checklist and notes

Can your forecasts survive Covid-19?



Against the backdrop of Covid-19 the need for reliable and timely cash flow forecasting is business critical.



If you don’t already have a robust cash flow forecasting model, you will need one. If you do have a model, you may want to check that it is fit for purpose, capable of reflecting the evolving operating and funding environment, and able to support the decisions this will drive.



Most businesses will need to update plans and forecasts, and then communicate and engage with lenders and other third parties. Get this wrong and confidence will disappear quicker than a supermarket’s stock of toilet paper.



So what does a fit for purpose model look like against the backdrop of Covid-19 and what questions should I be asking of myself and my business’s models?



At its most basic, you need to ask yourself: does my forecast model reflect my business today and the decisions I am going to be faced with and is it good enough for lenders and investors?



Expanding on this, we have prepared a simple checklist with some of the questions you should be asking of your forecasting / decisions making tools and finance team. It’s not exhaustive and not all of the questions will be relevant in every case, but it should help you assess whether it is good enough for your lenders and investors.