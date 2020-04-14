Successfully reported this slideshow.
Covid 19 forecast checklist and notes

Can your forecasts survive Covid-19?

Against the backdrop of Covid-19 the need for reliable and timely cash flow forecasting is business critical.

If you don’t already have a robust cash flow forecasting model, you will need one. If you do have a model, you may want to check that it is fit for purpose, capable of reflecting the evolving operating and funding environment, and able to support the decisions this will drive.

Most businesses will need to update plans and forecasts, and then communicate and engage with lenders and other third parties. Get this wrong and confidence will disappear quicker than a supermarket’s stock of toilet paper.

So what does a fit for purpose model look like against the backdrop of Covid-19 and what questions should I be asking of myself and my business’s models?

At its most basic, you need to ask yourself: does my forecast model reflect my business today and the decisions I am going to be faced with and is it good enough for lenders and investors?

Expanding on this, we have prepared a simple checklist with some of the questions you should be asking of your forecasting / decisions making tools and finance team. It’s not exhaustive and not all of the questions will be relevant in every case, but it should help you assess whether it is good enough for your lenders and investors.

  1. 1. Q 1. Support weekly cash flow forecasting for the next quarter? * You are likely to have to produce weekly cash flow outputs for the next 13 weeks, existing models may not provide that granularity. Q 2. Incorporate inputs at the required level of detail? * Short term cash flow forecasts are likely to need inputs broken down in more detail by both value and timing assumptions, to deal with in-month timing of items such as payroll, rent and VAT, as well as management of discretionary items and reflecting cash collection. Q 3. Be readily updated to rollover the start date for the forecast period or update for actual financial performance over time to provide timely information? Your forecast should be based on the latest financial position, this facilitates accurate and timely monitoring of financial health by management and lenders. It is likely you will be asked to update forecasts monthly or weekly for new and emerging information as the context dictates, the ability to do this easily and reliably will save management time and build confidence. Q 4. Give ready line of sight to underlying accounting records to help bridge to historic figures? You should be able to clearly and cleanly reconcile or bridge between the forecasts and actual reported historic performance. This will enhance confidence stakeholder in the figures. A model that incorporates management information directly, should include transparent mapping to provide a clear audit trail for historic and opening figures. Data should be called up in separate input areas to facilitate this. Q 5. Be updated straightforwardly and quickly with separate and transparent inputs and assumptions? You will not want to waste excessive time updating your forecasts. Good spreadsheet practice recommends that the inputs are broadly co-located and not spread throughout the forecast model. If the model is well constructed with inputs clearly identified and co-located, this should allow quick, accurate turnaround of updates. If inputs are opaque, spread about the model or hard coded into formulae, the update process is likely to be time-consuming and fraught with risk of error. Q 6. Provide a clear, understandable presentation of relevant and business critical financial results? Your stakeholders will value clarity and focus. In particular, lenders are expected to face a wall of work with existing clients, as well as having countless new applications to process, making sure the key financial outputs are clear, legible, complete, and located in one identifiable place in the model should mean you are more likely to get attention. Q 7. Address lenders’ needs for information, covenant and KPI reporting? If you have existing covenants or a term sheet setting out such requirements, ensure that your model includes them. This may require you to think about outputs (where and how you present them), calculations (ensuring they reflect the term sheet or loan agreement), and inputs (have you captured all of the information at source that you need to – which might include operational KPIs that you wouldn’t ordinarily model). Q 8. Be easily extended to cope with additional debt facilities or to add new workings for government grant or loan guarantee support (such as CBILS)? You may need to expand or amend workings to cater for new debt instruments and stakeholders; this may depend on whether a model has existing debt workings and/or redundant functionality for as yet unused or uncontemplated lines of credit. If you need to extend an existing model, a modular, well-plumbed model will help. To inform your thinking and modelling, further information on the government loan support mechanisms and how they operate can be found here. Checklist – can your model(s)…
  2. 2. Checklist – can your model(s)… (cont.) Q 9. Provide flexibility to easily adjust existing workings where the calculation basis has changed as a result of the measures being introduced (e.g. furlough)? You may need to change your model to reflect various payroll and taxation changes announced by government, for example time to pay, furlough and delayed VAT repayments. This might be as simple as a tweak to an input or may require revisiting formula logic. Guidance on the measures so far announced can be found here. Q 10. Adapt to cope with extreme and or volatile assumptions and allow accurate modelling of working capital? No financial model can cater for every conceivable permutation of events and associated logic and assumptions, much less the inconceivable. You may find that existing model logic and relationships will not behave as expected under extreme changes to inputs. For example, some modelling implementations of days-based working capital calculations are fine where sales growth is steady but can result in volatile cashflows when sales are very changeable. Q 11. Provide flexibility to conduct rapid and accurate sensitivity/scenario analysis? It is likely that you will be required to refresh and update forecasts more frequently, to take account of changing circumstances and uncertainty. The ability of your forecast to support rapid ‘what if’ and breach testing will be critically important. Use scenario management techniques to track and store the testing done and support the thought process behind key business decisions. More guidance on scenario planning and stress testing under the shadow of Coronavirus can be found here. Q 12. Allow for the unwind of opening balance sheet and incorporate manual adjustments without impacting the integrity of the model? The near-term payment and collection of cash will be lumpier and less predictable, with an associated need to adjust it manually and show the cash effects of the opening balance sheet working through. This can be managed well in a properly constructed model; avoid manually overriding or overwriting formulae, as this generally leads to problems. Q 13. Be amended and updated in a risk managed manner without undermining its logical integrity and structure? The current context is likely to increase the use of and reliance on financial forecasting models. This work will be conducted at pace and in the face of a fast-changing environment. It is fundamental that businesses have a forecast process and model they are confident in and that will remain robust as it is stretched and pulled about. This question is driving at whether the model has been built to professional best practice standards and is fundamental to underpinning many of the other items above. 2 * Note that if the answer to the first two questions is “no”, then it is likely that you will need to develop additional short-term cash flow forecasting analysis.
