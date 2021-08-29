Successfully reported this slideshow.
CICLO DEL CARBONO
Es la forma en que el carbono circula a través de la atmósfera, los océanos y de la superficie e interior de la Tierra a t...
Es uno de los principales contribuyentes de macromoléculas. El carbono es biógeno, las plantas lo ingieren y con él fabric...
SU CICLO PRESENTA: Mecanismos homeostáticos: Se originaron para mantener una variable regulada en el medio interno dentro ...
El ciclo del carbono se desplaza entre 4 reservorios ATMÓSFERA: se encuentra en forma de dióxido de carbono (CO2), gas. BI...
Importancia Respiración y la fotosíntesis, entre los procesos más importantes. El planeta cuenta con grandes reservas de c...
SU FASE BIOLÓGICA El carbono se encuentra de manera natural en la atmósfera, en forma de CO2 o CH4, como producto de la de...
FASE ORGÁNICA 1 se produce la absorción de CO2, que, a través de la fotosíntesis, entrará a formar parte de la planta en f...
EN LA TIERRA: El carbono se almacena en forma de carbono orgánico como resultado de la descomposición de los organismos o ...
IMPORTANCIA El carbono es un elemento esencial en los cuerpos de los seres vivos. También es económicamente importante par...
Ciclo del carbono

Aug. 29, 2021
28 views

El ciclo del Carbono es la forma en que el carbono circula a través de la atmósfera.

Ciclo del carbono

  1. 1. CICLO DEL CARBONO
  2. 2. Es la forma en que el carbono circula a través de la atmósfera, los océanos y de la superficie e interior de la Tierra a través de procesos químicos, físicos, geológicos y biológicos llamado ciclo biogeoquímico.
  3. 3. Es uno de los principales contribuyentes de macromoléculas. El carbono es biógeno, las plantas lo ingieren y con él fabrican alimento.
  4. 4. SU CICLO PRESENTA: Mecanismos homeostáticos: Se originaron para mantener una variable regulada en el medio interno dentro de un rango de valores compatibles con la vida. Estos aseguran la concentración de CO2 al 0,03% en volumen El equilibrio que se establece entre: El carbonato y el bicarbonato (equilibrio carbónico)
  5. 5. El ciclo del carbono se desplaza entre 4 reservorios ATMÓSFERA: se encuentra en forma de dióxido de carbono (CO2), gas. BIÓSFERA TERRESTRE: se encuentra en la materia orgánica no viva, y en el suelo. OCÉANOS: el carbono orgánico se encuentra en disuelto. SEDIMENTOS: se encuentra en los fósiles.
  6. 6. Importancia Respiración y la fotosíntesis, entre los procesos más importantes. El planeta cuenta con grandes reservas de carbono en forma de roca caliza y de lo que conocemos como combustibles fósiles. LA FASE DEL CARBONO Fase geológica Tarda varios millones de años en completarse.
  7. 7. SU FASE BIOLÓGICA El carbono se encuentra de manera natural en la atmósfera, en forma de CO2 o CH4, como producto de la descomposición de la materia orgánica, la respiración de los organismos vivos.
  8. 8. FASE ORGÁNICA 1 se produce la absorción de CO2, que, a través de la fotosíntesis, entrará a formar parte de la planta en forma de carbono orgánico 2, incorporación del carbono al suelo desde la vegetación , se producen emisiones, es decir, pérdidas de carbono acumulado en el suelo por mineralización, actividad de los microorganismos descomponedores del suelo. 3. y también emisiones por la propia respiración de la vegetación 4. a mayor fuente de emisiones de las formaciones vegetales se produce por retirada de carbono por eliminación de la vegetación
  9. 9. EN LA TIERRA: El carbono se almacena en forma de carbono orgánico como resultado de la descomposición de los organismos o como carbono inorgánico producto de la meteorizaciom de las rocas y minerales. EN LA ATMOSFERA: El Carbono es liberado en forma de CO2 y mediante una erupción volcánica
  10. 10. IMPORTANCIA El carbono es un elemento esencial en los cuerpos de los seres vivos. También es económicamente importante para los humanos modernos, en la forma de combustibles fósiles. Alrededor del 18% de la masa de tu cuerpo compuesto por átomos de carbono Es fundamental para la regulación del clima y para el sostenimiento de la vida en el planeta al ser reciclado y reusado por la biosfera.

El ciclo del Carbono es la forma en que el carbono circula a través de la atmósfera.

