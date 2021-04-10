Read (Kindle) Book`s Deal with the Devil (Mercenary Librarians, #1)

EBOOK DOWNLOAD,#BOOKS TO READ 2021,#READING ON A KINDLE,#CHILDREN'S BOOKS ON VIDEO,#JENNIFER OMNER,#MUST READ BOOKS,#THE BEST BOOKS,#BOOKS

Orphan Black meets the post-apocalyptic Avengers in the vein of Ilona Andrews? Hidden Legacy series by USA Today and New York Times bestselling author duo Kit Rocha

The United States went belly up 45 years ago when our power grid was wiped out. Too few live in well-protected isolation while the rest of us scrape by on the margins. The only thing that matters is survival. By any means. At any cost.Nina is an information broker with a mission: to bring hope to the darkest corners of Atlanta. She and her team of mercenary librarians use their knowledge to help those in need. But altruism doesn?t pay the bills?raiding vaults and collecting sensitive data is where the real money is.Knox is a bitter, battle-weary supersoldier who leads the Silver Devils, an elite strike squad that chose to go AWOL rather than slaughter innocents. Before the Devils leave town for good, they need a biochem hacker to stabilize the experimental implants that grant their superhuman abilities.The problem?

