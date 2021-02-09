Successfully reported this slideshow.
2. Crear un package 3. Crear una clase 4. Importamos de la librería a Scanner
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR Facultad de Filosofía, Letras y Ciencias de la Educación Pérez Quishpe Alison Lizbeth Pedagogía de las Ciencias Experimentales Informática Semestre Segundo C Programación Estructurada Msc. Victor Zapata 4/01/2021 INFORME DE EXPOSICIÓN TEMA: Lugares y gastos OBJETIVO: Ejecutar un programa en JAVA utilizando los conocimientos impartidos en clase RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE Mejora en la utilización de eclipse Análisis de variables Ejecución del programa ACTIVIDADES: · Ejecución del programa de unidades unidimensionales en JAVA DESARROLLO DE CONTENIDOS 1. Abrir el programa JAVA abrir una new project
  2. 2. 2. Crear un package 3. Crear una clase 4. Importamos de la librería a Scanner
  3. 3. 5. Declaramos lo arreglos de tipo String con el nombreLUGARES y su posición va a ser [3] 6. Declaramos lo arreglos de tipo Doublepara los COSTOS en la misma posición [3]. 7. Igualmente, la variable suma que inicializamos en 0 para que vaya sumando el costo de los viajes que vamos a ingresar. 8. Luego utilizamos un CICLO FOR para capturar el lugar que visitamos, almacenando en el arreglo que es LUGARES en la posición [i] 9. Posteriormente vamos a pedirle cuanto gasto en el lugar que visitó y lo capturamos en el arreglo COSTO igualmente en la posición [i], dentro del ciclo vamos a ir sumando en una variable acumulador los costos que vaya ingresando el usuario. 10. Vamos con el segundo CICLO FOR para imprimir los lugares que se visitaron
  4. 4. 11. Para imprimir los lugares y los costos vamos a llamar al arreglo LUGARES y al arreglo COSTOS 12. Finalmente, para imprimir la suma se van a sumar todos los costos y posteriormente vamos a tener nuestro resultado 13. Utilizar el botón para mandar a correr el programa f.) Alison Pérez_ f.) MSc. Víctor Zapata ESTUDIANTE DOCENTE

