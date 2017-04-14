Etra led phi-8550 for philips modular passive star led heat sink φ85mm

* Diameter 85mm - standard height 50mm Other heights on request. * Extruded from highly conductive aluminum. thermal perfo...
EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-8550 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ85mm - - 1 2 3 THREAD HOLE DISTANCE 35.0mm/ 2-@18...
EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-8550 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ85mm Model No. Size Material Finish Weight(gr) Th...
MingfaTech Manufacturing Limited, a LED thermal solution leading provider, headquartered in Dongguan City of China, who is a certified LED heatsink supplier of many branded LED modules, such as Xicato, Bridgelux, Lumileds, Luminus, Seoul Semiconductor, LG Innotek, and so on. MingfaTech’s design and supply on high quality LED coolers, including star heat sinks and pin fin heat sinks, especially the breaking-through LED cooler series of EtraLED, SimpoLED, GooLED, BuLED, HibayLED have been helping the LED lighting manufacturers improve their designs with the heat dissipation in better efficiency and more aesthetic appearances, substantially winning business opportunities in high-end LED markets for them. Nowadays, Mingfa Tech has more and more distribution relationships around the world to promote its products and won a lot of good reputations in LED industry. Please download MingfaTech's presentation to learn full details of the company profile.

  1. 1. * Diameter 85mm - standard height 50mm Other heights on request. * Extruded from highly conductive aluminum. thermal performance matching the lumen packages. * Modular design with mounting holes foreseen for direct mounting of Philips SLM engines. * In this way mechanical after work and related costs can be avoided, and lighting designers can standardize their designs on a limited number of LED coolers. NO`1: Blue indicator marks: Direct mounting with machine screws M3x8mm; NO`2: With Zhaga Book 3 LED holder for red indicator marks. Direct mounting with machine screws M3x8mm; Philips Fortimo SLM LED modular Gen4: Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 927 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 930 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 830 L15 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 840 L15 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 927 L15 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 930 L15 G4; Philips Fortimo SLM LED modular Gen3: Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 930 L19 G3; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 830 L19 G3; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 840 L19 G3; Philips Fortimo SLM LED modular Gen2: Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 827 L19 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 835 L19 G2; * For spotlight and downlight designs from 1400 to 4000 lumen. * Below you find an overview of philips engines COB's and LED modules which standard fit on the EtraLED coolers. Zhaga LED engine and radiator assembly is a unified future international standardization Zhaga Book3 Spot Light LED engines Philips LED engines for which Zhaga book3 LED Modules holders are available. * Thermal resistance range Rth 1.5°C/W. Features VS Benefits EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-8550 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ85mm * The EtraLED-PHI-8550 Philips Modular Passive LED Coolers are specifically designed for luminaires using the Philips LED engines. * Mechanical compatibility with direct mounting of the LED engines to the LED cooler and Tel:+86-769-33252828 +86-769-33251919 E-fax:+86-(020)28819702 ext:22122 Email:sales@mingfatech.com Http://www.heatsinkled.com Http://www.mingfatech.com 1
  2. 2. EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-8550 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ85mm - - 1 2 3 THREAD HOLE DISTANCE 35.0mm/ 2-@180° 42.0mm/ 3-@120° MOUNTING OPTION 1 2 Fortimo SLM THREAD DEPTH THREAD 3 Module type Holder NO. 1 C-Clear Notes: M3 8mm Mounting Options and Drawings & Dimensions Height (mm) / M3 8mm / 2Example:EtraLED-PHI-85 B-Black Example:EtraLED-PHI-8550-B-3 Anodising Color Mounting Options - see graphics for Ex.order code - 12 means option 1 and 2 combined Z-Custom details Combinations available - Mentioned models are an extraction of full product range. - For specific mechanical adaptations please contact MingfaTech. - MingfaTech reserves the right to change products or specifications without prior notice. Tel:+86-769-33252828 +86-769-33251919 E-fax:+86-(020)28819702 ext:22122 Email:sales@mingfatech.com Http://www.heatsinkled.com Http://www.mingfatech.com 2
  3. 3. EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-8550 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ85mm Model No. Size Material Finish Weight(gr) Thermal Wattage HeatsinkΘs-a² Heat Sink T Rise Above Ambient The thermal data table EtraLED-PHI-8550 EtraLED-8550 1.5 94366 34.0W 286.0 Black Anodized AL6063-T5 Φ85xH50mm Heat sink to ambient thermal resistance Rhs-amb (°C/W) Heat sink to ambient temperature rise Ths-amb (°C) EtaLED-PHI-8550 EtaLED-PHI-8550 10 1.9 19 Pd = Pe x (1-ηL) DissipatedPowerPd(W) 15 1.7 26 20 1.6 32 25 1.6 40 30 1.5 45 35 1.5 51 Heat sink to ambient temperature rise Ths-amb(°C) ta=25°C Heatsinkriseaboveambient(°C) 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 Dissipated Power Pd(W) 12 24 36 48 500 Tel:+86-769-33252828 +86-769-33251919 E-fax:+86-(020)28819702 ext:22122 Email:sales@mingfatech.com Http://www.heatsinkled.com Http://www.mingfatech.com 3

