Etra led phi-8520 philips modular passive star led heat sink φ85mm

* The EtraLED-PHI-8520 Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sinks are specifically designed for Philips LED engines for w...
MingfaTech Manufacturing Limited, a LED thermal solution leading provider, headquartered in Dongguan City of China, who is a certified LED heatsink supplier of many branded LED modules, such as Xicato, Bridgelux, Lumileds, Luminus, Seoul Semiconductor, LG Innotek, and so on. MingfaTech’s design and supply on high quality LED coolers, including star heat sinks and pin fin heat sinks, especially the breaking-through LED cooler series of EtraLED, SimpoLED, GooLED, BuLED, HibayLED have been helping the LED lighting manufacturers improve their designs with the heat dissipation in better efficiency and more aesthetic appearances, substantially winning business opportunities in high-end LED markets for them. Nowadays, Mingfa Tech has more and more distribution relationships around the world to promote its products and won a lot of good reputations in LED industry. Please download MingfaTech's presentation to learn full details of the company profile.

  1. 1. * The EtraLED-PHI-8520 Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sinks are specifically designed for Philips LED engines for which Zhaga LED Modules holders are available. luminaires using the Philips LED engines. * Mechanical compatibility with direct mounting of the LED engines to the LED cooler and * Diameter 85mm - standard height 20mm Other heights on request. Philips Fortimo SLM LED modular Gen4: Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 827 L9 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 830 L9 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 840 L9 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 827 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 830 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 840 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 830 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 840 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 927 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 930 L13 G4; Philips Fortimo SLM LED modular Gen3: Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 830 L19 G3; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 840 L19 G3; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 930 L19 G3; Philips Fortimo SLM LED modular Gen2: Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 827 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 830 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 835 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 840 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 927 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 930 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 827 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 830 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 835 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 840 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 927 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 930 L13 G2; NO`1:Zhaga Book3 Red indicator marks: Direct mounting with machine screws M3x8mm; NO`2: Blue indicator marks. Direct mounting with machine screws M3x8mm; * Modular design with mounting holes foreseen for direct mounting of Philips SLM engines. * For spotlight and downlight designs from 700 to 2800 lumen. Zhaga LED engine and radiator assembly is a unified future international standardization * Below you find an overview of Philips COB's and LED modules which standard fit on the EtraLED Star LED Heat Sinks. For the Fortimo SLM LED engines. Features VS Benefits * In this way mechanical after work and related costs can be avoided, and lighting designers can standardize their designs on a limited number of Star LED Heat Sinks. thermal performance matching the lumen packages. * Extruded from highly conductive aluminum. * Thermal resistance range Rth 2.0°C/W. EtraLED-PHI-8520 - Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ85mm EtraLED Tel:+86-769-33252828 +86-769-33251919 E-fax:+86-(020)28819702 ext:22122 Email:sales@mingfatech.com Http://www.heatsinkled.com Http://www.mingfatech.com 1
  2. 2. EtraLED-PHI-8520 - Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ85mm EtraLED - - 1 2 3 M3 Mounting Options - see graphics for details Combinations available means option 1 and 2 combined - MingfaTech reserves the right to change products or specifications without prior notice. 8mm Ex.order code - 12 Mounting Options and Drawings & Dimensions Example:EtraLED-PHI-8520-B-3 THREAD HOLE DISTANCE B-Black THREAD THREAD DEPTH 8mm 1 2 Height (mm) 3 MOUNTIN G OPTION Holder NO. M3 Example:EtraLED-PHI-85 Anodising Color Z-Custom 1 Fortimo SLM / 2 / Module type C-Clear - For specific mechanical adaptations please contact MingfaTech. - Mentioned models are an extraction of full product range. Notes: 35.0mm/ 2-@180° 42.0mm/ @3-120° Tel:+86-769-33252828 +86-769-33251919 E-fax:+86-(020)28819702 ext:22122 Email:sales@mingfatech.com Http://www.heatsinkled.com Http://www.mingfatech.com 2
  3. 3. EtraLED-PHI-8520 - Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ85mm EtraLED Model No. Size Material Finish Weight(gr) Thermal Wattage HeatsinkΘs-a² Heat Sink T Rise Above Ambient 6 ta=25°CHeat sink to ambient temperature rise Ths-amb(°C) EtraLED-8520 EtraLED-PHI-8520 Φ85xH20mm AL6063-T5 Pd = Pe x (1-ηL) DissipatedPowerPd(W) Heat sink to ambient thermal resistance Rhs-amb (°C/W) EtraLED-PHI-8520 2.7 1.8 2.1 2.0 1.9 Black Anodized The thermal data table 30 115.0 25.0W 16 50 57 10 Heat sink to ambient temperature rise Ths-amb (°C) 22 40 18 60 18 24 48 20 30 37 0 6 12 Heatsinkriseaboveambient(°C) 70 EtraLED-PHI-8520 12 Dissipated Power Pd(W) 24 30 40076 2.0 Tel:+86-769-33252828 +86-769-33251919 E-fax:+86-(020)28819702 ext:22122 Email:sales@mingfatech.com Http://www.heatsinkled.com Http://www.mingfatech.com 3

