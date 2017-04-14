Etra led phi-7080 for philips modular passive star led heat sink φ70mm

EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-7080 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ70mm * In this way mechanical after work and rela...
EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-7080 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ70mm - - 1 2 3 Example:EtraLED-PHI-70 means optio...
EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-7080 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ70mm Model No. Size Material Finish Weight(gr) Th...
MingfaTech Manufacturing Limited, a LED thermal solution leading provider, headquartered in Dongguan City of China, who is a certified LED heatsink supplier of many branded LED modules, such as Xicato, Bridgelux, Lumileds, Luminus, Seoul Semiconductor, LG Innotek, and so on. MingfaTech’s design and supply on high quality LED coolers, including star heat sinks and pin fin heat sinks, especially the breaking-through LED cooler series of EtraLED, SimpoLED, GooLED, BuLED, HibayLED have been helping the LED lighting manufacturers improve their designs with the heat dissipation in better efficiency and more aesthetic appearances, substantially winning business opportunities in high-end LED markets for them. Nowadays, Mingfa Tech has more and more distribution relationships around the world to promote its products and won a lot of good reputations in LED industry. Please download MingfaTech's presentation to learn full details of the company profile.

  1. 1. EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-7080 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ70mm * In this way mechanical after work and related costs can be avoided, and lighting designers can standardize their designs on a limited number of LED coolers. * Extruded from highly conductive aluminum. * The EtraLED-PHI-7080 Philips Modular Passive LED Coolers are specifically designed for luminaires using the Philips LED engines. * Mechanical compatibility with direct mounting of the LED engines to the LED cooler and thermal performance matching the lumen packages. * Modular design with mounting holes foreseen for direct mounting of Philips SLM engines. Philips Fortimo SLM LED modular Gen4: Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 827 L9 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 830 L9 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 840 L9 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 827 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 830 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 840 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 830 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 840 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 927 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 930 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 830 L15 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 840 L15 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 927 L15 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 930 L15 G4; Philips Fortimo SLM LED modular Gen3: Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 830 L19 G3; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 840 L19 G3; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM 930 L19 G3; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 830 L19 G3; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 840 L19 G3; Fortimo LED SLM 3000LM 930 L19 G3; Philips Fortimo SLM LED modular Gen2: Fortimo LED SLM 800LM XXX L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM XXX L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 2000LM XXX L19 G2; Features VS Benefits * For spotlight and downlight designs from 800 to 3300 lumen. * Below you find an overview of philips engines COB's and LED modules which standard fit on the EtraLED coolers. Zhaga LED engine and radiator assembly is a unified future international standardization Philips LED engines for which Zhaga book3 LED Modules holders are available. * Thermal resistance range Rth 1.8°C/W. * Diameter 70mm - standard height 80mm Other heights on request. NO`1: Blue indicator marks: Direct mounting with machine screws M3x8mm; NO`2: With Zhaga Book 3 LED holder for red indicator marks. Direct mounting with machine screws M3x8mm; Tel:+86-769-33252828 +86-769-33251919 E-fax:+86-(020)28819702 ext:22122 Email:sales@mingfatech.com Http://www.heatsinkled.com Http://www.mingfatech.com 1
  2. 2. EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-7080 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ70mm - - 1 2 3 Example:EtraLED-PHI-70 means option 1 and 2 combined 42.0mm/ 3-@120° Mounting Options and Drawings & Dimensions Height (mm) 8mm 35.0mm/ 2-@180° Module type C-Clear 1 8mm 3 details Combinations available Example:EtraLED-PHI-7050-B-3 Anodising Color Mounting Options - see graphics for / M3 - MingfaTech reserves the right to change products or specifications without prior notice. Ex.order code - 12 Holder NO. / THREAD HOLE DISTANCE THREAD DEPTH THREAD - For specific mechanical adaptations please contact MingfaTech. - Mentioned models are an extraction of full product range. Notes: Z-Custom 2 B-Black Fortimo SLM M3 MOUNTING OPTION 1 2 Tel:+86-769-33252828 +86-769-33251919 E-fax:+86-(020)28819702 ext:22122 Email:sales@mingfatech.com Http://www.heatsinkled.com Http://www.mingfatech.com 2
  3. 3. EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-7080 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ70mm Model No. Size Material Finish Weight(gr) Thermal Wattage HeatsinkΘs-a² Heat Sink T Rise Above Ambient 30 DissipatedPowerPd(W) Pd = Pe x (1-ηL) Dissipated Power Pd(W) 28.1W 124837 1.8 Heatsinkriseaboveambient(°C) 6 12 70 60 50 18 240 20 10 ta=25°C 40 30 Heat sink to ambient temperature rise Ths-amb(°C) 24.0 308.0 The thermal data table EtraLED-PHI-7080 5 2.80 13.0 10 EtraLED-7080 EtraLED-PHI-7080 Φ70xH80mm AL6063-T5 Black Anodized 53.0 Heat sink to ambient thermal resistance Rhs-amb (°C/W) Heat sink to ambient temperature rise Ths-amb (°C) 15 2.15 32.0 20 1.92 39.0 EtraLED-PHI-7080 2.35 30 1.80 Tel:+86-769-33252828 +86-769-33251919 E-fax:+86-(020)28819702 ext:22122 Email:sales@mingfatech.com Http://www.heatsinkled.com Http://www.mingfatech.com 3

