Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 840 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 927 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 930 L13 G2;
EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-4880 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ48mm - - 1 2 3 THREAD HOLE DISTANCE 35.0mm/ 2-@18...
EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-4880 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ48mm Model No. Size Material Finish Weight(gr) Th...
EtraLED-PHI-4880 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ48mm

MingfaTech Manufacturing Limited, a LED thermal solution leading provider, headquartered in Dongguan City of China, who is a certified LED heatsink supplier of many branded LED modules, such as Xicato, Bridgelux, Lumileds, Luminus, Seoul Semiconductor, LG Innotek, and so on. MingfaTech’s design and supply on high quality LED coolers, including star heat sinks and pin fin heat sinks, especially the breaking-through LED cooler series of EtraLED, SimpoLED, GooLED, BuLED, HibayLED have been helping the LED lighting manufacturers improve their designs with the heat dissipation in better efficiency and more aesthetic appearances, substantially winning business opportunities in high-end LED markets for them. Nowadays, Mingfa Tech has more and more distribution relationships around the world to promote its products and won a lot of good reputations in LED industry. Please download MingfaTech's presentation to learn full details of the company profile.

Etra led phi-4880 for philips modular passive star led heat sink φ48mm

  1. 1. Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 840 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 927 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 930 L13 G2; * Below you find an overview of Philips COB's and LED modules which standard fit on the EtraLED coolers. Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 827 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 830 L13 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 840 L13 G4; NO`1: Blue indicator marks: Direct mounting with machine screws M3x8mm; NO`2: With Zhaga Book 3 LED holder for red indicator marks. Direct mounting with machine screws M3x8mm; * Modular design with mounting holes foreseen for direct mounting of Philips SLM engines. Philips Spot Light LED engines for which Zhaga book3 LED Modules holders are available. Philips Fortimo SLM LED modular Gen2: Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 827 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 830 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 800LM 835 L13 G2; EtraLED Features VS Benefits * The EtraLED-PHI-4880 Philips Modular Passive LED Coolers are specifically designed for * In this way mechanical after work and related costs can be avoided, and lighting designers can standardize their designs on a limited number of LED coolers. Zhaga LED engine and radiator assembly is a unified future international standardization * For spotlight and downlight designs from 600 to 1700 lumen. luminaires using the Philips LED engines. * Mechanical compatibility with direct mounting of the LED engines to the LED cooler and thermal performance matching the lumen packages. * Diameter 48mm - standard height 80mm Other heights on request. EtraLED-PHI-4880 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ48mm Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 827 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 830 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 835 L13 G2; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 840 L13 G2; Philips Fortimo SLM LED modular Gen4: Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 827 L9 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 830 L9 G4; Fortimo LED SLM 1100LM 840 L9 G4; * Extruded from highly conductive aluminum. * Thermal resistance range Rth 3.6°C/W. Tel:+86-769-33252828 +86-769-33251919 E-fax:+86-(020)28819702 ext:22122 Email:sales@mingfatech.com Http://www.heatsinkled.com Http://www.mingfatech.com 1
  2. 2. EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-4880 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ48mm - - 1 2 3 THREAD HOLE DISTANCE 35.0mm/ 2-@180° 42.0mm/ 3-@120° / M3 Anodising Color means option 1 and 2 combined Ex.order code - 12 details Combinations available - MingfaTech reserves the right to change products or specifications without prior notice. Notes: 2 - For specific mechanical adaptations please contact MingfaTech. - Mentioned models are an extraction of full product range.Mounting Options - see graphics for 3 / M3 8mm Fortimo SLM 1 1 2 Height (mm) Mounting Options and Drawings & Dimensions B-Black MOUNTING OPTION Module type Holder NO. THREAD C-Clear THREAD DEPTH Z-Custom 8mm Example:EtraLED-PHI-48 Example:EtraLED-PHI-4880-B-3 Tel:+86-769-33252828 +86-769-33251919 E-fax:+86-(020)28819702 ext:22122 Email:sales@mingfatech.com Http://www.heatsinkled.com Http://www.mingfatech.com 2
  3. 3. EtraLED EtraLED-PHI-4880 for Philips Modular Passive Star LED Heat Sink Φ48mm Model No. Size Material Finish Weight(gr) Thermal Wattage HeatsinkΘs-a² Heat Sink T Rise Above Ambient Dissipated Power Pd(W) 66.0 Heat sink to ambient temperature rise Ths-amb(°C) ta=25°C Heatsinkriseaboveambient(°C) 0 EtraLED-4880 EtraLED-PHI-4880 Φ48xH80mm AL6063-T5 Black Anodized 3.6 Pd = Pe x (1-ηL) Heat sink to ambient thermal resistance Rhs-amb (°C/W) EtraLED-PHI-4850 213.0 14.0W 58826 The thermal data table 3.1 4.5 4.2 7.0 3.7 DissipatedPowerPd(W) 24.0 2.8 12.0 3.6 35.0 30 20 10 2.5 4.4 17.5 60 50 40 Heat sink to ambient temperature rise Ths-amb (°C) EtraLED-PHI-4850 11.0 19.0 26.0 5 10 15 20 3.7 53.0 9.5 43.0 70 25 Tel:+86-769-33252828 +86-769-33251919 E-fax:+86-(020)28819702 ext:22122 Email:sales@mingfatech.com Http://www.heatsinkled.com Http://www.mingfatech.com 3

