ALISHBA ISHAQ BS MASS COMMUICATION EC&C MADAM NAYAB
What is a Dietry Supplements? • Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) of 1994 Definition: • A dietary supple...
Types of Dietary Supplements • Dietary supplements include: Variety of For • Vitamins Tablets • Minerals Capsules • Herbal...
Regulation Of Dietary Supplements • Until 1994, dietary supplements were under the regulatory. • Authority of the FDA (Fed...
• More than 50% of americans use dietary supplements on a regular basis • Regulated as foods , not drugs
Facts About Supplements • More than 1000 new supplements are developed each year. • Large and small companies produce supp...
Why Dietary Supplements Are Used? • Dietary supplements can be used to improve physical performance • During exercise • Bu...
Benifits Of Dietary Supplements • Some dietary supplements can improve overall health and help manage some health conditio...
Why Dietary Supplements Are Bad? • You are most likely to have side effects from dietary supplements if you take them at h...
How To Use? • Always take your supplement according to the directions on the label. • For best absorption, some dietary su...
Dietary Supplements why people used these supplements.

  2. 2. What is a Dietry Supplements? • Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) of 1994 Definition: • A dietary supplement is a manufactured product intended to supplement the diet when taken by mouth as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid. A supplement can provide nutrients either extracted from food sources or synthetic, individually or in combination, in order to increase the quantity of their consumption.
  3. 3. Types of Dietary Supplements • Dietary supplements include: Variety of For • Vitamins Tablets • Minerals Capsules • Herbals & botanicals Powders • Amino acids Drinks • Enzymes • Many other products
  4. 4. Regulation Of Dietary Supplements • Until 1994, dietary supplements were under the regulatory. • Authority of the FDA (Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of 1958—FD&C Act) • In 1994, the Dietary Supplements Health and Education Act(DSHEA) removed FDA’s authority by excluding dietary supplements from the FD&C Act.
  5. 5. • More than 50% of americans use dietary supplements on a regular basis • Regulated as foods , not drugs
  6. 6. Facts About Supplements • More than 1000 new supplements are developed each year. • Large and small companies produce supplements. • Supplements have been touted to treat almost every condition known to man. • People take supplements for a variety of reasons. • Supplements can interact with medications.
  7. 7. Why Dietary Supplements Are Used? • Dietary supplements can be used to improve physical performance • During exercise • Build muscle • Change body composition and delay fatigue • If used unwisely, however, they can adversely affect overall health.
  8. 8. Benifits Of Dietary Supplements • Some dietary supplements can improve overall health and help manage some health conditions. • For example: • Calcium and vitamin D • Help keep bones strong • Reduce bone loss.
  9. 9. Why Dietary Supplements Are Bad? • You are most likely to have side effects from dietary supplements if you take them at high doses or instead of prescribed medicines, or if you take many different supplements. Some supplements can increase the risk of bleeding or, if taken before surgery, can change your response to anesthesia.
  10. 10. How To Use? • Always take your supplement according to the directions on the label. • For best absorption, some dietary supplements should be taken with food. • You may need to take others on an empty stomach. • Buy only single-name supplement.

