Sexual Dysfunction, Infertility, Contraception, Gynaecomastia and Climacteric Changes Ms Alisha Talwar
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexual Dysfunction  Sexual dysfunction refers to a problem occurring during any phase of the sexual response cycle that p...
Disorders of Male sexual function  Erectile Dysfunction (Impotence)  Disorder of Ejaculation
Erectile dysfunction/Impotence  Inability to achieve and maintain erection necessary to accomplish coitus.  Two main mec...
Etiology  Inflammation  Prostatitis  Seminal vesiculitis  Peripheral neuritis  Diabetic neuropathy  Bilateral testic...
Assessment & Diagnostic findings  Comprehensive History- Health, sexual and psychosocial history  Colour Doppler for art...
Management  Eliminate the fear  Reorienting the involuntary behavioural pattern  Reassurance  Penile prosthesis
Infertility
Infertility  Conception depends on the fertility potential of the male & female partner.  Infertility is the inability o...
Common causes of Male Infertility  Defective spermatogenesis:  Undescended testis  Orchitis  Genetic (47xxy)  Testicu...
Contd…  Obstruction of efferent duct-  Congenital-Absence of vas deferens  Young’s syndrome  Acquired-Infective (tuber...
Contd…..  Failure to deposit sperms high in vagina.  Impotency  Ejaculatory failure  Retrograde ejaculation  Hypospad...
Contd….  Defect in sperm & seminal fluid.  Immotile sperm  Oligostheno teratozoospermia  Low fructose content  Sperm ...
Assessment findings  History  Age  Duration of marriage  Medical history with STDs  Orchitis after puberty  Any surg...
Contd…  Occupational history-exposure to excessive heat or radiation.  Sexual history, heavy smoking & alcohol  Physica...
Investigations  Routine blood and urine examination  Seminal fluid analysis (Coitus to be avoided 2-3 days prior test) ...
Others  Serum FSH, LH, Testosterone, prolactin & TSH  Testicular biopsy  Fructose content in seminal fluid  Transrecta...
Contraception
Contraception  The deliberate prevention of conception or impregnation by any techniques, drugs or devices.
Need of Male contraception  More recognition for the need of shared contraceptive responsibility  Reduce the burden trad...
Contraceptive Methods Spacing Method Natural Barrier Hormonal Terminal Method Sterlization Coitus Interrupts Condom Male p...
RISUG  Reversible inhibition of sperm under guidance (RISUG), formerly referred to as the synthetic polymer styrene malei...
Gynecomastia
Gynecomastia  Gynecomastia is an enlargement or swelling of breast tissue in males. It is most commonly caused by male es...
Etiology  Gynecomastia is most commonly caused by an imbalance between the hormones estrogen and testosterone.  Males pr...
Contd….  Gynecomastia occurs naturally at different times in a male’s life. These phases are:  After birth- Newborn boys...
Contd….  At puberty -Hormone levels are changing during puberty (usually 12 to 14 years of age).  Breast enlargement usu...
 There are many other conditions that can cause gynecomastia. These include:  Obesity  Lack of proper nutrition  Tumor...
 Certain drugs can also cause gynecomastia, including:  Anabolic steroids for improved athletic performance  Estrogens ...
Assessment & Diagnosis  Physical symptoms, breast exam, medical history and medication review  Breast pain and tendernes...
Contd…  Mammogram  Hormonal Levels
Management  No treatment is needed  Most cases of gynecomastia lessen with time.  Surgery is usually not recommended un...
Climacteric Changes in Males
Andropause  Andropause is also known as male menopause or male climacteric.  It can be defined as a physiological phenom...
Signs and Symptoms Some of the signs and symptoms of andropuase are-  Loss of muscle mass and energy  Obesity, gynecomas...
Contd….  Erectile dysfunction, loss of libido, premature ejaculation and anejaculation and decreased penile size  Baldne...
Cause and Pathophysiology  Testosterone production begins to slow down (after late 30s) and the production of sex hormone...
Predisposing factors  Obesity  Diabetes  Alcoholism  Drug abuse  Smoking  Lack of exercise or sedentary life style
Diagnosis  Physical examination  Measuring the level of testosterone  SHBG 7 semen analysis will reveal the onset of an...
Management  Hormone replacement therapy  Acne, baldness, breast enlargement, liver damage etc. may develop as side effect
Precautionary Measures  Check the weight and body mass Index (BMI) regularly  Undergo annual health check up  Check the...
