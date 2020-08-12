Successfully reported this slideshow.
MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM: INTRODUCTION, ASSESSMENT & DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS Ms. Alisha Talwar
General Physical Changes ◦ Enlargement of the external and internal genitalia ◦ Voice changes ◦ Hair growth ◦ Mental chang...
MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM External Organs 1) Penis 2) Scrotum Internal Organs 1) Testes 2) Epididymis 3) Vas Deferens 4) Ej...
An Overview of the Male reproductive system ◦ Gonads :- Testis ◦ Accessory sex glands :- Seminal Vesicles Prostate Gland B...
Testes/testicles ◦ Primary reproductive organs or gonads. ◦ Paired oval gland in the scrotum ◦ Correspond with ovaries ◦ T...
Testes/Testicles ◦ Each testis has a mass of 10-15gm. ◦ Made up of small, coiled tubes – seminiferous tubules. ◦ Seminifer...
◦ There are about 250 lobules in each testis. ◦ Each lobule contains 1 to 4 - seminiferous tubules that converge to form a...
Testes/Testicles ◦ Functions -- ◦ Production of sperm, and Immature sperm made here. ◦ Secrete androgenic hormone: Testost...
Testosterone ◦ The male reproductive hormone made by the testicles which causes the changes of puberty. ◦ This hormone cau...
SPERMATOGENESIS ◦ Formation of spermatozoa from spermatogonia. ◦ In humans, spermatogenesis takes 65–75 days.
SPERM ◦ Three regions ◦ Head with acrosome ◦ Mid-piece or body ◦ Tail ◦ Approximately 100 to 300 million sperm are produce...
Epididymis ◦ Coiled tube attached to the testis where newly formed sperm continue to mature. ◦ Its head cover the upper en...
Epididymis ◦ Function: ◦ Site of sperm storage and maturation ◦ Also helps propel sperm into the vas deferens.
Vas Deferens/Ductus deferens ◦ Continuation of tail of epididymis ◦ About 45 cm long, ascends along the posterior border o...
Vas Deferens/Ductus deferens ◦ Function: Transport sperm to urethra, ◦ ductus deferens also can store sperm for several mo...
Ejaculatory Duct ◦ A short structure formed from the ampulla of the ductus deferens and the duct of the seminal vesicle. ◦...
Accessory glands ◦ It includes: ◦ Seminal vesicles ◦ Prostate gland ◦ Bulbourethral glands ◦ These glands secrete fluids t...
SEMINAL VESICLES ◦ Pouch like structures, about 5 cm in length ◦ Lying posterior to the base of the urinary bladder and an...
Function ◦ Seminal vesicles contract and expel their stored contents, seminal fluid, during ejaculation. ◦ The seminal ves...
SEMEN ◦ It is a mixture of sperm and seminal fluid, a liquid that consists of the secretions of the seminiferous tubules, ...
PROSTATE GLAND ◦ Largest accessory glands ◦ Single, doughnut-shaped gland, about the size of a golf ball ◦ It measures abo...
PROSTATE GLAND ◦ Function: Produces up to 25% of vol. of semen & includes nutrients & enzymes to activate sperm and contri...
Bulbourethral glands (Cowper’s glands) ◦ Pea size, paired and homologous to Bartholin’s glands in female ◦ located inferio...
Bulbourethral glands (Cowper’s glands) Function: ◦ secrete mucus that lubricates the end of the penis and the lining of th...
Urethra ◦ The urethra is the shared terminal duct of the reproductive ◦ and urinary systems; ◦ About 20 cm long, it passes...
SPERMATIC CORDS ◦ The spermatic cord is a supporting structure of the male reproductive system that suspend the testes in ...
Scrotum ◦ A sac-like pouch of pigmented skin, fibrous and connective tissue and smooth muscle. ◦ It is divided into two co...
Penis ◦ It is cylindrical in shape and consists of a body, glans penis, and a root. ◦ located anterior to the scrotum, ◦ D...
FUNCTIONS OF MALE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM ◦ 1. The testes produce sperm and the male sex hormone testosterone. ◦ 2. The ducts ...
ASSESSMENT & DIAGNOSTIC TESTS
1. History collection : Chief complaint, family history, present illness, pain, tenderness, discharge, or any other sympto...
PHYSICAL ASSESSMENT ◆ Inspection  Observe the patient’s general appearance, noting behaviors and mental status  Inspect ...
◆ Palpation  Palpate the external genitalia, noting any areas of swelling, tenderness, or hardness Palpate the male pati...
PHYSICAL ASSESSMENT: Male ◦ Assessment: General Pubic Region, Penis, Urethra, Scrotum, Testes, Inguinal Region. ◦ Digital ...
TESTICULAR EXAMINATION ◦ The male genitalia are inspected for abnormalities and for palpated for masses. ◦ The scrotum is ...
◦ Stand in front of a mirror. Check for any swelling on the scrotal skin. ◦ Examine each testicle gently with both hands. ...
◦ Feel for changes in the testicles that were not there before. ◦ The epididymis can be felt on the top and back of the te...
DRE (Digital rectal examination) ◦ The DRE is recommended as part of the regular health check up for every men older than ...
DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR MALE Noninvasive Tests ◦ Radiography: ◦ CT & MRI ◦ Ultrasonography: ◦ Scrotal ultrasound ◦ Transrecta...
Invasive Tests ◦ Urodynamic assessment: Cystometry, uroflowmetry – to determine the cause of frequency and decreased urine...
REFERENCES ◦ Brunner and Suddarth’s., Medical Surgical Nursing., Twelfth Edition,2011., Published by Wolters Kluwer India....
×