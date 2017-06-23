Autores: Lcdo. Silva Alirio C.I. 21.128.390. Lcda. Amarilis Quijada C.I. 14.879.164 Lcda. Deisi Angulo C.I. 12.707.648 Dip...
Recursos para el aprendizaje. Entendemos por recursos para el aprendizaje el conjunto de procedimientos y estrategias que ...
Propósitos que cumplen los Recursos para el Aprendizaje. ※Acercar al estudiante a la realidad de lo que se pretende enseña...
Empleo de los Recursos para el aprendizaje. ※No se recomienda utilizarlo como simple entretenimiento visual o auditivo ※Su...
Clasificación de los recursos para el aprendizaje Materiales básicos de trabajo : libro, texto, pizarrón, tiza, borrador, ...
Material Audiovisual. Auditivos: grabaciones sonoras emisiones radiofónicas Visuales: Proyecciones fijas No proyectables M...
 ※Libro- texto: EL libro es el protagonista estelar de la cultura humana  ※El texto: Impreso continua siendo el medio má...
Criterios para la selección de recursos. • En todas situaciones de enseñanzas aparece el empleo de materiales didácticos, ...
Criterios para la selección de medios en la tecnología. La tecnología proporciona una larga lista de medios comunicativos ...
COMPONENTES ESTRUCTURALES DE LOS MEDIOS, FUNCIONES QUE PUEDEN REALIZAR LOS MEDIOS  ■Proporcionar información  ■Guiar los...
 SÍSTEMA DE SÍMBOLOS textuales, iconos y sonoros  Contenido material elementos semánticos su estructuración, recursos di...
LA EVALUACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS.  LA EVALUACIÓN OBJETIVA Se centra en valorar la calidad de los medios didácticos generalment...
Diapositivas diplomado lectura 4 y 5
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diapositivas diplomado lectura 4 y 5

32 views

Published on

Asignación....

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Diapositivas diplomado lectura 4 y 5

  1. 1. Autores: Lcdo. Silva Alirio C.I. 21.128.390. Lcda. Amarilis Quijada C.I. 14.879.164 Lcda. Deisi Angulo C.I. 12.707.648 Diplomado en Docencia Universitaria. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO PEDAGÓGICO DE BARQUISIMETO ¨LUIS BELTRÁN PRIETO FIGUEROA¨
  2. 2. Recursos para el aprendizaje. Entendemos por recursos para el aprendizaje el conjunto de procedimientos y estrategias que el estudiante debe poner en funcionamiento cuando se enfrenta con una tarea de aprendizaje. Medios didácticos. Es cualquier material elaborado con la intención de facilitar los procesos de enseñanzas y aprendizajes Recurso didáctico son aquellos medios empleados por el docente para apoyar, complementar, acompañar el proceso educativo q dirige u orienta
  3. 3. Propósitos que cumplen los Recursos para el Aprendizaje. ※Acercar al estudiante a la realidad de lo que se pretende enseñar, presentándole una noción nítida de los hechos objeto de estudio ※Facilitar la percepción y la comprensión de las nociones, procesos, fenómenos y c onceptos de estudios ※Proporcionar oportunidades para que se expresen, desarrollen destrezas, aptitud es y aparatos y con la construcción de los mismos
  4. 4. Empleo de los Recursos para el aprendizaje. ※No se recomienda utilizarlo como simple entretenimiento visual o auditivo ※Su elección debe responder a los objetivos del tema lo cual implica el establecí- miento de un orden de prioridades para su presentación ※Es aconsejable ensayar con la suficiente antelación lo relativo al momento en q ue va a ser introducido en la clase para evitar improvisaciones indeseables ※Es útil dosificarlos convenientemente a fin de no convertir su utilización en una sesión de exhibición de desvinculados de los objetivos de enseñanza.
  5. 5. Clasificación de los recursos para el aprendizaje Materiales básicos de trabajo : libro, texto, pizarrón, tiza, borrador, cuaderno, reglas, compas Materiales informativos: libros de consulta, diccionarios, enciclopedias, revistas, periódicos, ficheros
  6. 6. Material Audiovisual. Auditivos: grabaciones sonoras emisiones radiofónicas Visuales: Proyecciones fijas No proyectables Mixtos: Televisión educativa,
  7. 7.  ※Libro- texto: EL libro es el protagonista estelar de la cultura humana  ※El texto: Impreso continua siendo el medio más funcional y económico para transmitir ideas y conocimientos  El libro-texto representa una incomparable ayuda para el estudiante pues puede acudir a el cuando por alguna circunstancias no pueda ir a clases  EL uso del libro -texto contribuye a la adquisición de los siguientes hábitos:  ※Estudiar con un propósito definido  ※Evaluar el material leído  ※Identificar los hechos mas relevantes de un texto  ※Incluir elementos de trabajo que faciliten la revisión y fijación del aprendizaje  Pizarrón: conviene estudiar con la debida anticipación cual habrá de ser el papel que le corresponderá desempeñar en el desenvolvimiento de la clase  Empleo de este recurso  ※Escribir en la forma mas clara y legible de que sea capaz el docente, a objeto de que todos los estudiantes leer sin dificultad  ※Evite hablar y escribir en el pizarrón al mismo tiempo  ※Utilizar si es posible tizas de colores para resaltar los aspectos neurálgicos de lo escrito en el pizarrón  ※No borrar bajo ninguna condición, con las manos o los dedos haciéndolo siempre con el borrador Materiales básicos de trabajo.
  8. 8. Criterios para la selección de recursos. • En todas situaciones de enseñanzas aparece el empleo de materiales didácticos, adaptado criterios de funcionalidad • ( Moreno Herrero 1996) • ※Deben ser herramienta de apoyo • ※Nunca sustituir el maestro • ※Debe reprender al principio racionalidad • ※Establezcan criterios de selección • ※Constituirse tres marcos referenciales • ☆Sobre la funcionalidad • permiten facilidad para el aprendizaje, permiten el control por parte de los usuarios y son visibles • ☆Posibilidades didácticas • Permiten las manipulación en función a nuestras necesidades y permiten organizar actividades de motivación • ☆Aspectos técnicos: Económicos sencillos de manejo y estáticos • .
  9. 9. Criterios para la selección de medios en la tecnología. La tecnología proporciona una larga lista de medios comunicativos donde se pueden emplear para los ayuda de aprendizaje en el aula común ELABORACIÓN DE MEDIOS ◆-Competencias y Propósitos: Se ubica según la categoría del aprendizaje ◆Estrategias : Sus capacidades para trasmitir los estímulos para el logro del aprendizaje ◆Características del contenido del alumno y docente ◆Factibilidad de producción y uso USO DEL COMPUTADOR EN EL PROCESO EDUCATIVO Se incorpora nuevos modelos de aprendizaje *Sistema modular de enriquecido *Sistema basado en teleconferencia *Sistema multimedia individual *Sistema de enseñanza en línea
  10. 10. COMPONENTES ESTRUCTURALES DE LOS MEDIOS, FUNCIONES QUE PUEDEN REALIZAR LOS MEDIOS  ■Proporcionar información  ■Guiar los aprendizaje, instruir  ■Ejercitar habilidades, entrenar  ■Motivar y mantener el interés  ■Evaluar los conocimientos y habilidades  ■Proporcionar simulaciones  ■Proporcionar entornos para la expresión y creación
  11. 11.  SÍSTEMA DE SÍMBOLOS textuales, iconos y sonoros  Contenido material elementos semánticos su estructuración, recursos didácticos, forma de presentación y el estilo  Plataforma tecnológica sirve de soporte y facilita el material  Entorno de comunicación con el usuario proporciona sistema de mediación  TIPOLOGIAS DE LOS MEDIOS DIDÁCTICOS  Materiales convencionales fotocopias, material de imagen fija, tableros didácticos  Material audiovisual TV, videos, radio y disco  Nueva tecnología  Programas informativos
  12. 12. LA EVALUACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS.  LA EVALUACIÓN OBJETIVA Se centra en valorar la calidad de los medios didácticos generalmente la realiza un especialista a partir de un estudio exhaustivo de las características del material sique intervengan los destinatarios finales del medio didáctico  EVALUACIÓN CONTEXTUAL Valora la manera en la que se han utilizado los medios en un contexto educativo determinado la máxima eficacia didáctica con el uso de los medios en un determinado contexto educativo

×