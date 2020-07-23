-
In this Energy and Power System Optimization in GAMS course you will learn:
How to formulate your problem and implement it in GAMS and make optimal decisions in your real-life problems
How to code efficiently, get familiarised with the techniques that will make your code scalable for large problems
How to design an action block with a clearly defined conversion goal
How to run sensitivity analysis in GAMS to predict the outcome of a decision if a situation turns out to be different compared to the key predictions.
For your convenience the course is broken into two sections :
General GAMS coding (Pure GAMS, elements, loops, multi-objectives, conditional statements, Examples)
Power system GAMS coding (Static/dynamic economic/environmental dispatch, AC/DC OPF, Storage, DR, PMU, ...
... and much, much more
