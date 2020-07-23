Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alireza Soroudi Learn GAMS for solving Power System Optimization Problems
Statistics 15k Researchers have joined 144 Countries 44 Languages
ED UC DC  OPF AC  OPF Storage PMU N-1 Examples Intro Expertise What are the topics of this course ?
Some GAMS elements Constraints Model MCP MIP NLP QCP MINLP LP GAMS Table Set Parameter Data Scalar Variable values real 0/...
Power System Optimization in GAMS

In this Energy and Power System Optimization in GAMS course you will learn:

How to formulate your problem and implement it in GAMS and make optimal decisions in your real-life problems

How to code efficiently, get familiarised with the techniques that will make your code scalable for large problems

How to design an action block with a clearly defined conversion goal

How to run sensitivity analysis in GAMS to predict the outcome of a decision if a situation turns out to be different compared to the key predictions.

For your convenience the course is broken into two sections :

General GAMS coding (Pure GAMS, elements, loops, multi-objectives, conditional statements, Examples)

Power system GAMS coding (Static/dynamic economic/environmental dispatch, AC/DC OPF, Storage, DR, PMU, ...

... and much, much more

Power System Optimization in GAMS

