Make wholesome family favorites with the convenience of your multicooker, slow cooker, electric pressure cooker, and Instant Pot (R)! I absolutely love this delicious, nourishing, colorful glimpse into Sarah's family dining table.--Molly Yeh, host of Girl Meets Farm and author of Molly on the Range Sure-bet Turkey Meatball Soup, hearty Double-the-Vegetables Pot Roast, and a Summer Berry Crumble that's at home on the brunch or dessert table are just a few of the delicious ways Sarah Copeland makes sitting down to a meal with the people you love simpler than ever.From instant ready-when-you-wake-up breakfasts to one-pot, no-fuss dinners that cook from start to finish with the push of a button, in Instant Family Meals, you'll find recipes including: - All-Purpose Crustless Quiche - Coconut Rice Porridge - Soup au Pistou with Pasta and Herbs - Brothy Beef Stew with Dill - Creamy Parmesan Polenta - Marinated Summer Beans - One-Pot Moroccan Chicken and Rice - Red Curry Shrimp with Basil and Lime - Easy Caramel Flan - Double Chocolate CheesecakeSarah's time-saving tips, straightforward instructions, and encouraging advice make using any of your multicooker settings a snap. .

