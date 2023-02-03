Successfully reported this slideshow.
RA factor & Anti-CCP.ppt

Feb. 03, 2023

Education

RA factor and it's tests. This file has contain bulk of knowledge about immune system and method.
All tests and their symptoms.
Share your suggestions about this in comments section.
Thank you.
Keep gaining knowledge everywhere.

RA factor and it's tests. This file has contain bulk of knowledge about immune system and method.
All tests and their symptoms.
Share your suggestions about this in comments section.
Thank you.
Keep gaining knowledge everywhere.

Education
RA factor & Anti-CCP.ppt

  1. 1. Rheumatoid Arthritis M. Umair Naseer Lecturer MLS Superior University, Lahore
  2. 2. Arthritis “arthro” = joint “itis” = inflammation “Arthritis can affect babies and children, as well as people in the prime of their lives” • Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the normal immune response is directed against an individual's own tissue, including the joints, tendons, and bones, resulting in inflammation and destruction of these tissues. • Commonest inflammatory joint disease seen in clinical practice affecting approx 1% of population. • Characterized by persistent inflammatory synovitis leading to cartilage damage, bone erosions, joint deformity and disability.
  3. 3. Anatomy of the Joint Articular/hyaline cartilage -acts as a shock absorber - allows for friction-free movement - not innervated! Synovial membrane/synovium -secretes synovial fluid -nourishes cartilage -cushions the bones
  4. 4. Overview  Age: Any age, commonly 3rd to 6th decade  Female: male 3:1  pattern of joint involvement could be:- 1) Polyarticular : most common 2) Oligoarticular 3) Monoarticular  Morning joint stiffness > 1 hour and easing with physical activity is characteristic.  Small joints of hand and feet are typically involved.
  5. 5. Relative incidence of joint involvement in RA  MCP metacarpophalangeal joint (MCP joint) and PIP (Proximal Interphalangeal) joints of hands & MTP (metatarsophalangeal joint )of feet 90%  Knees, ankles & wrists- 80%  Shoulders- 60%  Elbows- 50%  TM (Temporomandibular), Acromio - clavicular & SC joints- 30%
  6. 6. PIP Swelling
  7. 7. Ulnar Deviation, MCP Swelling, Left Wrist Swelling
  8. 8. Rheumatoid nodule •These are small subcutaneous nodules present at the extensor surfaces of hand, wrist, elbow and back in rheumatoid arthritis patients. •Characteristics feature of rheumatoid arthritis •A marker of disease activity •Can be present even if other features of rheumatoid Arthritis are absent
  9. 9. Laboratory investigations in RA  CBC- TLC, DLC, Hb, ESR & GBP  Acute phase reactants  Rheumatoid Factor (RF)  Anti- CCP antibodies
  10. 10. Rheumatoid Factor (RF)  Antibodies that recognize Fc portion of IgG  Can be IgM , IgG , IgA  85% of patients with RA over the first 2 years become RF+ • A negative RF may be repeated 4-6 monthly for the first two year of disease, since some patients may take 18-24 months to become seropositive. • PROGNISTIC VALUE- Patients with high titres of RF, in general, tend to have POOR PROGNOSIS, MORE EXTRA ARTICULAR MANIFESTATION.
  11. 11. PRINCIPLE-Latex agglutination test  The RF reagent is based on an immunological reaction between human IgG bound to biologically inert latex particles and rheumatoid factors in the test specimen. When serum containing rheumatoid factors is mixed with the latex reagent, visible agglutination occurs.
  12. 12. Procedure  FOR QUALITATIVE TEST  Place one drop (40 ul) of the RF Positive Control on field #1of the reaction slide. Place one drop (40 ul) of the RF Negative Control on field #2. The remaining fields are used for test specimens.  Using a serological pipette, place 40 l of the undiluted specimens on successive fields.  Use different tip for each sample.  Add one drop of RF latex reagent to each test field.  Using the stirring sticks, mix and spread reaction mixture over entire test field.  Rotate the slide for 2 minutes either by hand or with a rotator (80- 100rpm) and read immediately under indirect oblique light.  INTERPRETATION OF QUALITATIVE RESULTS A negative reaction is indicated by a uniform milky suspension with no agglutination
  13. 13. SEMI-QUANTITATIVE Test  Set up at least five test tubes: 1:2, 1:4, 1:8, 1:16, 1:32, etc and dilute sample according to dilution factor on each test tube  INTERPRETATION OF SEMI-QUANTITATIVE RESULTS  The titer of the test is equal to the highest dilution, which shows a visible agglutination. To determine the mg/L, multiply the titer with the  Dilution 1:2 would be 16.  1: 4 would be 32  1: 8 would be 64 and  1:16 would be 128
  14. 14. Causes of positive test for RF Rheumatoid arthritis Sjogrens syndrome Vasculitis such as polyarteritis nodosa Sarcoidosis Systemic lupus erythematosus Cryoglobulinemia Chronic liver disease Infections- tuberculosis , bacterial endocarditis, infectious mononucleosis, leprosy, syphilis, leishmaniasis. Malignancies Old age(5% women aged above 60)
  15. 15. Citrullination  Citrullination is a chemical process and has a significant role in different physiological processes which are involved in many pathological diseases. Citrullination or deimination is a posttranslational modification of protein in which arginine amino acid is converted into citrulline amino acid. This process is catalyzed by peptidylarginine deiminase (PAD) enzymes, which are activated by high calcium (Ca++) concentration.
  16. 16.  Citrullination or deimination is a normal physiological reaction that occurs during cell death. Therefore, the immune system normally is not in conflict with citrullinated proteins. During apoptosis, the change in the physical properties of the dying cell is followed by the clearance and ingestion of these cells by phagocytic cells. A defect in the clearance system either in terms of efficiency or capacity may occur due to massive cell death, and this results in the accumulation and leakage of PAD enzymes and citrullinated peptide from the necrotizing cell which may be encountered by the immune system  The high calcium concentration has been suggested to occur locally in cells or in extreme conditions like apoptosis or necrosis. Ca+2 attaches to specific binding sites of PADs.  citrullination is not a specific disease-related case, but it is an inflammation- dependent process existing in diverse inflamed tissues  anticitrullinated protein antibodies (ACPA) are targeting these citrullinated proteins/peptides at specific tissues. Citrullination could involve many proteins, for example, filaggrin, keratin 1, vimentin, myelin basic protein (MBP), glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), fibrin, fibrinogen, α-enolase, and collagen II; it can create and expose nonself epitopes that induce autoantibody production
  17. 17. Anti-CCP  IgG against synovial membrane peptides damaged via inflammation  Sensitivity (65%) & Specificity (95%)  Both diagnostic & prognostic value  Predictive of Erosive Disease  Disease severity  Radiologic progression  Poor functional outcomes
  18. 18.  CCP antibodies are found in more than 75 percent of people who have rheumatoid arthritis. They are almost never found in people who don't have the disease.  anti – CCP test normal range is less than 20 u/ml.
  19. 19. What do the results mean?  Positive anti-CCP test + positive RA test:  If you have signs or symptoms of arthritis, positive results in both the anti-CCP and RA tests are highly predictive of rheumatoid arthritis and you may develop a more progressive and severe form.  Positive anti-CCP test + negative RA test  If you have suggestive signs of rheumatoid arthritis and positive results in the anti-CCP test but negative results in the RA test, or if you are symptomatic with weak results in both tests, it is likely that you are in the early phase of the disease or that it will develop in the future.  Negative anti-CCP test + positive RA test  If you have negative results in the anti-CCP test but positive results in the RA test, the symptoms and clinical signs will determine the diagnosis for the disease.  Negative anti-CCP test + negative RA test  If your results are negative for both tests (anti-CCP and RA), it is likely that the arthritis is due to a cause other than rheumatoid arthritis.
  20. 20. Acute Phase Reactants Positive acute phase reactants () Negative acute phase reactants () Mild elevations – Ceruloplasmin – Complement C3 & C4 Moderate elevations – Haptoglobulin – Fibrinogen (ESR) – 1 – acid glycoprotein – 1 – proteinase inhibitor Marked elevations – C-reactive protein (CRP) – Serum amyloid A protein – Albumin – Transferrin
  21. 21. Other Lab Abnormalities Elevated APRs( ESR, CRP ) Thrombocytosis Leukocytosis ANA 30-40% Inflammatory synovial fluid Hypoalbuminemia
  22. 22. Radiographic Features  Peri-articular osteopenia  Uniform symmetric joint space narrowing  Marginal subchondral erosions  Joint Subluxations  Joint destruction  Collapse  Ultrasound detects early soft tissue lesions.  MRI has greatest sensitivity to detect synovitis and marrow changes.
  23. 23. Diagnostic Criterias
  24. 24. ACR Diagnostic Criteria (1987) Description  Morning stiffness  Arthritis of 3 or more joints  Arthritis of hand joints  Symmetric arthritis  Rheumatoid nodules  Serum rheumatoid factor  Radiographic changes A person shall be said to have rheumatoid arthritis if he or she has satisfied 4 of 7 criteria, with criteria 1-4 present for at least 6 weeks.
  25. 25. Management
  26. 26. Goals of management  Focused on relieving pain  Preventing damage/disability  Patient education about the disease  Physical Therapy for stretching and range of motion exercises  Occupational Therapy for splints and adaptive devices  Treatment should be started early and should be individualised .  EARLY AGGRESSIVE TREATEMNT
  27. 27. Treatment modalities for RA  NSAIDS  Steroids  DMARDs (Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) )  Immunosuppressive therapy  Biological therapies  Surgery
  28. 28. Thank you.

